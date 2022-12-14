ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Breath of fresh air: Game releases coming in 2023 that could finally break the ‘streaming monotony’

By Alex Tsiaoussidis
dotesports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dotesports.com

Apex Legends players denounce big streamers who ‘glorify’ smurfing

Some Apex Legends players are calling out high-profile players who smurf while streaming. In a text post shared to the Apex subreddit, a Reddit user claimed that streamers who smurf are “glorifying” the activity for their viewers and other players. “Personally I find that if [smurfing] is reportable...
TechRadar

Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5

If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
GAMINGbible

Elden Ring dethroned as 2022's best-selling game

The Game Awards are over and done with for another year, and I think we can all agree that it was an enjoyable show. For many, the highlight was Christopher Judge’s acceptance speech. The actor won ‘best performance’ for his role as Kratos in God Of War Ragnarök and deservedly took his sweet time thanking his friends, fans, and family. The evening also brought us our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay which is a major step-up from the first game.
Engadget

Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players

Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Tyla

Netflix viewers say life has changed for the better after typing in '9875'

True crime lovers have said that discovering a simple Netflix has been ‘life changing’. If you’re anything like me, then scrolling through the streaming platform can often take longer than it would to watch a film - but a simple hack makes things a lot easier for true crime fans. Check it out here:
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 9

One royal drama enters, another royal drama leaves. Just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan arrives on the Netflix Top 10, The Crown is knocked off the list. Now that's some symbolism we don't have time to analyze today! Harry & Meghan is the only new addition on either of Netflix's Top 10 lists today; it debuts at No. 1 on the Top 10 TV Shows list, bumping Wednesday out of the top spot for the first time in two weeks. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, Emily the Criminal moves up to No. 2.
GAMINGbible

Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
NEW YORK STATE
dotesports.com

Respawn pushes Apex Legends update fixing a pair of recurring bugs

Respawn Entertainment introduced a hotfix to Apex Legends to urgently fix a series of bugs last night. One of those bugs had a serious impact on the game, leading to crashing for PlayStation 5 players while in lobbies. It took a week for the developers to investigate the issue and fix it with the update, according to Respawn’s Trello board.

