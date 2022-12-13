ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Braylin Presley commits to Tulsa

Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Braylin Presley took to Twitter on Friday to announce his commitment to Tulsa. A former four-star prospect out of high school, Presley entered the transfer portal Dec. 6, one day after the winter transfer window opened. He is the younger brother of current Oklahoma State junior Brennan Presley.
TULSA, OK
pokesreport.com

Ike Esonwune Talks Pledge to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER – Talking to Ike Esonwune on the phone shortly after the Manor, Texas High School linebacker had made it public on his Twitter (@EsonwuneIke) and I asked him what made him decide on Oklahoma State. This was a fairly quick bounce back as the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker and sometimes safety had just de-committed from Tulsa and taken an official visit last weekend to Oklahoma State.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Lands PWO Commitment From LB Andrew McCall

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State lands a preferred walk-on commitment from Atoka (OK) HS linebacker, Andrew McCall. He chose Oklahoma State over offers he received from Butler, East Central and Navy. McCall is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker out of Atoka (OK) HS in the 2023 class. This past season, McCall...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State lands 2023 Texas Linebacker Ike Esonwune

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has landed a commitment from 2023 Manor, Texas, linebacker Ike Esonwune. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is the 14th commitment of the 2023 cycle of the Cowboys. Esonwune chose the Cowboys over offers from Tulsa, UNLV, and Prairie View A&M. Oklahoma State made a late run...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Recent Transfer Portal Commitment Dalton Cooper Talks Oklahoma State Commitment

STILLWATER – This may tell you more than anything else about the Cowboys recent NCAA Transfer Portal offensive lineman commit Dalton Cooper than anything I could write or that he could say. A friend of the family text me about an hour after Cooper made his commitment to Oklahoma State known on his Twitter page. Here is what he text: (Brent) Venables called the Coopers a little bit ago. They told him they made a commitment and they honor their commitments.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Watch: Mike Boynton Discusses Upcoming Game Against Wichita State

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has a chance to bounce back into the win column this coming Saturday as they travel up to Wichita, KS, for a game against Wichita State. Head coach Mike Boynton met with the media on Thursday to discuss the previous loss to Virginia Tech, as well as preview the upcoming game against the Shockers.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Another Rodriguez at Oklahoma State? Heck Yeah!

STILLWATER – There is no doubt that it is tough to follow in the footsteps of a highly successful older sibling. Are you kidding me, following in the footsteps of tackling machine and All-Big 12 and All-American linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who is now only the top rookie linebacker in the NFL starting for the resurgent Detroit Lions?
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Cowboys’ John Smith Relives Most Recent Bedlam, “I Wouldn’t Change a Thing.”

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach John Smith admitted it was closer than you’d want it to be. His Cowboys lost four of the first five matches and left the last five Cowboys going to the mat with a hefty deficit to make up. Oklahoma led in their gym on their crimson and gray mat 12-4. “Those first five matches, it wasn’t that we didn’t wrestle well,” Smith recounted. “We had some common-sense decisions to make to win the matches.”
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
uncoveringoklahoma.com

Butcher BBQ and GangNam Korean BBQ

Phi travels to Wellston, Oklahoma, to stop at the World-Winning BBQ joint Butcher BBQ Stand along Route 66. Then Phi learns all the tricks about Koren-Style BBQ at GangNam Korean BBQ in Moore. Our featured non-profit for this episode is the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. During the Regional Food...
WELLSTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy