California State

Accidentally throw out your Middle Class Tax Refund debit card? Here's how to get a new one

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeB1E_0jhkue8F00

Roughly 11 million Californians are receiving debit cards loaded with their inflation relief payments from the state.

But many say they looked like junk mail or a scam -- and threw them out.

When 7 On Your Side reported the cards are for real, viewers who realized their mistake began asking if there's any way to get their cards back.

7 On Your Side's previous story followed Doris Beers of San Francisco, who was skeptical when she got an envelope in the mail from something called "California Middle Class Tax Refund" -- with an address in Nebraska, and a debit card issued from a bank in New York.

"I almost threw it out," said Beers. "I honestly thought it was a scam."

VIDEO: Californians get inflation relief payments, but confusion arises about cards, issuing bank

As millions of Californians are getting Middle Class Tax Refund payment cards in the mail, confusion abounds about the cards and the issuing bank.

Luckily, she noticed the California seal, and realized the card was loaded with money -- and she's cashing in.

"I've been using it just for very small purchases, like, I go buy bread at the bakery," she said.

But not so for Young Kwon of Santa Clara. He thought this was a credit card sales pitch -- and he pitched it into the trash.

VIDEO: Californians reluctant to cash in their inflation-relief debit cards: Here's why

The state of California turned over data for millions of Californians so companies in New York and Wisconsin could issue the cards and mail them out.

Then he saw 7 On Your Side's report saying these cards were loaded with inflation relief payments from the state.

He realized he'd just dumped $700 into the garbage.

"I hated myself for throwing it away so quickly," he said. "Yes, so it really, really bothered me for a while. That's why I contacted you."

He wasn't alone.

David L. writes, "I thought it was a scam and chopped it in little pieces. Now what?"

Yvonne R. writes, "I threw it out with the recycling. What can I do?"

MORE: Estimate how much money CA taxpayers will receive with tax refund calculator

If you dumped your debit card, you should be able to get it back by calling Money Network at 1-800-240-0223.

The recording will say: "To access our customer service, press one."

But don't press one for customer service! Instead press three for "card replacement."

The recording will continue: "If you received your card but no longer have it, press one."

You'll have to enter six digits of your Social Security number, plus your zip code, and...

If you're successful, you'll hear: "Your request has been accepted..."

"Wowwww!" Kwon laughed.

Kwon's lost card will be coming back in the mail.

"Thank you!" he said. "That was it! You gave me a Christmas present!"

Lots of callers mistakenly choose the customer service option but that is a dead end, since it requires you to enter the card number -- which you don't have. Instead choose the option to replace the card. One warning though: 7 On Your Side has heard it can take weeks or even months to get that new card mailed to you.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here . As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

READY TO CONTACT 7 ON YOUR SIDE?

EMAIL US AT 7OYS@KGO-TV.COM

Please note the address uses the letter "O", not zeros. Be sure to include your full name, email, street address, and phone number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jhkue8F00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Related
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Will you get your payment from the state before Christmas?

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $750 in your pocket sound? Well, that's exactly what happen for many Rhode Island families before Christmas. This program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
WUSA9

Don't get stuck with bogus Forever stamps

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is issuing a warning as the number of counterfeit stamps being sold online continues to escalate. Postal officials say if you are looking online for a good deal on postage stamps and see a substantial discount of up to 50% or more off an order of United States Forever stamps, it may be too good to be true.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Amarie M.

Millions in California to have 4th stimulus check relief payments of up to $1,100 sent out based on their last name

Many checks have already been sent out. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**. During the Christmas season and through the first month of the new year, eligible California residents will receive a 4th stimulus payment as part of an automatic inflation relief initiative. Many payments are slated to hit bank accounts in time for Christmas (source).
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
