KOMO News
Man arrested in Redmond during shoplifting attempt had fentanyl pills, gun and stolen car
REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police arrested a convicted felon on Sunday evening for attempting to shoplift nearly $1,200 in merchandise. Sunday around 7:30 p.m., Redmond police officers responded to a department store where a man was attempting to shoplift. The store’s loss prevention employee informed officers that the shoplifter was a known thief.
KOMO News
Police search for men who robbed motel worker at gunpoint
DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines police are looking for two men seen on surveillance video robbing a motel employee at gunpoint. Officers responded to the SeaTac Valu Inn at 22246 Pacific Hwy South just before 10 p.m. on Thursday for an armed robbery. The men left before police arrived.
KOMO News
Bus shot in drive by shooting, one injured in serious conditions
TACOMA, Wash. — A 30-year-old man is suffering serious injuries after a drive by shooting in Tacoma. The shooting took place in the 4700 block of S Oakes. Officers responded at 6:34 p.m. A Pierce County Transit bus was struck by a bullet in this shooting, but no one...
KOMO News
Suspects on loose after shooting in Tacoma's St. Joseph Hospital
TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma went into lockdown following a shooting Friday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department, just after 11 p.m., a staff member said they heard a gunshot inside the hospital. Hospital security then found blood and shell casing inside one of the elevators, police said.
KOMO News
2 arrested, 2 guns recovered following domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people, including a teen, were arrested and two guns were recovered following an incident that led to Rainier Beach High School cancelling classes and evacuating on Dec. 13. A 17-year-old boy, who wasn’t a Seattle Public Schools student, was found to be targeting a student...
KOMO News
Cat injured in Gig Harbor house fire, cause under investigation
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire started inside a home near Kopachuck Drive just after 11a.m., according to fire officials. Firefighters from the West Pierce Fire Department assisted with the fire fight. Firefighters said the residents were...
KOMO News
Tacoma detectives search for suspects who used credit card stolen in armed robbery
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking the public for help identifying three suspects allegedly responsible for identity theft. According to Tacoma police, on Oct. 25 and Oct. 28, the three suspects made fraudulent purchases at the Tacoma and Westfield Southcenter (Tukwila) malls using a credit card that was stolen during an armed robbery on Oct. 24.
KOMO News
Cold weather shelters open in western Washington as temperatures drop
With temperatures barely reaching the freezing mark in some areas and more lowland snow expected in western Washington, several agencies are offering cold weather shelters to the public. Cold weather shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to be below 34 degrees F. Below are a list of places...
KOMO News
South Sound crews prep roads ahead of expected snowfall
PUGET SOUND, Wash. — The South Sound is the battleground of rain versus snow Monday night and through Tuesday morning. Temps are expected to plummet below freezing by Tuesday afternoon, so crews are working around the clock to treat the roads. A concern for city and county crews is...
KOMO News
Semi-truck fire delays traffic on eastbound I-90 near North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — A semi-truck fire along eastbound I-90 caused delays on near North Bend Monday morning. Eastside Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire on the interstate between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday. The semi-truck was parked along the side of the interstate in the chain up parking area. The fire was brought under control, but drivers should expect delays traveling on I-90 eastbound, fire officials said.
KOMO News
Town Hall: The state of the homelessness crisis in King County
SEATTLE — KOMO News convened a town hall meeting to discuss the state of homelessness in King County. People experiencing homelessness has become a crisis and there are efforts being made to help those living unhoused get the resources they need. The participants in the town hall are:. Jon...
KOMO News
2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America
Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
KOMO News
Storm to bring several inches of snow to western Washington by Tuesday evening
SEATTLE — The chance for more lowland snow around western Washington has increased for Monday night through Tuesday. Freezing temperatures are also expected to stick around, creating the possibility for icy roads during the morning commute this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning...
KOMO News
Inslee, Ferguson to announce bills to combat gun violence
TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are slated to announce bills to combat gun violence on Monday in Tukwila. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Inslee and Ferguson will discuss several bills for the upcoming legislative session to...
KOMO News
Seattle waterfront could get honorary Coast Salish name
Seattle city leaders are proposing an honorary name for a part of Seattle's new waterfront to honor the Coast Salish people. Mayor Bruce Harrell, City Council President Debora Juarez, and waterfront leaders are proposing naming Alaskan Way and Elliot Way between S Dearborn St and Bell St "Dzidzalalich"(pronounced: dzee-dzuh-lah-leech) meaning “Little Crossing Over Place” in the Coast Salish language Lushootseed.
KOMO News
Seattle Center Monorail to become fully accessible to all, thanks to $15 million grant
SEATTLE, Wash. — Thanks to a $15 million federal grant, the Seattle Center Monorail Station will become fully accessible to all riders under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). "The Monorail is both an iconic connection to Seattle's World's Fair past and an accessible, frequent, carbon-free transportation option to...
KOMO News
Active weather weekend brings lowland snow, rain
The active, chilly weekend of Puget Sound weather has begun. The National Weather Service issues winter weather advisories for western Whatcom County and the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties "for snowfall with the cold front that will move south through Sunday night. There is potential for freezing rain across Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes as well."
KOMO News
More than 400 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport
SEATAC, Wash. — As western Washington deals with lowland snow and wintry conditions, passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) have increasingly seen flights delayed and canceled at a rapid rate throughout Monday, and more cancelations will hamper holiday travel on Tuesday. As of 8:40 p.m., 414 domestic flights in...
KOMO News
Seattle schools opt for remote learning instead of make-up snow days
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced this week it will not make up snow days and instead shift to remote learning if necessary. The school district said it worked with the Seattle Education Association to create the remote instruction plan. The school year concludes on June 30, with...
KOMO News
Seattle Starbucks workers join nationwide strike
SEATTLE — Dozens of Starbucks workers were on the picket line in Seattle on Sunday demanding better working conditions for the final day of a three-day nationwide strike happening at more than 100 stores. Workers demonstrating outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill said they wanted to strike...
