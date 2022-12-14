Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cafe Olli is Portland’s best new bakery (and pizzeria too)
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 2: Cafe Olli, Portland’s best new bakery and pizzeria. The doors don’t open until 9 a.m., but Cafe Olli is...
Eater
Where to Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea in Portland
Unlike in many countries around the world, tea culture in the U.S. — and Portland — tends to take a backseat to coffee. Still, there are a number of tea shops and tea rooms across the city that make their own tea blends, otherwise serving Portland’s big name in tea, Smith Teamaker. In lavish lounges, the soft clinking of fine china teacups can be heard at afternoon and high tea services, where the food is equally important to the beverage it accompanies. Taking tea is a relaxing respite which can often double as a special occasion or time to catch up with loved ones.
WWEEK
A Collector’s Paradise in Eastmoreland
Laurie Romanaggi was puzzling over how to style the front window of her 1930s Tudor for the back-to-school season. She was imagining something with a giant foam cooler in the shape of an apple (she had picked one up at an estate sale just that year), alongside a vintage back-to-school banner, maybe some picnic baskets thrown into the mix.
Eater
Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess
At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
pdxfoodpress.com
Holiday cookie recipes, last chance for Xmas orders
We have everything you need for your Christmas feasting. Our menu includes individual dinners, merry meal packages, brunch favorites, hors d’oeuvres, handsome hams, tons of tasty sides, and dazzling desserts. Please reserve your feast by midnight on Wed., December 14th!. Dolci di noci cookie recipe. It’s cookie swap time!...
WWEEK
SeaSweets Poke Opened Its Third Location in Clackamas
Poke lovers on the eastside of Portland can now get their raw, cubed fish by the pound. SeaSweets, the locally owned, fast-casual restaurant specializing in the dish, has opened its third outlet at 12008 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Its original location began operating at Southeast 31st Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard in 2017. A Beaverton store followed two years later.
WWEEK
Northeast Portland Thai Restaurant Yui Is a Mother-Daughter Operation That Will Make You Feel Right at Home
The room is the thing at Yui, the unassuming, almost difficult to find Thai restaurant off Northeast Killingsworth Street. (OK, maybe it was only difficult to find for my Lyft driver, who dropped me off nearly two blocks away, but I digress.) Situated inside the former DOC space along Northeast...
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland This Week (Dec. 14-20, 2022)
Need a midweek dopamine boost? If yes, jaunt on over to Tigard’s Senet Game Bar. The venue’s Boozy Bingo night offers not just the thrill of intermittent reward but also seasonal cocktails. One lucky winner even gets the privilege of creating the following week’s signature drink, whose proceeds go to Project Lemonade, which supports foster youth. Senet Game Bar, 12553 SW Main St., Suite 201, Tigard, 503-583-7412, senetgamebar.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Dec. 14. No cover.
WWEEK
The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne
Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
WWEEK
Two Men Running a Ghost Kitchen in Northwest Portland Advertise 76 Distinct “Restaurants” on Food Delivery Apps
While Reef Technology seems to be in retreat in Portland, another more traditional ghost kitchen appears to be thriving. Located in a 2,700-square-foot building in Northwest Portland, Homage Industrial Kitchen is booming, says owner John Wirtz. Homage, registered with the state as a limited liability corporation, cooks food that’s branded...
Lilia is a highly personal, hyper-seasonal Mexican restaurant like no other in Portland
Editor’s note: This week we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 4: Lilia, chef Juan Gomez’ hyper-seasonal spin on familiar Mexican dishes. Portland chef Juan Gomez took the call and fell...
The Portland Mercury
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
opb.org
As drag queens prepare to ring in 2023, Portland’s Darcelle reflects on decades of artistry
Walter Cole is lounging on a lawn chair in his backyard, digging into a packet of Cheetos. Every now and then, he switches between enjoying quiet moments with his family and imparting wisdom to drag queens, who enjoy a drink or two nearby outside. It’s the day after this year’s edition of La Femme Magnifique, a pageant show that celebrates different aspects of drag culture in the heart of Portland. However, this little backyard party is not just to commemorate this year’s winners and participants, but it’s also to mark the pageant’s 40th anniversary.
North Portland retail shop Sunlan Lighting shines light into the darkness of our mid-December days
A stroll through the cramped aisles of Kay Newell’s North Mississippi Avenue lighting shop provides a bit of sparkle as we approach the Northern Hemisphere’s darkest day, Winter Solstice. Sunlan Lighting, now in its fourth decade, contains more bulbs than even Newell can estimate. “Just behind me is...
montavilla.net
Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland
The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
WWEEK
A Psilocybin Advocate Considers the Lessons From Portland’s Shroom House
For six weeks, Shroom House sold psychedelic mushrooms from a shop on West Burnside. It wasn’t a psilocybin speakeasy. Shroom House advertised with seven signs, including a billboard across the street. It tweeted news stories from WW and others. Thousands flocked to the store, some waiting six hours to...
Will it snow in Portland the week before Christmas? Don’t lose hope yet!
The countdown to Christmas is on, and with it comes the perennial question: Will Portland get snow?. Sure, the actual holiday is 10 days away, too far out to get an accurate forecast, but Christmas this year is on a weekend, so what about the week before, when kids are out of school and adults are not? Could Portland get snow then?
KGW
After years homeless in NE Portland, woman transitions into housing
Tara Pietromonaco has been living among car camps on NE 33rd Drive for three years. Now, finally, she’s moving into a place of her own.
kptv.com
‘It’s really a bummer’: Two NE Portland businesses say burglaries happened in one night
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Owners of two Northeast Portland businesses are trying to figure out what’s next after they were both burglarized in one night. “This building felt really safe as I’m basically behind three locked doors it’s definitely unsettling for this to happen,” Sarah Szper said.
