ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce horse farm at risk of closing over dispute with township

By Brett Kast, Jordan Nagel
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JS0rs_0jhkurMS00

Even in winter, Windmill Farm Riding Academy in Commerce Township is business as usual. The farm offers lessons and hosts equestrian teams from five local high schools.

But by the end of the year, the farm and its 39 horses may need to find a new home.

“It makes no sense to shut down a thriving public service and replace it,” said Carrie Hancock, the operator of Windmill Farms.

Hancock has been operating the farm for 17 years. For the last nine, it’s been under a concession agreement with Commerce Township. While Hancock owns the horses, the township owns the land.

The township says the farm is not living up the agreement due to a lack of programming for Commerce Township residents.

In September, they told Hancock she and her 39 horses needed to be out by the end of the year.

“The township made a commitment for five years to have this service to the public and they’re not following through on their commitment,” Hancock said.

“Our main goal here is too keep the facility open, but we want something that will give programming to the residents of Commerce Township,” Commerce Township Supervisor Larry Gray said. “We want this to continue to be an equestrian facility or something close to it to offer more programs to our residents in Commerce.”

Gray says only a fraction of riders at the farm live in the township and that he shared their concerns with the farm in October of 2021.

"We understand serving the surrounding communities is important, but we also feel it’s very important the residents of Commerce Township use the facilities as well,” Gray said. "We're looking for public programming. Reaching out to residents saying, 'We’re going to have a horse show this day. Come see the horses the last Sunday of the month,' something that directly involves the residents of Commerce Township.”

During Tuesday night's township board meeting, supporters of Hancock and the farm voiced concerns about what would happen if the farm shuts down. They say it’s the only public riding academy in the area.

“Nobody has lessons for this cost. It’s just not available," one grandparent of a rider said. "I don't want to see this gone. Don't do this to my granddaughter. Don't do this to these kids.”

Hancock says she has gone out into the township and offered free programs to the public, but the township says it’s not enough. Both sides say they hope to come to an agreement, and riders hope it involves Hancock still holding the reins.

"It wouldn't be the same place," Walled Lake Central High School equestrian rider Lauren Willis said. "Carrie makes it a special place with that old horse knowledge that you don't get with newer trainers these days.”

"This is a regional asset. It’s something cool, it’s something good,” parent Barry Rabotnick said. “I've got a bad feeling that when this goes away, this goes away forever. No one is going to replicate what Carrie has done.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

The plan for the Sam Hill Restaurant in Scio Township

The planners of a new restaurant to be located at the former Creekside and The Standard got the green light from Scio Township to move forward. The Scio Township Board followed the recommendation from the township’s planning commission and approved the site plan for the Sam Hill restaurant, which is proposing to construct a 1,000 square foot brick paver patio at grade along the west building elevation and a 6,000 square foot outdoor deck/seating area/bar/game area encumbering a portion of the existing parking area (westernmost portion).
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
wbkb11.com

Local Marijuana Dispensary Gives Back to the Community

Local businesses have been looking for ways to give back to the community that support them, and Puff Cannabis of Oscoda is doing a kids winter coat drive. The Store Manager, Cheyenne Johnson, said, “So we are collecting Jackets for Jeter’s to make sure that our community stays warm. Any winter jacket, from the ages 3 to 12, you’re able to redeem a free Baby Jetter so we can help our community and keep our kids safe and warm for the season.”
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Consumers Energy looking to buy land for solar energy plants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- “This year, Consumers Energy made a major commitment to clean energy,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. Wheeler said the goal of the company’s new clean energy plan is to expand solar energy across the state. This 20-year blueprint was put together to help meet Michigan’s changing energy needs. “By 2040 within […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
MICHIGAN STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
US 103.1

Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw

Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy