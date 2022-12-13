Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 outperforms the Apple A16 Bionic in GPU tests
MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200 over a month ago. At the moment, Vivo's new X90 series models are the only MediaTek Dimensity 9200-powered smartphones on the market. Popular performance tester Golden Reviewer has now put the Vivo X90 and the Dimensity 9200 through GPU benchmarks, with the results showcasing the new Immortalis-G715 performance chops.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10s debuts as China's latest sub-US$200 5,000mAh battery Android smartphone
5G Android Launch Smartphone Software Storage Touchscreen. Realme has added a new member to its new 10 series of Android smartphones. The 10s may be its most affordable variant thus far, yet offers 5G with its Dimensity 810 SoC. It is paired to 8GB of RAM as standard, and drives a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus first-gen mechanical keyboard production teased during global anniversary celebration
Accessory Desktop Convertible / 2-in-1 Laptop Gaming Software Windows Linux / Unix. OnePlus' ongoing global 9th anniversary event of today (December 17, 2022) has served in part to unleash its ambitions to get into markets far beyond its traditionally Android-based origins with its new "Featuring X" range. These, apparently, include the PC sector - in terms of peripherals, at least.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 with Intel Core i7-12700H and GeForce RTX 3060 now 20% off on Amazon
With only 147 ratings and 89 answered questions, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 is available in quite a few hardware configurations. To be more specific, it comes with two Intel Core processors (i7-10870H and i7-12700H), as well as three graphics cards from NVIDIA, namely the GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3070 Ti. However, the only setup that gets a 20% discount is the UX582ZM-AS76T model.
Phone Arena
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Apple changed the tablet game with the introduction of the M1 iPad Pro but it was too pricey for most people. Fret not because Woot has got your back and is selling the bigger model for nearly $500 off in refurbished state. If you'd rather buy a brand new model, Amazon has marked down the 12.9-inch 256GB model by $283.
notebookcheck.net
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G touted as the world's first retractable portrait-lens smartphone
One might be inclined to think that the phrase "first-gen retractable-lens smartphone" might be associated with an OEM more like OPPO or Huawei; however, Tecno claims to have beaten them to the punch with the Phantom X2 Pro. The company asserts that its rear-mounted shooter is equipped with a working...
notebookcheck.net
Alleged Intel Core i9-13900KS Cinebench R23 score surfaces online
The Intel Core i9-13900KS has been benchmarked on Cinebench R23, where it scores 2,366 and 40,998 in the single and multi-threaded tests. It bests both the Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, albeit by a narrow margin. Desktop Intel Raptor Lake Leaks / Rumors. Intel's fastest Raptor Lake...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 – Why it's not coming to Europe
5G Android Foldable Touchscreen Smartphone Review Snippet. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 represents the second generation of this foldable smartphone. It is based on a large, internal 8.02 inch OLED display which uses LTPO 2.0 to adapt the frame rate to between 1 and 120 Hz. When folded, the user has access to a smaller, 6.56 inch AMOLED display which can also operate at up to 120 Hz. The Xiaomi smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, boasts 12 GB of RAM, and, depending on the variant, has either 256, 512, or 1024 GB of internal storage.
notebookcheck.net
Doogee S99 coming later this month with a 64 MP night vision camera
With the same rugged design as its predecessor, the Doogee S99 will launch with a camera trio that consists of a 108 MP main shooter which is accompanied by a 16 MP camera for both ultra-wide shots and macros, as well as a 64 MP night vision camera. The first batch will go on sale soon for a promotional price of US$179.
