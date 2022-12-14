Read full article on original website
Man dead after walking into Norcross home with gunshot wound, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in a Norcross neighborhood. Gwinnett County police say a 23-year-old man was found dead at a home on Stanfield Court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers say they were called to the home around 7...
Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to avoid arrest, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night. Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East. [DOWNLOAD:...
Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment
CANTON, Ga. - A 40-year-old Canton woman was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. The shocking discovery was made Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on Hearthstone Landing Drive. Investigators say someone walked inside the Canton Police Department around 4 p.m. and provided information that led officers to the little girl’s body being found.
Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home
NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
Retired officer gives tips on avoiding road rage violence
ATLANTA - After 17 rounds were fired into a woman's vehicle, she was able to walk away with just an injury. Now, Atlanta authorities are using her case as a learning lesson in road rage. The incident occurred over the weekend on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta. The 24-year-old driver...
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old could be victim of human trafficking, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a missing 11-year-old Clayton County girl could be at risk of human trafficking. Police said social media sleuths have hindered investigators while they try to find the girl. The Clayton County Police Department said officers learned R'Kayla Briggs left home on Mallard Drive in...
Five people charged with domestic terrorism near 'Cop City' site, protestors condemn police tactics
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A group of protestors opposing plans to construct an Atlanta Police Department training facility in southeast Atlanta accused police of using plastic bullets and pepper spray while arresting multiple protestors on Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said five people face domestic terrorism charges, accused...
Manhunt continues for suspect who killed Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are hoping a new image taking from security footage will help investigators in the manhunt for a murder suspect accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer. It's been more 48 hours since police found 59-year-old Officer Scott Riner shot to death in the parking...
Alleged drug dealer indicted for death of Forsyth County teen
Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A suspected drug dealer who investigators say sold the drug that killed a Forsyth County teenager has been formally indicted on murder and drug charges.
Teens go joyriding in stolen vehicle; 1 arrested, 1 on the run, Ga. police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Union City police arrested one teen and are looking for another, after the two teens allegedly stole a car. The UCPD Traffic Unit was alerted via camera technology of a stolen vehicle driving through the city. Police responded, spotted the vehicle and attempted to box it in, but the teens accelerated, eluding police, officials said.
2 in custody after large police response near Gwinnett County hotel
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There is a large police presence outside a hotel on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. SKYFOX flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall. Officers led a person in handcuffs near the...
Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection. Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say...
Stray bullets from nearby gunfire hit family's car
Bullets hit a woman's car as she was taking her daughter to dance class. Other vehicles and apartments in DeKalb County were also hit.
Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say
ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
'Most Wanted': Atlanta police searching for suspect in March northwest homicide
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man wanted in the murder of an adult man that dates back to March. Deaundre Craig is on Atlanta Police Department's Most Wanted list for his involvement in a homicide that took place on the 1100 block of 7th Street in northwest Atlanta.
Buckhead fatal stabbing: Suspect's family apologizes 'with profound sorrow' to victim's family
ATLANTA — The family of the 23-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old woman at her Buckhead home on Saturday have released a statement condemning the suspect's actions. The statement comes one day after Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with murdering Eleanor Bowles. In their statement, the...
17-year-old dead, found in vacant Clayton County home with gunshot wounds
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a teen’s death after police told Channel 2 Action News he was found in a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m....
Father shot, killed at apartment along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police say
ATLANTA - Family members say a 42-year-old father was shot and killed by his adult son at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday morning. Around 10:40 a.m., Atlanta police were called to the Synergy Multiple family Apartments located in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police...
DeKalb County authorities search for fugitive suspect in Decatur murder
DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect in a Decatur murder that happened over the summer. Authorities issued a murder warrant for 25-year-old Rakwon Sadek Brooks in connection to the shooting death of Quakari Freeman. Officials said the...
