LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He drew the intrigue of those who know what four verticals means. And those who eat or reject candy corn. Mike Leach’s coaching tree is large, his influence on how the game is played significant. Also, in an age of “going viral”, his commentary was expected to be, well, unexpected any time someone with a camera neared. And this is from someone who regularly during his time in Lubbock said he didn’t use computers. And even banned players from tweeting in the infancy of the platform.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO