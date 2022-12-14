Breath of fresh air: Game releases coming in 2023 that could finally break the ‘streaming monotony’

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Apex Legends players denounce big streamers who ‘glorify’ smurfing
Some Apex Legends players are calling out high-profile players who smurf while streaming. In a text post shared to the Apex subreddit, a Reddit user claimed that streamers who smurf are “glorifying” the activity for their viewers and other players. “Personally I find that if [smurfing] is reportable...
dotesports.com
One of us: Twitch Recap exposes xQc’s biggest shame, and it’s centered around Dota 2
Dota 2 isn’t the first game that springs to mind when you think of xQc. Overwatch 2 and GTA V are more up the Twitch star’s alley, based on the number of hours he’s streamed them. But his Twitch Recap for 2022 told a different story. It...
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
dotesports.com
Valve releases The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle in Dota 2, offers discounted Battle Pass levels
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass has been around since September, and it only has a month to go. Dota 2 fans will have to bid farewell to the battle pass on Jan. 12, 2023, so it was about time for a little booster, which came in the form of The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending half-billion dollar hit that was forgotten in an instant heads up a streaming treasure hunt
Given how quickly it came and went from the public consciousness, it would be easy to assume that Ready Player One was a bit of a disappointment, but it wasn’t. In fact, the statistics paint the picture of a massively successful blockbuster that had all the potential in the world to launch a money-spinning franchise.
Turns Out One Netflix Series Isn't Leaving The Service After All, While One More That Did Found A New Streaming Home
Two Netflix Originals have found new leases on streaming life after exit reports, though one will be flipping to a different platform.
Elden Ring dethroned as 2022's best-selling game
The Game Awards are over and done with for another year, and I think we can all agree that it was an enjoyable show. For many, the highlight was Christopher Judge’s acceptance speech. The actor won ‘best performance’ for his role as Kratos in God Of War Ragnarök and deservedly took his sweet time thanking his friends, fans, and family. The evening also brought us our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay which is a major step-up from the first game.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
Netflix viewers say life has changed for the better after typing in '9875'
True crime lovers have said that discovering a simple Netflix has been ‘life changing’. If you’re anything like me, then scrolling through the streaming platform can often take longer than it would to watch a film - but a simple hack makes things a lot easier for true crime fans. Check it out here:
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet dataminers fuel DLC speculation while Pokémon Go gets pair of neat new additions
Brace yourselves, Pokémon fans. As you can tell by the title, it’s been an action-packed news day, to say the least—especially for Pokémon Go trainers, who have been well and truly spoiled. How so? Well, Niantic rolled out a new way for trainers to see their...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 devs are working on Roadhog rework that will change his ‘one shot’ power
The Overwatch 2 developers have been hard at work tackling all the issues on their checklist. In particular, they’ve been trying to adjust heroes like Sojourn and Doomfist, who have either been the best or worst characters so far in the sequel. Sojourn was recently nerfed again, but there’s...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 9
One royal drama enters, another royal drama leaves. Just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan arrives on the Netflix Top 10, The Crown is knocked off the list. Now that's some symbolism we don't have time to analyze today! Harry & Meghan is the only new addition on either of Netflix's Top 10 lists today; it debuts at No. 1 on the Top 10 TV Shows list, bumping Wednesday out of the top spot for the first time in two weeks. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, Emily the Criminal moves up to No. 2.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
dotesports.com
Respawn pushes Apex Legends update fixing a pair of recurring bugs
Respawn Entertainment introduced a hotfix to Apex Legends to urgently fix a series of bugs last night. One of those bugs had a serious impact on the game, leading to crashing for PlayStation 5 players while in lobbies. It took a week for the developers to investigate the issue and fix it with the update, according to Respawn’s Trello board.
dotesports.com
Apex players waited ages for Winter Express to come back. But now it has, they’re hating on it
The crowd has spoken and Apex Legends might have taken a step too far in the wrong direction. Winter Express has left some fans disgruntled and disappointed as complaints of “recycled” and buggy gameplay plague the battle royale experience. The limited-time mode sets players on a course to...
dotesports.com
Azael ‘worried for the future’ of LCS after Riot moves gamedays for 2023 season
After Riot Games announced they would be shifting LCS games to be played on Thursdays and Fridays instead of the previous weekend slate, LCS caster Azael took to Twitter to share his fears about the move. “It’s a change I raised a ton of concerns about internally,” Azael tweeted....
BioShock creator's new game is called Judas, and it looks a lot like BioShock
Ghost Story Games' debut title has been in development for years, but this is the first we've seen of it
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players are growing tired of Twitch drops being one of the only ways to earn free content in-game
Ever since Overwatch 2 launched, players have been given several things through Twitch drops, which has been one of the few rare ways to get free content for the game besides the free version of the battle pass. Twitch drops have filled a void for free content, and most players...
dotesports.com
Surprise Overwatch 2 balance patch reduces power of Doomfist and Sojourn, helps damage of Orisa and Ana
If you’ve also been terrorized by the prevalence of Doomfist since the launch of season two of Overwatch 2, don’t fret—Blizzard has stepped in just before the holidays to gift players a new balance patch. A handful of buffs and nerfs directly targeting some of the strongest...
Comments / 0