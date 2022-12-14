Read full article on original website
Mike Leach’s innovation, inspiration reaches far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He drew the intrigue of those who know what four verticals means. And those who eat or reject candy corn. Mike Leach’s coaching tree is large, his influence on how the game is played significant. Also, in an age of “going viral”, his commentary was expected to be, well, unexpected any time someone with a camera neared. And this is from someone who regularly during his time in Lubbock said he didn’t use computers. And even banned players from tweeting in the infancy of the platform.
everythinglubbock.com
Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released
LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
KCBD
Be a winner and become a donor, like Mike
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier we told you that former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach donated his organs after a fatal heart attack on Sunday. That was not just a decision by the family. Mike Leach made it known long ago that he was a big supporter of organ donation.
Texas Tech Big Man Fardaws Aimaq Expected to Transfer
The Texas Tech Red Raiders could be set to take a major blow to the roster thanks to the transfer portal.
The sword continues to swing; Mike Leach is saving lives through organ donation
LUBBOCK, Texas – Mike Leach, the iconic college football coach that died due to heart complications on Monday, is giving the gift of life, even at his death. Leach’s passion for organ donation wasn’t new. It dated back to at least August 2008 when he filmed a public service announcement with a young liver transplant […]
KCBD
Texas Tech holds off Eastern Washington
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted the Eastern Washington Eagles Tuesday in search of 27 straight home wins. EWU is a team who simply lives and dies by the three-point shot. Tonight was no different, hitting 3 triples in the opening minutes to stretch out to an early 9-2 lead. The Eagles would end the first half alone with 6-15 from the three-point line. Meanwhile for the Red Raiders, without Daniel Batcho who’s resting his ankle, they shot a shocking 2-17 from distance in the first half as the two sides took a 29-29 tie into the half.
KCBD
SPC hosts reception for retiring faculty and staff
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College hosted its Fall 2022 Retiree Reception for the faculty and staff retiring from the college. The honored members had a combined total of 229 years of service to SPC, according to a release. Some of the retirees pictured:. Connie Gardner, customer service coordinator...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet David
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet David KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months waiting for his forever home. He likes to play chase and is very outgoing. He also acts as the...
keranews.org
West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
Claims of racism in Lubbock-area schools make national news
On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com broke the story that students and families from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Slaton ISD filed civil right complaints against the school districts alongside the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association. By Thursday, the story made national news.
KCBD
Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication and bravery on Thursday. Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized. “It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. Four...
KCBD
Wolfforth to purchase water from Lubbock under 25-year agreement
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - With the approval of the Lubbock City Council, the City of Wolfforth will now be able to purchase treated water from its neighbor through a deal that will last the next 25 years. “We’ll start with one connection to the City of Lubbock’s distribution system that...
KCBD
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
KCBD
South Plains cold, then warmer, then even colder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will edge upward through the weekend, but will remain below seasonal averages. Bundle up for today’s cold. Lows this morning again were in the 20s. Highs today will be about 15 or...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samantha
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samantha KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old Weimaraner mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. She is really sweet and easygoing. She is also gentle on a leash and with everybody she meets! Samantha is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
2 dead in crash south of Post
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas. According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.
