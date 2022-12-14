Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
IVC Ranked Among Top Junior Colleges
IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College was recognized as one of the state’s best community colleges by a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings. The ranking by EDsmart placed IVC sixth among California’s 116 community colleges based on the campus’ affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality and...
calexicochronicle.com
GIRLS SOCCER: ’Dogs Ready to Compete in IVL
CALEXICO – After a successful season a year ago that saw the Calexico High School girls soccer team win the Desert League title and a CIF-San Diego Section Division IV postseason game, the Bulldogs are ready to take their game to the next level in the Imperial Valley League.
calexicochronicle.com
Dr. Grandin Calls For More ‘Visual Thinking’
BRAWLEY – The Imperial Valley was once again graced this week with the presence of one of the foremost experts on livestock and a champion of individuals on the autistic spectrum, Dr. Temple Grandin. The 74-year-old expert on stress among livestock populations was diagnosed with autism in 1950 and...
yumadailynews.com
Skate the night away in Yuma with family skating night
YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing its skate the night away event. Attendees are encouraged to come out and lace up their skates and enjoy time on the rink. Skates will not be provided, city officials say to bring your skates. Online registration is not available. Registration...
thedesertreview.com
Calexico City Council reorganizes members with new faces
CALEXICO — An annual reorganization of the Calexico City Council following the results of the recent election took place at City Hall during a special meeting of the council Monday, December 12. Councilmember Rosie Arreola-Fernandez closed out her term after an unsuccessful re-election bid, while new oaths were taken by the re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Raul Urena and new member Gilberto Manzanaraz.
KPBS
The political paradoxes of Imperial County
In Imperial County, 85% of residents are Latino and 48% of registered voters are Democrats, but Republicans are making inroads. While 21% of registered voters in the county are Republicans, state Republican candidates, including Brian Dahle and Nathan Hochman, won more than 40% of the vote in the November midterm elections.
calexicochronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office Announces Personnel Promotions
EL CENTRO – Four employees of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership roles within the agency. The four included Correctional Cpl. Miguel Lizarraga, Sgt. Julio Hurtado, Sgt. Damian Martinez and Correctional Sgt. Amanda Torres. Friends, families and fellow law enforcement officers attended the promotional...
Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea
The man accused of murdering a man at a Yuma gas station back in 2019 accepted a plea agreement today. The post Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea appeared first on KYMA.
Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial
The man accused of robbing two banks in two weeks March of last year will be undergoing a mental competency evaluation after appearing in court today. The post Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial appeared first on KYMA.
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay
The man tied to a string of business burglaries in Yuma also appeared in court today. The post Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay appeared first on KYMA.
Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian
A car crash happened this morning involving a pedestrian getting hit and dying on the scene. The post Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian appeared first on KYMA.
Man accused of murdering 15-year-old rejects plea deal
Facing a murder charge, one of the twin brothers accused of killing a 15-year-old in Yuma rejected a plea deal in court today The post Man accused of murdering 15-year-old rejects plea deal appeared first on KYMA.
