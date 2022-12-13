Read full article on original website
247Sports
Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Braylin Presley commits to Tulsa
Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Braylin Presley took to Twitter on Friday to announce his commitment to Tulsa. A former four-star prospect out of high school, Presley entered the transfer portal Dec. 6, one day after the winter transfer window opened. He is the younger brother of current Oklahoma State junior Brennan Presley.
pokesreport.com
Ike Esonwune Talks Pledge to Oklahoma State
STILLWATER – Talking to Ike Esonwune on the phone shortly after the Manor, Texas High School linebacker had made it public on his Twitter (@EsonwuneIke) and I asked him what made him decide on Oklahoma State. This was a fairly quick bounce back as the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker and sometimes safety had just de-committed from Tulsa and taken an official visit last weekend to Oklahoma State.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Lands PWO Commitment From LB Andrew McCall
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State lands a preferred walk-on commitment from Atoka (OK) HS linebacker, Andrew McCall. He chose Oklahoma State over offers he received from Butler, East Central and Navy. McCall is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker out of Atoka (OK) HS in the 2023 class. This past season, McCall...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State lands 2023 Texas Linebacker Ike Esonwune
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has landed a commitment from 2023 Manor, Texas, linebacker Ike Esonwune. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is the 14th commitment of the 2023 cycle of the Cowboys. Esonwune chose the Cowboys over offers from Tulsa, UNLV, and Prairie View A&M. Oklahoma State made a late run...
pokesreport.com
Recent Transfer Portal Commitment Dalton Cooper Talks Oklahoma State Commitment
STILLWATER – This may tell you more than anything else about the Cowboys recent NCAA Transfer Portal offensive lineman commit Dalton Cooper than anything I could write or that he could say. A friend of the family text me about an hour after Cooper made his commitment to Oklahoma State known on his Twitter page. Here is what he text: (Brent) Venables called the Coopers a little bit ago. They told him they made a commitment and they honor their commitments.
pokesreport.com
Watch: Mike Boynton Discusses Upcoming Game Against Wichita State
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has a chance to bounce back into the win column this coming Saturday as they travel up to Wichita, KS, for a game against Wichita State. Head coach Mike Boynton met with the media on Thursday to discuss the previous loss to Virginia Tech, as well as preview the upcoming game against the Shockers.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Things Wisconsin Head Coach Luke Fickell Said Ahead of Bowl Game Matchup with Oklahoma State
If you thought there was a whirlwind spinning up in Stillwater, imagine going through a wild portal season combined with bowl prep while also going through a head coaching change. That’s what they’ve been dealing with in Madison. Less than a week before the Badgers found out they...
pokesreport.com
Another Rodriguez at Oklahoma State? Heck Yeah!
STILLWATER – There is no doubt that it is tough to follow in the footsteps of a highly successful older sibling. Are you kidding me, following in the footsteps of tackling machine and All-Big 12 and All-American linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who is now only the top rookie linebacker in the NFL starting for the resurgent Detroit Lions?
Ponca City News
OU football: Sooners looking to make additional moves as early signing period approaches
Body Dec. 14—Despite finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, things are looking pretty good for Oklahoma. The Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class mostly remains intact, which is significant with the early signing period beginning on Dec. 21. OU’s class has continued to hold strong, ranking fifth nationally, per Rivals.
pokesreport.com
Cowboys’ John Smith Relives Most Recent Bedlam, “I Wouldn’t Change a Thing.”
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach John Smith admitted it was closer than you’d want it to be. His Cowboys lost four of the first five matches and left the last five Cowboys going to the mat with a hefty deficit to make up. Oklahoma led in their gym on their crimson and gray mat 12-4. “Those first five matches, it wasn’t that we didn’t wrestle well,” Smith recounted. “We had some common-sense decisions to make to win the matches.”
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck
Tim Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
According to Google, Oklahoma City Was Obsessed with This Food in 2022
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that, it's time you learn a new trick. I shared this...
uncoveringoklahoma.com
Butcher BBQ and GangNam Korean BBQ
Phi travels to Wellston, Oklahoma, to stop at the World-Winning BBQ joint Butcher BBQ Stand along Route 66. Then Phi learns all the tricks about Koren-Style BBQ at GangNam Korean BBQ in Moore. Our featured non-profit for this episode is the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. During the Regional Food...
Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
Moore community reeling in what happened after sudden, tragic death of Westmoore High School student
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
