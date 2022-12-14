ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Wetumpka Herald

Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting

Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Opelika teenagers are arrested on felony charges of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle in Auburn. Auburn police say the incident happened on Dec. 10. Officers responded to reports of possible vehicle breaking near the 300 block of Genalda Avenue. A witness told police...
OPELIKA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police searching for missing Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department announced its search for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, December 8. The police department said Chalysse Thomas was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Police said Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police arrest three on unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Dec. 10, Auburn Police detained Na’Jee Ahmad Johnson, 19; Tahjmir Kevin Patten, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, all from Opelika, on multiple felony charges. All three individuals were charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Auburn Police additionally charged Johnson with possession of marijuana (2nd degree). The arrests […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged with attempted murder in October Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an October Montgomery shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Bennie Humphrey Jr., 30, is now charged with attempted murder. Investigators say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
WETUMPKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Arlington Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting leaving two injured is under investigation, says Columbus Police Department. According to officials, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Arlington Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO traffic stop leads to the arrest of two and the seizure of Marijuana, Percocet pills, and a firearm

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 13, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without tail lights on Cusseta Road. During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle confessed to possessing a firearm located in a black book bag near the individual’s feet. Patrol deputies arrested […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: 19-year-old fatally shot in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tuesday night shooting in Phenix City claimed the life of a 19-year-old male. The victim was 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith of Phenix City, according to the Russell County Coroners office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:31pm on Tuesday evening. More than a dozen Phenix City Police […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds. On December 13, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Phenix City Police Department E 9-11 center received a disturbance call in the 300 block of Riverview apartments - in the 100 block of 4th Avenue.
PHENIX CITY, AL
wgxa.tv

Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA

