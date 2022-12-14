Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Wetumpka Herald
Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting
Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
WTVM
3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Opelika teenagers are arrested on felony charges of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle in Auburn. Auburn police say the incident happened on Dec. 10. Officers responded to reports of possible vehicle breaking near the 300 block of Genalda Avenue. A witness told police...
WTVM
Suspect sought in murder investigation of 19-year-old Phenix City native
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - With Christmas more than a week away, one local pastor is pushing for people across the city to put the guns down as families celebrate the holidays. One family in East Alabama who recently lost a loved one to gun violence agrees. Tonight, the family...
ABC 33/40 News
Police searching for missing Montgomery teen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department announced its search for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, December 8. The police department said Chalysse Thomas was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Police said Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama...
Auburn Police arrest three on unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Dec. 10, Auburn Police detained Na’Jee Ahmad Johnson, 19; Tahjmir Kevin Patten, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, all from Opelika, on multiple felony charges. All three individuals were charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Auburn Police additionally charged Johnson with possession of marijuana (2nd degree). The arrests […]
Suspect accused of killing 5-year-old girl in east Alabama still on suicide watch in jail while awaiting trial
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Accused Phenix City child killer, Jeremy Williams, appeared in Russell County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to ask a judge to take him off suicide watch. Williams has been on suicide watch in the Russell County Jail for 10 of the 12 months he has been incarcerated in connection with the […]
Wetumpka Herald
‘I JUST GOT CAUGHT’ ‘Cat Ladies’ found guilty of misdemeanors after feeding cats on county property
Two Wetumpka women were found guilty Tuesday in Wetumpka Municipal Court of trespassing and other charges related to their feeding of feral cats on Elmore County property. Wetumpka City Judge Jeff Courtney sentenced Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, to 10 days in jail suspended, two years unsupervised probation and $100 in fines plus court costs.
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm...
WTVM
5 sentenced for stealing millions from former Columbus theology school
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five defendants faced a judge in federal court Thursday morning after pleading guilty to fraud charges. They all admit to stealing more than $12 million from the federal government. The judge had to split up the cases into two segments due to the overwhelming amount of...
WSFA
Suspect charged with attempted murder in October Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an October Montgomery shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Bennie Humphrey Jr., 30, is now charged with attempted murder. Investigators say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of...
WSFA
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
WTVM
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Arlington Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting leaving two injured is under investigation, says Columbus Police Department. According to officials, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Arlington Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
MCSO traffic stop leads to the arrest of two and the seizure of Marijuana, Percocet pills, and a firearm
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 13, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without tail lights on Cusseta Road. During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle confessed to possessing a firearm located in a black book bag near the individual’s feet. Patrol deputies arrested […]
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
BREAKING: 19-year-old fatally shot in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tuesday night shooting in Phenix City claimed the life of a 19-year-old male. The victim was 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith of Phenix City, according to the Russell County Coroners office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:31pm on Tuesday evening. More than a dozen Phenix City Police […]
81-year-old man critical after assault in Sylacauga home; suspect captured in Florida, extradited to Alabama
An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after authorities say he was assaulted late last month, and a suspect is now in custody. On Nov. 26, Sylacauga police responded to a traffic crash on West Fourth Street at the Marble City cemetery. When they arrived, they found Douglas Jude suffering from some type of trauma.
WTVM
Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds. On December 13, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Phenix City Police Department E 9-11 center received a disturbance call in the 300 block of Riverview apartments - in the 100 block of 4th Avenue.
wgxa.tv
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
WTVM
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop on the south side of Columbus led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of drugs and a gun. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says, on Dec. 13, patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having no tail lights on Cusseta Road.
