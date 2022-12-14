Read full article on original website
Mike Leach’s innovation, inspiration reaches far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He drew the intrigue of those who know what four verticals means. And those who eat or reject candy corn. Mike Leach’s coaching tree is large, his influence on how the game is played significant. Also, in an age of “going viral”, his commentary was expected to be, well, unexpected any time someone with a camera neared. And this is from someone who regularly during his time in Lubbock said he didn’t use computers. And even banned players from tweeting in the infancy of the platform.
Coach Leach inspired current and future coaches, fans react to his death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mike Leach was a coach during what some call the ‘Glory Days’ at Texas Tech. Now, fans are reflecting on his memory after his sudden death from a heart attack Monday night. Coach Leach is someone Lubbockites have never forgotten because of how he...
Be a winner and become a donor, like Mike
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier we told you that former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach donated his organs after a fatal heart attack on Sunday. That was not just a decision by the family. Mike Leach made it known long ago that he was a big supporter of organ donation.
Texas Tech holds off Eastern Washington
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted the Eastern Washington Eagles Tuesday in search of 27 straight home wins. EWU is a team who simply lives and dies by the three-point shot. Tonight was no different, hitting 3 triples in the opening minutes to stretch out to an early 9-2 lead. The Eagles would end the first half alone with 6-15 from the three-point line. Meanwhile for the Red Raiders, without Daniel Batcho who’s resting his ankle, they shot a shocking 2-17 from distance in the first half as the two sides took a 29-29 tie into the half.
Wolfforth to purchase water from Lubbock under 25-year agreement
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - With the approval of the Lubbock City Council, the City of Wolfforth will now be able to purchase treated water from its neighbor through a deal that will last the next 25 years. “We’ll start with one connection to the City of Lubbock’s distribution system that...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet David
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet David KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months waiting for his forever home. He likes to play chase and is very outgoing. He also acts as the...
Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication and bravery on Thursday. Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized. “It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. Four...
Female graduate uses welding training to open doors to job opportunities
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Kaci Truelock’s journey to South Plains College is filled with several “forks in the road” decisions. The Lubbock native had planned on getting married after graduating from Premiere High School. She moved to Idaho with her fiancé, but that didn’t turn out like she planned. Instead, she returned to West Texas and enrolled in SPC.
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
Lubbock agrees to 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has agreed to sell Wolfforth clean water. The 25 year deal will start in June 2023. The contract includes three years with a maximum of half a million gallons a day. In 2026, if the City of Wolfforth finishes the necessary infrastructure that could go up to 750,000 gallons a day.
2 dead in crash south of Post
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas. According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samantha
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samantha KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old Weimaraner mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. She is really sweet and easygoing. She is also gentle on a leash and with everybody she meets! Samantha is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
South Plains cold, then warmer, then even colder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will edge upward through the weekend, but will remain below seasonal averages. Bundle up for today’s cold. Lows this morning again were in the 20s. Highs today will be about 15 or...
Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock small businesses are in dire need of customers, reaching out through social media for help. Next to Wild Lark books in Lubbock is the sign of a local brewery that decided to close-up-shop. “We’re not really worried, per se. We’re just cognizant of it and...
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
Lubbock Fire Rescue on scene of structure fire on 44th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Friday morning top stories: Man killed in crash on Spur 327
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A man is dead after a crash at a car dealership last night in the 6000 block of Spur 327. Police say the a car jumped the curb and crashed into another vehicle. Here’s what we know: Man dies in Thursday evening crash...
Thursday morning top stories: Hockley County fire leaves one dead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A house fire in Hockley County left one person dead yesterday morning. So far there is now word on the victim’s name or the cause of the fire. What we know so far: Hockley County fire leaves one dead: State Fire Marshal...
New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
