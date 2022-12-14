ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment

CANTON, Ga. - A 40-year-old Canton woman was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. The shocking discovery was made Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on Hearthstone Landing Drive. Investigators say someone walked inside the Canton Police Department around 4 p.m. and provided information that led officers to the little girl’s body being found.
CANTON, GA
Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home

NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Retired officer gives tips on avoiding road rage violence

ATLANTA - After 17 rounds were fired into a woman's vehicle, she was able to walk away with just an injury. Now, Atlanta authorities are using her case as a learning lesson in road rage. The incident occurred over the weekend on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta. The 24-year-old driver...
ATLANTA, GA
Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection. Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say...
ATLANTA, GA
Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say

ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
ATLANTA, GA
DeKalb County authorities search for fugitive suspect in Decatur murder

DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect in a Decatur murder that happened over the summer. Authorities issued a murder warrant for 25-year-old Rakwon Sadek Brooks in connection to the shooting death of Quakari Freeman. Officials said the...
DECATUR, GA

