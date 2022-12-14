ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Where to Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea in Portland

Unlike in many countries around the world, tea culture in the U.S. — and Portland — tends to take a backseat to coffee. Still, there are a number of tea shops and tea rooms across the city that make their own tea blends, otherwise serving Portland’s big name in tea, Smith Teamaker. In lavish lounges, the soft clinking of fine china teacups can be heard at afternoon and high tea services, where the food is equally important to the beverage it accompanies. Taking tea is a relaxing respite which can often double as a special occasion or time to catch up with loved ones.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Collector’s Paradise in Eastmoreland

Laurie Romanaggi was puzzling over how to style the front window of her 1930s Tudor for the back-to-school season. She was imagining something with a giant foam cooler in the shape of an apple (she had picked one up at an estate sale just that year), alongside a vintage back-to-school banner, maybe some picnic baskets thrown into the mix.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess

At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Holiday cookie recipes, last chance for Xmas orders

We have everything you need for your Christmas feasting. Our menu includes individual dinners, merry meal packages, brunch favorites, hors d’oeuvres, handsome hams, tons of tasty sides, and dazzling desserts. Please reserve your feast by midnight on Wed., December 14th!. Dolci di noci cookie recipe. It’s cookie swap time!...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

SeaSweets Poke Opened Its Third Location in Clackamas

Poke lovers on the eastside of Portland can now get their raw, cubed fish by the pound. SeaSweets, the locally owned, fast-casual restaurant specializing in the dish, has opened its third outlet at 12008 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Its original location began operating at Southeast 31st Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard in 2017. A Beaverton store followed two years later.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What to Do in Portland This Week (Dec. 14-20, 2022)

Need a midweek dopamine boost? If yes, jaunt on over to Tigard’s Senet Game Bar. The venue’s Boozy Bingo night offers not just the thrill of intermittent reward but also seasonal cocktails. One lucky winner even gets the privilege of creating the following week’s signature drink, whose proceeds go to Project Lemonade, which supports foster youth. Senet Game Bar, 12553 SW Main St., Suite 201, Tigard, 503-583-7412, senetgamebar.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Dec. 14. No cover.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne

Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!

Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

As drag queens prepare to ring in 2023, Portland’s Darcelle reflects on decades of artistry

Walter Cole is lounging on a lawn chair in his backyard, digging into a packet of Cheetos. Every now and then, he switches between enjoying quiet moments with his family and imparting wisdom to drag queens, who enjoy a drink or two nearby outside. It’s the day after this year’s edition of La Femme Magnifique, a pageant show that celebrates different aspects of drag culture in the heart of Portland. However, this little backyard party is not just to commemorate this year’s winners and participants, but it’s also to mark the pageant’s 40th anniversary.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland

The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy