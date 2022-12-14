ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Brendan Fraser reveals we’ve been pronouncing his name all wrong: ‘F–k it’

By Erin Keller
 2 days ago

By George, we’ve been pronouncing “George of the Jungle” star Brendan Fraser’s name wrong this whole time.

In a conversation with Adam Sandler for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” interview series, the 54-year-old Fraser claimed that no one’s ever gotten his name right — even though he’s the talk of the town right now for his performance in “The Whale.”

Instead of a pronunciation similar to the 90’s sitcom “Frasier,” Fraser says his name actually rhymes with razor.

“You shave with a razor,” Fraser instructed Sandler before quipping, “You should try standing closer to it.”

That advice landed on the cutting room floor as the “Uncut Gems” star once again mispronounced Fraser’s name later in the interview.

The actor, 54, claimed no one has ever pronounced his name correctly in his career.
Variety/Youtube

“OK. F–k it,” Fraser said, sounding defeated. “No one’s ever gotten my name right.”

“Brendan Fraser!” Sandler yelled, pronouncing it the right way before admitting, “See, that didn’t feel right.”

“It felt good, though,” Fraser replied. “As long as people are saying it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fraser recalled the drastic efforts he took to reach his desired physique for 1997’s “George of the Jungle.”

“I was waxed. Starved of carbohydrates,” he revealed. “I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat.”

“I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn’t remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn’t eat that night,” he added.

Earlier this week, Fraser was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s new drama “The Whale,” despite swearing off the awards ceremony for good.

Fraser alleged that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in 2003, an exchange the HFPA has said was “not an intended sexual advance.”

