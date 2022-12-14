Read full article on original website
svinews.com
(Video) – Star Valley Boys vs Natrona at the Flaming Gorge Classic
The Braves (3-1), fresh into the Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media Poll at #5 will try and keep that ranking as they take on the undefeated Natrona Mustangs (3-0) as part of the Flaming Gorge in Green River. Join Duke Dance (@Duke_Dance) and Dahl Erickson (@DahlErickson) and the SVI Crew as they bring you the First Bank of Wyoming Countdown to Tip-off starting at approximately 2:30 pm.
svinews.com
(Video) – Bear Lake Girls Basketball @ Green River
The Bear Lake girls take on the Green River Wolves as part of the Flaming Gorge Classic. The SVI-4 crew is on hand for the tournament with tip-off scheduled for 6 pm.
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
bigfoot99.com
Winter storm triggers road closures across southern Wyoming
Interstate 80 is closed in both directions Wednesday from Laramie to Rawlins to Rock Springs as an epic winter storm continues to batter southern Wyoming with strong wind and snow. Large stretches of the interstate were closed throughout the day Tuesday, with westbound or eastbound lanes opening only briefly at...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
sweetwaternow.com
Wamsutter Reports 13 Inches of Snow from Recent Storm
SWEETWATER COUNTY — In Sweetwater County, Wamsutter saw the most snow from the recent storm with 13 inches, according to the final snow report from the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The final snow report was released Wednesday afternoon by the NWS and those totals vary in Sweetwater...
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — More snow is on the way. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for Sweetwater County has been issued by the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The winter weather advisory started at noon today and will run until 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 13. According...
oilcity.news
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 16
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
