ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SJ mayor's proposal to reform police officer misconduct investigations met with backlash

By Zach Fuentes via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xN1EO_0jhksZSE00

With just a few weeks left in office, the mayor of the Bay Area's largest city is looking to reform police misconduct investigations.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is proposing that the city's Independent Police Auditor have more oversight in those misconduct investigations.

The proposal is being called illegal by the San Jose Police Officers' Association.

It's been more than two years since the death of George Floyd , which spurred protests across the country and in the Bay Area.

MORE: SJPD's legal, public credibility in question after recent reports of officer misconduct

Liccardo says since then, he's been pushing for reform into how police officer misconduct has been investigated.

"San Jose PD has the finest police officers in the country. I do believe that," Liccardo said, "But it doesn't matter how good our police department is. We're past the point, which we can continue to believe Americans will simply assume the police should police themselves."

Right now, only San Jose PD's internal affairs investigates officer misconduct.

Now, Liccardo says he wants the city's Independent Police Auditor and her team to take on a bigger role than they have now.

MORE: Mayor Liccardo cracks down on misconduct of SJPD officers, calls for random drug, alcohol testing

"The independent police, auditor, Shivaun (Nurre), and her team are empowered to review investigations that are performed by internal affairs at San Jose Police Department," Liccardo said, "They are not empowered to actually investigate, not empowered to subpoena witnesses, they're not empowered to lead investigations, they're not empowered to issue findings to the police chief or the city manager about what they have investigated. They simply review an investigation that the police department's performed, and then offer their critique."

Liccardo's proposal is to create a hybrid model that has the Independent Police Auditor handle some investigations, and SJPD internal affairs handling others.

But the San Jose Police Officer's Association says what Liccardo has proposed is illegal and that what the independent police auditor can investigate is up to voters.

The association says that the officers that are assigned to the department's Internal Affairs Division have experience and that there is accountability.

"If you look at the history of the outcomes of investigations, at the end of the year, it is very clear that our officers are held accountable" said Sean Pritchard, the association's president, "If they've done wrong, it has shown that they've done wrong. If they've done wrong, they're going to be disciplined in a number of different ways up to and including termination."

MORE: CA enacts law requiring police to intervene if they witness excessive force by fellow officers

San Jose Police chief Anthony Mata issued this statement:

" We are committed to ensuring that our employees are held accountable for misconduct. To that end, we have worked for years with the Independent Police Auditor to conduct comprehensive, transparent investigations that are in line with modern policing principles.In fact, the last IPA report agreed 72% of the time with the initial results of an Internal Affairs investigation. In instances where the IPA had concerns or requests for additional investigation, the agreement rate rose to 82%. This rate of agreement has been consistent over the last three years. We are in continuous discussions with the IPA on how to foster continued evolution toward improved investigative and oversight processes. We do not believe that a dramatic departure from a system that is working is needed without further discussion. This is a complex situation, one with many legal and policy issues to resolve.That is best accomplished through collaboration and careful consideration of the issues with the various stakeholders.
That is the path I thought we were on, and one I continue to support."

Following the Tuesday press conference, the San Jose City Council voted that afternoon to have the city attorney look into Liccardo's proposal.

If they move forward with exploring the proposal after that, it will be decided after Liccardo's term by an almost all-new city council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jhksZSE00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose mayor’s reform proposal faces backlash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Outgoing San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is at odds with the city’s police union. It is over a proposal where the San Jose independent police auditor would have access to police records and subpoena authority. Right now, all investigations of police misconduct are within SJPD’s Internal Affairs unit. “This is […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose honors former city attorney

The conference room behind the San Jose City Council chambers is now named after a local giant—former City Attorney Rick Doyle. Doyle was a longtime public servant who spent more than 20 years in City Hall. He died at the age of 65 from cancer, just 10 days after retiring, on Aug. 23, 2020. He... The post San Jose honors former city attorney appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

How the narrative of public safety has changed the run for the district attorney's office.

In the midterm elections this year, one thing that was voted on was public safety. And one office inextricably linked to crime and public safety is district attorney. In San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins was elected to the DA’s office this November, after serving as interim DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin. And across the Bay, Pamela Price has made history as the first Black woman to be elected DA of Alameda County.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley.  The three suspects were identified as...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in 2017 San Jose cold case murder arrested in Central Valley

SAN JOSE – More than five years after a 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an East San Jose neighborhood, police have announced an arrest in the case.According to the San Jose Police Department, authorities in the Central Valley arrested Keith Dupee last week in connection with the murder of Samuel Choi. On the morning of June 10, 2017, Choi was found stabbed on the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue. Choi was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but had died from his injuries the next day.Police said despite an extensive investigation, no suspects were identified until the case...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
CONCORD, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested

The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Elections Panel Falsely Claims High Ground in Racial Diversity Spat

In Brazil, they say, “The dirty talking about the badly washed.”. In Greece, it’s, “The donkey said the rooster had a big head.”. Now, thanks to the people in charge of the city’s Elections Department, San Francisco has, “The bureaucrats who are tardy on their anti-racism homework fired the official with a winning record on equality.”
STANDARD, CA
sfstandard.com

Inside the Windowless Room Where SF Stashes Troubled Cops: ‘It’s Toxic’

In a drab building flanked by police vans in Potrero Hill, there’s a windowless room where a handful of officers sit among empty desks and computer screens. A wall of televisions play the news. Military flags hang from the ceiling. Phone numbers are scrawled on a whiteboard. Without stepping outside, it’s hard to tell if it’s day or night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three suspected gang members arrested in connection to San Bruno shootout

SAN BRUNO - Three men suspected of belonging to an Oakland gang were arrested last week in connection with a lay-in-wait ambush that occurred in November in San Bruno, the police department there announced on Tuesday.On Nov. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers in San Bruno were dispatched to the 700 block of Kains Avenue on a report of a shooting. While responding to the call, an officer pulled over a vehicle that was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Two males in the car had been victims of the shooting, police said, and one had a gunshot...
SAN BRUNO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy Police holding DUI checkpoint

The Gilroy Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Dec. 16 from 6pm to 1am at an undisclosed location within the city. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of the...
GILROY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy