Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Small businesses affected by power outages
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The snowstorm that swept through central Wisconsin on Thursday left thousands of people without power. The Village of Marathon City and the Village of Edgar were two of the communities affected by the outages. A combination of precipitation and wind was part of the cause...
WSAW
City asks Wausau residents to help clear hydrants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the first big snowstorm of the winter, people in central Wisconsin dug out Thursday morning. Many people who spoke with NewsChannel 7 commented how heavy the snow was and that they had to come out a few times as the snow continued to fall and plows pushed snow back into their driveways and sidewalks.
WSAW
Have a plan when preparing for a snowstorm
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain, sleet, and snow can be treacherous if you’re not properly prepared for the conditions, but having an emergency plan in place is important in case things take a turn for the worse. ReadyWisconsin says people should be stocked up on basic supplies in their...
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
WSAW
First responders taking proactive approach to poor weather conditions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When an emergency strikes, time is of the essence. First responders are there to help every day, regardless of weather conditions. Firefighters and Paramedics Jerod Blomberg said they respond to more accidents when road conditions are poor. They have to keep the crews’ safety in mind when they head out to help.
wearegreenbay.com
Semi nearly slams into deputy helping vehicle in ditch in Marathon County
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the first snowstorm of the season out of the way, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding travelers how quickly road conditions can change. On Wednesday evening, a deputy with the agency was responding to a car in the ditch along Highway...
WSAW
Winter weather creates snow day outing at Granite Peak
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - As a barrage of winter weather slammed central Wisconsin this week, those hard at work at Granite Peak had an interesting couple of days keeping operations smooth at the ski resort. “The first half of it wasn’t great,” said Greg Fisher, General Manager at Granite...
WSAW
Holiday shipping deadlines in Michigan approach quickly
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With Christmas approaching, a lot of us will be sending and receiving gifts over the next few days. In Marquette, Shipping Shop Sales Associate Alyson Allard said the store has been slower than in previous years, due to a price increase across the board. “That also affects...
Do I need a front license plate in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — It is no secret that cars are one of the main modes of transportation in the U.S. There were about 289.5 million cars on the road in 2021, according to Finances Online. Drivers in the country legally need a license plate on their vehicles, but not every state requires residents to have both […]
WEAU-TV 13
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy said about 24,000 customers remain without power as crews battle conditions that are leading to new outages. At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow has been falling since Wednesday night in North Central Wisconsin. Snowfall totals listed below are from Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
nbc15.com
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season. The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
WSAW
Airport officials provide helpful tips for traveling this season
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The number one issue travelers face is showing up late for their flights, making it important that you arrive at the airport early enough. Not just for when your flight takes off, but when your gate opens. Give yourself enough time in case any TSA difficulty comes your way or if you forget something, you have enough time to problem-solve.
WSAW
HAPPENING FRIDAY: Share Your Holidays Celebrity Gas Pump
(WSAW) NewsChannel 7 is teaming up with Wagner Shell once again for the Share Your Holidays Celebrity Gas Pump on Friday, Dec. 16. It’s at the Wagner Shell located at 3001 Schofield Ave., in Weston from 6-9 a.m. and at the location and at 4611 West Stewart Ave. in Wausau from 4-7 p.m.
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: More snowfall into Friday, colder times ahead next week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first significant ice and snowfall in the region produced a quarter to half an inch of ice and several inches of snowfall. Although the heaviest snowfall took place from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the snow is not done falling and accumulating in North Central Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle fire in northern Wisconsin spreads to house, fire crews save further damage
PELICAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in northern Wisconsin saved a house from further damage after a vehicle next to a residence was ‘fully’ in flames. The Pine Lake Fire/Rescue shared in a Facebook post that the incident happened on Riverbend Road in the Town of Pelican. Crews were made aware of the incident after a neighbor reported the fire.
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Comments / 1