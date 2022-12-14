Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Four Good Reasons to Live in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
WBOC
Fewer Officers Could be on the Streets of Ocean City This Summer
OCEAN CITY, Md -- The Ocean City Police Department has seen a decline in seasonal applicants. Despite the challenges, OCPD says it's not time to hit the panic button. So far this year, only 35 people have applied for a seasonal position with OCPD as an officer or public safety aid. Last year, there was a total of 115 applicants.
WBOC
Flames From Lumberyard Fire In Talbot County Goes On For Hours
Flames tore through the Queen Anne operation all night, destroying at least one building. It will likely be a long road to recovery at the site of the lumber yard. The business lies on the border of Talbot County and Queen Anne, Md.
Cape Gazette
Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19
Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
Cape Gazette
Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home
In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Ocean City Today
Data shows moving Sunfest right call for Ocean City
Date changed extended shoulder season, kept event alive. Moving this year’s Sunfest to a late October date to accommodate the ultimately canceled Oceans Calling Festival was initially seen as a risky move to some. But according to visitor and spending data requested to help enhance tourism and streamline advertising...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council takes a look at code of conduct
During the recent election, several residents questioned Sussex County’s code of ethics, and suggested the county should have its own code. Currently, the county follows the state’s code of conduct, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Integrity Commission. During a Dec. 13 presentation to Sussex County...
WBOC
Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors
TRAPPE, Md. - The Post Office, in Trappe, has been closed since early October. Town leaders say it was a pipe burst inside. Now, there are signs on the doors turning people away. And the closure is forcing some people, in town, to drive to Cambridge just so they can get their mail. Those in town, are becoming more and more frustrated by the day.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County Liquor Board briefs
The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners discussed the following during its Dec. 7 meeting:. The board approved the transfer of a Class-B seven-day license from Crush and Crab to Roadie Joe, located at 525 Main Street in Berlin. Owners of the restaurant asked permission to host a two-piece, non-amplified band outside from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a three-piece, amplified band inside from 2-10 p.m., three days per week. They only received permission for the latter, with the board citing noise at the already dangerous intersection of Worcester Highway and South Main Street.
Wbaltv.com
Ocean City beach repairing itself from sand erosion after storms
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City felt the impacts of theremnants of Hurricane Ian as the storms battered Maryland's iconic beach town. The intense waves and high tides wreaked havoc on some of the dunes, which are vital to the beach. WBAL-TV 11 News meteorologist Lowell Melser explains how...
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
WBOC
Christmas in Cambridge Looks a Little Crabby for the 9th Year
It's a "crabby" kind of Christmas in Cambridge. This 20 feet tall Crab Bushel Christmas Tree stands proud on the corners of downtown.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City staff to recommend regulations for LED lights
The lights could soon be going down in the city as resort officials begin seriously looking at regulating previously unrestricted LED fixtures. Prompted largely by the glaringly intense lights that shine across the Sinepuxent Bay from the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, discussions have been going on for months about the city’s ability to regulate lighting.
WBOC
Downtown Lewes Struggle with Bike Parking Shortage
Officials in the City of Lewes are working to solve a bike parking shortage in the downtown area. The many bicycle and walking trails in Lewes have drawn an influx of people and bicycles to the town, especially during the spring and summer months.
Cape May Sailors Found Alive Clung To Hope For 10 Days
The two New Jersey sailors found alive after 10 days missing at sea are telling their tale. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) on Nov. 27, headed for Marathon FL.They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.
starpublications.online
Danny Lee Spicer, 64
Danny Lee Spicer, lifelong resident of Laurel and first born son of Robert Lee and Janice Mae Spicer, died on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a long illness. In his prime years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, and growing cannabis. He is survived by a brother, Timmy Lee Spicer of...
Rescued New Jersey boaters recall being lost at sea: 'It sounded like the devil was out there'
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat returned safely Wednesday night.
WBOC
Fruitland Police Department Welcomes Motorcycles to Fleet
FRUITLAND, Md. - The Fruitland Police Department has added four new motorcycles to its fleet. Chief Krah Plunkert says that when the department asked the city council for two motorcycles it offered the department four. Plunkert says the motorcycles were paid for by grants and donations, and not a penny from the taxpayer.
Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD
If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council will act on new zoning district
Sussex County officials have resurrected a new zoning district aimed at large developments of more than 200 acres with mixed residential and commercial uses. The district would require only one rezoning application instead of multiple applications now required for mixed-use developments. During county council’s Dec. 13 meeting, assistant county attorney...
