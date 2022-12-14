ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
svinews.com

(Video) – Star Valley Boys vs Natrona at the Flaming Gorge Classic

The Braves (3-1), fresh into the Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media Poll at #5 will try and keep that ranking as they take on the undefeated Natrona Mustangs (3-0) as part of the Flaming Gorge in Green River. Join Duke Dance (@Duke_Dance) and Dahl Erickson (@DahlErickson) and the SVI Crew as they bring you the First Bank of Wyoming Countdown to Tip-off starting at approximately 2:30 pm.
GREEN RIVER, WY
bigfoot99.com

Winter storm triggers road closures across southern Wyoming

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions Wednesday from Laramie to Rawlins to Rock Springs as an epic winter storm continues to batter southern Wyoming with strong wind and snow. Large stretches of the interstate were closed throughout the day Tuesday, with westbound or eastbound lanes opening only briefly at...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways

As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Wamsutter Reports 13 Inches of Snow from Recent Storm

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In Sweetwater County, Wamsutter saw the most snow from the recent storm with 13 inches, according to the final snow report from the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The final snow report was released Wednesday afternoon by the NWS and those totals vary in Sweetwater...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy