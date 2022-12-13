STILLWATER – This may tell you more than anything else about the Cowboys recent NCAA Transfer Portal offensive lineman commit Dalton Cooper than anything I could write or that he could say. A friend of the family text me about an hour after Cooper made his commitment to Oklahoma State known on his Twitter page. Here is what he text: (Brent) Venables called the Coopers a little bit ago. They told him they made a commitment and they honor their commitments.

