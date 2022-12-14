ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach to offer contracts to four senior managers

The Long Beach City Council has voted, 3-1, to offer contracts of up to three years to four senior administrators, a deal that has historically been reserved only for the city manager. Councilman John Bendo voted against the proposal, saying it could “burden” future councils with administrators they did not...
LONG BEACH, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin’s Family Home Indicted

Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

County approves secretive cybersecurity contract

A cybersecurity services contract unanimously approved by the Nassau County Legislature’s rules committee on Dec. 5 has raised the eyebrows of an open government expert since this approval came in secret. Yet, such discretion is necessary, county officials, said, since they believe not giving away the game plan is...
Herald Community Newspapers

Town board approves long-awaited Baldwin development

Baldwin residents have waited for almost a decade to see the Downtown Revitalization Initiative come to fruition in the form of new development, and last week they received welcome news. The Hempstead town board gave its approval Dec. 7 to Breslin Realty’s The Grand At Baldwin — a four-story, 215-unit,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief

Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
CBS New York

L.I. police: Thousands of stolen catalytic converters seized

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Law enforcement on Long Island announced a massive seizure Wednesday of what they say are stolen catalytic converters, the culmination of a year-long investigation.They seized truck loads of stolen items and millions in alleged cash proceeds.Police say hundreds among the thousands were seized early Wednesday in what's been dubbed Operation Cat Track, a crackdown on thefts plaguing the region and the nation.All of them were seized from warehouses in Island Park and Huntington, where Nassau Police say the stolen car parts were being ...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store

Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
BALDWIN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature

Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to take breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Catalytic converters, cash found in Long Beach home raid

Nassau County Police seized thousands of catalytic converters and cash during a raid in Long Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The converters and cash, which was about $4 million, were found in the homes and scrapyards of two Long Beach residents and brothers, Andrew, 24, and Alan Pawelsky, 20. About $3.9 million was found in Alan Pawelsky's home and $100,000 in Andrew Pawelsky's.
LONG BEACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy