Calexico, CA

calexicochronicle.com

IVC Ranked Among Top Junior Colleges

IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College was recognized as one of the state’s best community colleges by a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings. The ranking by EDsmart placed IVC sixth among California’s 116 community colleges based on the campus’ affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality and...
IMPERIAL, CA
calexicochronicle.com

GIRLS SOCCER: ’Dogs Ready to Compete in IVL

CALEXICO – After a successful season a year ago that saw the Calexico High School girls soccer team win the Desert League title and a CIF-San Diego Section Division IV postseason game, the Bulldogs are ready to take their game to the next level in the Imperial Valley League.
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Dr. Grandin Calls For More ‘Visual Thinking’

BRAWLEY – The Imperial Valley was once again graced this week with the presence of one of the foremost experts on livestock and a champion of individuals on the autistic spectrum, Dr. Temple Grandin. The 74-year-old expert on stress among livestock populations was diagnosed with autism in 1950 and...
BRAWLEY, CA
yumadailynews.com

Skate the night away in Yuma with family skating night

YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing its skate the night away event. Attendees are encouraged to come out and lace up their skates and enjoy time on the rink. Skates will not be provided, city officials say to bring your skates. Online registration is not available. Registration...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Calexico City Council reorganizes members with new faces

CALEXICO — An annual reorganization of the Calexico City Council following the results of the recent election took place at City Hall during a special meeting of the council Monday, December 12. Councilmember Rosie Arreola-Fernandez closed out her term after an unsuccessful re-election bid, while new oaths were taken by the re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Raul Urena and new member Gilberto Manzanaraz.
CALEXICO, CA
KPBS

The political paradoxes of Imperial County

In Imperial County, 85% of residents are Latino and 48% of registered voters are Democrats, but Republicans are making inroads. While 21% of registered voters in the county are Republicans, state Republican candidates, including Brian Dahle and Nathan Hochman, won more than 40% of the vote in the November midterm elections.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Sheriff’s Office Announces Personnel Promotions

EL CENTRO – Four employees of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership roles within the agency. The four included Correctional Cpl. Miguel Lizarraga, Sgt. Julio Hurtado, Sgt. Damian Martinez and Correctional Sgt. Amanda Torres. Friends, families and fellow law enforcement officers attended the promotional...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

