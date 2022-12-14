ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Football Transfer Portal Update

The transfer portal expanded this year to a 45-day window starting December 5th, and another 15-day window that begins May 1st. When the one-year wait period for transfers ended in 2018, we saw a significant rise in the numbers of players that have entered the portal and the numbers keep rising every year. This year is no exception and another record number of players will have entered this transfer portal before the window closes.
EUGENE, OR
thecomeback.com

Dana Altman gets honest about Oregon fan support

Oregon Ducks men’s basketball got off to a skittish start this season. The Ducks are 6-5 through the team’s first 11 games. While they have won four of the last five games, they’ve earned losses to the stiffest of competition in UConn, Houston, and UCLA this year.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

COMMITMENT: Oregon State Lands #1 JUCO EDGE Nikko Taylor

The Oregon State Beavers may be preparing for tomorrow's Las Vegas Bowl match-up with the Florida Gators, but that hasn't slowed their recruiting efforts. With the early signing period starting next Wednesday, December 21st, the Beavers are looking to round out their class, which includes adding some help in the pass rush.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star to Oregon

Oregon is trending for Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter heading into another visit to Oregon this weekend. After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball in favor of the Ducks. Porter has raved about the Pac 12...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Omar Speights mulling a 2023 return, offensive linemen hit the town

There are a couple reasons why Omar Speights might return to Oregon State in 2023 for a fifth and final year of college. Speights went through senior day ceremonies prior to the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon on Nov. 26. Speights wrapped up a bachelor’s degree in business this fall. During a four-year career, Speights has proven to be one of the most prolific linebackers in OSU history. He’s likely to get an NFL shot.
CORVALLIS, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Cities look at banning natural gas

The cities of Eugene and Milwaukie are looking at regulations to ban natural gas connections in new residential construction. A handful of unions say that’s a bad idea, for workers, for energy diversity and for cost. The Oregon cities would follow similar regulations in Washington and California. In Washington,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida

Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

‘Backflow’ dispute started with a tipster

It was an anonymous tipster, the Albany City Council learned Wednesday night, who told city officials about the lack of a required water-safety device at a residential address in North Albany. This came out during a hearing that ended when the council voted 4-2 to uphold the city staff and...
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities

An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