notebookcheck.net
Nubia introduces another RedMagic gaming monitor with 2.5K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate combination
Nubia has finally started selling the second of the two RedMagic gaming monitors that it announced in July. To recap, Nubia presented two 27-inch gaming monitors aimed at Esports gamers, both with high contrast ratios and peak brightness levels. For some reason, it took the company until October to release the 4K and 160 Hz edition and until December before bringing the 2.5K and 240 Hz version to market.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS PL64 mini-PC series introduced with Intel Alder Lake processors in a rugged case
ASUS has unveiled the PL64, another mini-PC series. Following on from the October release of the ExpertCenter PN53 series, the ASUS PL64 combines low-end Intel Alder Lake processors with a rugged chassis and plenty of connectivity. At launch, the ASUS PL64 will come with the following processor options:. Intel Celeron...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 specs leak points to a beefed-up Android smartphone just an inch away from Pro status
The OPPO Find X6 is projected to launch as a premium Android smartphone, albeit one overshadowed by the debut of a Pro counterpart on the same day. However, according to the latest rumors, the OEM has furnished both X6 variants with all of its latest top-end specs - with the exception of one. Then again, the resulting camera upgrades could leave it thicker and heavier then potential rivals like the new Xiaomi 13.
notebookcheck.net
Ford may honor the federal made-in-America EV subsidy requirement and still use Chinese batteries
While the US Treasury is still to issue the promised clear guidelines for automakers on how to qualify for the upcoming federal EV subsidy scheme, Ford may be devising a way to make its electric cars eligible from the get-go despite using Chinese battery technology. It is reportedly exploring a crafty battery factory ownership scheme where the plant belongs to Ford, whereas Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) provides its management and the battery tech.
CNET
Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Weekend Sale Full of Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Christmas Day is fast approaching and there's not a lot of time left to snag any remaining gifts. But shopping last minute doesn't mean that you have to pay over the odds. In fact, with Best Buy's latest sale you might even benefit from one of the best prices of the year.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13980HX specifications leak online
All of the leaks around Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake laptop processors concluded that the Core i9-13900HX will be the flagship SKU. The chip even showed up on Geekbench and bested the current performance champion (Core i9-12950HX) in single and multi-threaded workloads. However, Intel has yet another high-end Raptor Lake laptop CPU in the pipeline called the Core i9-13980HX.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo "X Flip" touted to launch as an upcoming clamshell foldable Android smartphone with a high-end SoC
5G Android Chinese Tech Foldable Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The market for the clamshell type of foldable smartphone is finally starting to warm up at the end of 2022, with new additions that, with some exceptions like Motorola's icon-rebooting Razr 22, are their respective maker's take on the product name "Flip", such as the newest addition to the OPPO Find N series.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Christmas Gift to Electric Vehicle Owners: The Holiday Update
Tesla just launched a major system update for its electric vehicles, which allows existing customers to receive upgrades remotely, and more importantly, completely free of charge: a "Holiday Update" that has interesting features, such as the incorporation of the Steam system or the possibility of holding video conferences via Zoom.
Phone Arena
You can currently scoop up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 for its lowest price to date
The M2-powered iPad Pros are in a league of their own when it comes to top flagship tablets and if you have been thinking about treating yourself to one, the 11-inch model is currently on sale at Amazon. The 11-inch model is a better size than the pricier 12.9-inch variant...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy 25W Battery Pack: 10,000 mAh power bank launched with Super Fast Charging support for two devices
Samsung has now released the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack, a few weeks after Roland Quandt leaked the device on Twitter. As its name suggests, Samsung has designed a power bank for Galaxy devices that support up to 25 W wired charging. Hence, while the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack cannot fully exploit the capabilities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it can Super Fast charge the Galaxy S22.
notebookcheck.net
Solid-state battery maker Svolt unveils Dragon Armor LFP pack with 500-mile EV range
One of the world's top 10 battery makers - Svolt Energy - just announced the next in cell-to-chassis packing innovations that will result in electric vehicles capable of up to 1,000km (621 miles) of range on a charge in a safer manner. Svolt's innovative packing system, dubbed Dragon Armor, is chemistry-agnostic and can be used for any type of cell, from the affordable LFP ones that Tesla uses in its standard range vehicles, to high-nickel performance batteries like the ones in the Model S.
Comments / 0