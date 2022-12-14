Read full article on original website
Metro News
Second-quarter surge lifts University to impressive win over Wheeling Park, 65-57
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — University closed the first half on a 19-5 run and they withstood a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Wheeling Park, 65-57 on Bakers Ridge. After suffering an 81-77 loss to Parkersburg South on Tuesday, the Hawks (4-1) responded well with a quality victory over a Patriot team that advanced to the state semifinals last spring.
Metro News
Parkersburg South standout Cyrus Traugh honored with Moss Award
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Nathan Tanner had plenty of weapons this year at Parkersburg South. The head coach for the Class AAA state runner-up Patriots is going to miss one of the top ones in senior Cyrus Traugh. “He’s the best receiver I’ve ever coached,” Tanner said. “First, I saw...
Metro News
Williamstown collects another impressive victory with a 45-42 win at St. Marys
ST. MARYS, W.Va. — Williamstown fought off a late, fourth-quarter rally to post another impressive victory, 45-42 at St. Marys. The Yellowjackets (4-1) knocked off defending Class A state champion Cameron, 56-48 on Saturday. “We’re farther ahead than I thought we were going to be,” said Williamstown interim head...
Metro News
Grafton finishes strong to edge Philip Barbour, 54-49
GRAFTON, W.Va. — When Philip Barbour and Grafton met six days previous to Thursday’s matchup as part of the Sam Bird Memorial Tournament, the Bearcats prevailed with a 58-54 victory. As such, both Colts coach Marcus Johnson and Bearcats coach Michael Johnson expected the rematch at Scotty Hamilton...
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?
What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
Metro News
St. Marys holds off Ritchie County 57-50 to remain unbeaten
ELLENBORO, W.Va. — Entering Tuesday’s contest at Ritchie County, St. Marys boys basketball coach Mark Barnhart felt it was an advantage that the Blue Devils were coming off a one-point overtime win over Wheeling Central. It allowed his team to be tested early in the season and that...
Metro News
Van Tassell reaches milestone in Cameron’s runaway victory at Clay-Battelle
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. — Cameron’s Ashlynn Van Tassell already had several notable accomplishments that many high school athletes desire in advance of the Dragons’ Wednesday matchup at Clay-Battelle. Van Tassell earned Class A second-team all-state honors as a freshman. The following season, she captained the all-state first-team and...
voiceofmotown.com
Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia
West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
Metro News
Baker set for ‘thorough assessment’ of football program after stepping into AD role
Wren Baker hits the ground running Monday when he officially begins his role as the Director of Athletics at West Virginia. At some point in the near future, Baker will begin what he described last week during his introduction as a “thorough assessment” of West Virginia’s football program, which will enter 2023 with Neal Brown set to embark of his fifth season as head coach of the Mountaineers.
Metro News
Report: Harrell leaving WVU after one season to serve as Purdue offensive coordinator
Graham Harrell is set to move on following one season as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Harrell is heading to Purdue to serve in the same position. Harrell was hired by West Virginia in January 2022 after the Mountaineers’ offense sputtered for much of...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
Metro News
Kicker Casey Legg announces retirement from football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dream that turned into reality for West Virginia kicker Casey Legg has come to an end. Legg announced he will not return as the Mountaineers’ kicker and will retire from football altogether. “I am officially retired,” Legg said. “A moment that sticks out in...
Metro News
WVU to hold commencement ceremonies in Morgantown Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will hold two commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum Saturday for a total of 2,600 students. WVU Special Events Coordinator Lisa Martin said it takes “a village” to spruce up campus, hang banners, prepare the Coliseum and make last minutes adjustments for the big day.
Metro News
Potomac Highlands takes brunt of power outages from ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — More than 17,000 Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers were without power Thursday evening in connection with an ice storm that moved through the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle counties. There were 8,622 customers without power in Hampshire County as of 5 p.m. Thursday which was...
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
WTAP
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sisterville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
Bid awarded for North Central West Virginia Airport terminal, new details released
Airport director Rick Rock gave us an update on what to expect at the new terminal at North Central West Virginia Airport.
