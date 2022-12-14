Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
talkofthesound.com
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
Herald Community Newspapers
Long Beach to offer contracts to four senior managers
The Long Beach City Council has voted, 3-1, to offer contracts of up to three years to four senior administrators, a deal that has historically been reserved only for the city manager. Councilman John Bendo voted against the proposal, saying it could “burden” future councils with administrators they did not...
longislandbusiness.com
Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin’s Family Home Indicted
Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
Herald Community Newspapers
County approves secretive cybersecurity contract
A cybersecurity services contract unanimously approved by the Nassau County Legislature’s rules committee on Dec. 5 has raised the eyebrows of an open government expert since this approval came in secret. Yet, such discretion is necessary, county officials, said, since they believe not giving away the game plan is...
Herald Community Newspapers
Town board approves long-awaited Baldwin development
Baldwin residents have waited for almost a decade to see the Downtown Revitalization Initiative come to fruition in the form of new development, and last week they received welcome news. The Hempstead town board gave its approval Dec. 7 to Breslin Realty’s The Grand At Baldwin — a four-story, 215-unit,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
WEED BUS BUST: Queens 'Beach Boyz' sold pot out of converted school bus 7 days a week
The weed bus was operating across from the Rockaway Ferry Dock in Rockaway Park, less than two blocks from nearby schools, according to Queens D.A. Melinda Katz.
L.I. police: Thousands of stolen catalytic converters seized
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Law enforcement on Long Island announced a massive seizure Wednesday of what they say are stolen catalytic converters, the culmination of a year-long investigation.They seized truck loads of stolen items and millions in alleged cash proceeds.Police say hundreds among the thousands were seized early Wednesday in what's been dubbed Operation Cat Track, a crackdown on thefts plaguing the region and the nation.All of them were seized from warehouses in Island Park and Huntington, where Nassau Police say the stolen car parts were being ...
Long Island Raids Net Thousands Of Stolen Catalytic Converters, $4 Million In Cash, Police Say
Police on Long Island seized thousands of stolen catalytic converters and more than $4 million in cash during a raid that followed a months-long investigation.The raids took place before dawn in Nassau County at the homes and scrapyards of two brothers in Long Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 14, said Nass…
Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store
Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
tbrnewsmedia.com
Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature
Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents
The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to take breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
News 12
Nassau officials announce multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft bust
Nassau County officials announced a major bust involving catalytic converter thefts. They say they seized $3.9 million in cash in the one-year investigation, which also involved Homeland Security and the Postal Service. Nassau officials said search warrants were executed Tuesday at two Long Beach residences where two brothers in their...
Long Island authorities discover haul of stolen catalytic converters, plus millions in cash
Authorities on Long Island discovered a haul of cash and catalytic converters worth a fortune on Wednesday.
Worker killed by digger at Bronx construction site
An unidentified construction worker was killed by a digger at a job site in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The worker was struck at a construction site on Carter Avenue near East 176th Street in Mount Hope around 11:30 a.m.
Herald Community Newspapers
Catalytic converters, cash found in Long Beach home raid
Nassau County Police seized thousands of catalytic converters and cash during a raid in Long Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The converters and cash, which was about $4 million, were found in the homes and scrapyards of two Long Beach residents and brothers, Andrew, 24, and Alan Pawelsky, 20. About $3.9 million was found in Alan Pawelsky's home and $100,000 in Andrew Pawelsky's.
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed.
With A Capital T: Armed Ex-Con Threatened Fair Lawn Bar Patron Over Game Of Pool, Police Charge
An ex-con who pulled a gun and threatened a fellow patron over a game of pool at a Fair Lawn bar this past summer was identified, charged and jailed this week, authorities said. The 52-year-old victim from Fair Lawn told police that Anthony Muniz, 50, of Paterson asked to speak...
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office to Hold Graduation Ceremony for 52 New Correction Officers
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a graduation ceremony for 52 new Correction Officers at the Van Nostrand Theatre on the campus of Suffolk County Community College. The Correction Officers spent the last 13 weeks in a rigorous training...
Comments / 0