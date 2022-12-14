ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBD

Mike Leach’s innovation, inspiration reaches far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He drew the intrigue of those who know what four verticals means. And those who eat or reject candy corn. Mike Leach’s coaching tree is large, his influence on how the game is played significant. Also, in an age of “going viral”, his commentary was expected to be, well, unexpected any time someone with a camera neared. And this is from someone who regularly during his time in Lubbock said he didn’t use computers. And even banned players from tweeting in the infancy of the platform.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Be a winner and become a donor, like Mike

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier we told you that former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach donated his organs after a fatal heart attack on Sunday. That was not just a decision by the family. Mike Leach made it known long ago that he was a big supporter of organ donation.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech holds off Eastern Washington

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted the Eastern Washington Eagles Tuesday in search of 27 straight home wins. EWU is a team who simply lives and dies by the three-point shot. Tonight was no different, hitting 3 triples in the opening minutes to stretch out to an early 9-2 lead. The Eagles would end the first half alone with 6-15 from the three-point line. Meanwhile for the Red Raiders, without Daniel Batcho who’s resting his ankle, they shot a shocking 2-17 from distance in the first half as the two sides took a 29-29 tie into the half.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wolfforth to purchase water from Lubbock under 25-year agreement

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - With the approval of the Lubbock City Council, the City of Wolfforth will now be able to purchase treated water from its neighbor through a deal that will last the next 25 years. “We’ll start with one connection to the City of Lubbock’s distribution system that...
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet David

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet David KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months waiting for his forever home. He likes to play chase and is very outgoing. He also acts as the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication and bravery on Thursday. Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized. “It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. Four...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Female graduate uses welding training to open doors to job opportunities

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Kaci Truelock’s journey to South Plains College is filled with several “forks in the road” decisions. The Lubbock native had planned on getting married after graduating from Premiere High School. She moved to Idaho with her fiancé, but that didn’t turn out like she planned. Instead, she returned to West Texas and enrolled in SPC.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock agrees to 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has agreed to sell Wolfforth clean water. The 25 year deal will start in June 2023. The contract includes three years with a maximum of half a million gallons a day. In 2026, if the City of Wolfforth finishes the necessary infrastructure that could go up to 750,000 gallons a day.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 dead in crash south of Post

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas. According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.
POST, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samantha

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samantha KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old Weimaraner mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. She is really sweet and easygoing. She is also gentle on a leash and with everybody she meets! Samantha is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains cold, then warmer, then even colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will edge upward through the weekend, but will remain below seasonal averages. Bundle up for today’s cold. Lows this morning again were in the 20s. Highs today will be about 15 or...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock small businesses are in dire need of customers, reaching out through social media for help. Next to Wild Lark books in Lubbock is the sign of a local brewery that decided to close-up-shop. “We’re not really worried, per se. We’re just cognizant of it and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Rescue on scene of structure fire on 44th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Man killed in crash on Spur 327

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A man is dead after a crash at a car dealership last night in the 6000 block of Spur 327. Police say the a car jumped the curb and crashed into another vehicle. Here’s what we know: Man dies in Thursday evening crash...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

