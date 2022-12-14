Breath of fresh air: Game releases coming in 2023 that could finally break the ‘streaming monotony’

The Game Awards are over and done with for another year, and I think we can all agree that it was an enjoyable show. For many, the highlight was Christopher Judge’s acceptance speech. The actor won ‘best performance’ for his role as Kratos in God Of War Ragnarök and deservedly took his sweet time thanking his friends, fans, and family. The evening also brought us our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay which is a major step-up from the first game.

