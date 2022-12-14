ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion recalled Tory Lanez offering her $1 million not to 'say anything' after shooting: 'I can't go to jail'

Megan Thee Stallion testified Tuesday in Tory Lanez's Los Angeles trial on rape charges.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • Megan Thee Stallion took the stand in Tory Lanez's trial on assault charges in Los Angeles.
  • Prosecutors alleged that Lanez shot Megan in the foot after an argument on July 12, 2020.
  • In court, Megan claimed that Lanez tried to pay her $1 million to never speak of the incident.

Megan Thee Stallion testified that rapper Tory Lanez offered her $1 million to stay silent after a July 2020 incident when prosecutors say that he shot her in the foot.

Amid four hours of testimony Tuesday, Megan shared that after the shooting, Lanez offered to pay Megan and her friend Kelsey Harris $1 million to never mention what happened on that night. Lanez was apologetic in the hours and days afterward, worrying about potential consequences, Megan testified.

Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, is standing trial on assault charges after Megan was shot after a party at Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles house on July 12, 2020. Lanez pleaded not guilty to two felony assault charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle — brought by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office in October 2020. Last week, Lanez was also hit with a new charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence relating to the conflict. He faces up to 22 years in prison if found guilty.

Lanez has denied shooting Megan. However, Megan and the case's prosecutors have maintained that Lanez is the shooter.

"He started apologizing,'' Megan told the court on Tuesday. "He's saying 'please don't say anything. I can't go to jail. I already got caught with a gun before.'"

In opening statements, Lanez's lawyer George Mgdesyan denied that Lanez was on probation at the time, or that he offered the cash.

Under questioning from Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, Megan, whose birth name is Megan Pete, told the jury in the Los Angeles courtroom that she'd only known Lanez for a short period of time before the incident in July 2020, having only met him that same year, but that they had a largely positive, and at times intimate relationship leading up to the shooting.

And on that night, Megan said that during an argument, he made "disrespectful" comments about her career that she responded to. Megan said the comments she made about his career "really rubbed him the wrong way."

Megan recalled Lanez yelling "Dance, bitch!" prompting her to look over her shoulder to the image of Lanez holding a gun in his hand with his head, arm, and part of his torso outside of the car. She said he began shooting at her feet immediately after.

"I wish he would have just shot and killed me if I would have known I would go through this torture," Megan told the court on Tuesday. "I've been made to be the villain. He's the villain."

