Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10s debuts as China's latest sub-US$200 5,000mAh battery Android smartphone
5G Android Launch Smartphone Software Storage Touchscreen. Realme has added a new member to its new 10 series of Android smartphones. The 10s may be its most affordable variant thus far, yet offers 5G with its Dimensity 810 SoC. It is paired to 8GB of RAM as standard, and drives a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S2: 42 mm and 46 mm smartwatches now available in China ahead of likely global release
Xiaomi has started selling the Watch S2 in China, a smartwatch series that consists of 42 mm and 46 mm sizes. Only available in China for now, the Xiaomi Watch S2 features bright AMOLED displays, advanced health features and long battery life, regardless of the model chosen. Xiaomi is now...
notebookcheck.net
Doogee S99 coming later this month with a 64 MP night vision camera
With the same rugged design as its predecessor, the Doogee S99 will launch with a camera trio that consists of a 108 MP main shooter which is accompanied by a 16 MP camera for both ultra-wide shots and macros, as well as a 64 MP night vision camera. The first batch will go on sale soon for a promotional price of US$179.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 outperforms the Apple A16 Bionic in GPU tests
MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200 over a month ago. At the moment, Vivo's new X90 series models are the only MediaTek Dimensity 9200-powered smartphones on the market. Popular performance tester Golden Reviewer has now put the Vivo X90 and the Dimensity 9200 through GPU benchmarks, with the results showcasing the new Immortalis-G715 performance chops.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS PL64 mini-PC series introduced with Intel Alder Lake processors in a rugged case
ASUS has unveiled the PL64, another mini-PC series. Following on from the October release of the ExpertCenter PN53 series, the ASUS PL64 combines low-end Intel Alder Lake processors with a rugged chassis and plenty of connectivity. At launch, the ASUS PL64 will come with the following processor options:. Intel Celeron...
notebookcheck.net
Alleged Intel Core i9-13900KS Cinebench R23 score surfaces online
The Intel Core i9-13900KS has been benchmarked on Cinebench R23, where it scores 2,366 and 40,998 in the single and multi-threaded tests. It bests both the Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, albeit by a narrow margin. Desktop Intel Raptor Lake Leaks / Rumors. Intel's fastest Raptor Lake...
notebookcheck.net
Nubia introduces another RedMagic gaming monitor with 2.5K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate combination
Nubia has finally started selling the second of the two RedMagic gaming monitors that it announced in July. To recap, Nubia presented two 27-inch gaming monitors aimed at Esports gamers, both with high contrast ratios and peak brightness levels. For some reason, it took the company until October to release the 4K and 160 Hz edition and until December before bringing the 2.5K and 240 Hz version to market.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy 25W Battery Pack: 10,000 mAh power bank launched with Super Fast Charging support for two devices
Samsung has now released the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack, a few weeks after Roland Quandt leaked the device on Twitter. As its name suggests, Samsung has designed a power bank for Galaxy devices that support up to 25 W wired charging. Hence, while the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack cannot fully exploit the capabilities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it can Super Fast charge the Galaxy S22.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13980HX specifications leak online
All of the leaks around Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake laptop processors concluded that the Core i9-13900HX will be the flagship SKU. The chip even showed up on Geekbench and bested the current performance champion (Core i9-12950HX) in single and multi-threaded workloads. However, Intel has yet another high-end Raptor Lake laptop CPU in the pipeline called the Core i9-13980HX.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo "X Flip" touted to launch as an upcoming clamshell foldable Android smartphone with a high-end SoC
5G Android Chinese Tech Foldable Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The market for the clamshell type of foldable smartphone is finally starting to warm up at the end of 2022, with new additions that, with some exceptions like Motorola's icon-rebooting Razr 22, are their respective maker's take on the product name "Flip", such as the newest addition to the OPPO Find N series.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11: First official teaser for the upcoming flagship Android smartphone finally drops during the brand's latest keynote
OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship Android smartphone is called the 11 today (December 17, 2022). The brand has also dropped an official preview clip that seems to confirm a premium design update in line with the device's leaks to date. Its launch date remains a mystery, however, as OnePlus preferred to devote its birthday speech to its future instead.
notebookcheck.net
Ford may honor the federal made-in-America EV subsidy requirement and still use Chinese batteries
While the US Treasury is still to issue the promised clear guidelines for automakers on how to qualify for the upcoming federal EV subsidy scheme, Ford may be devising a way to make its electric cars eligible from the get-go despite using Chinese battery technology. It is reportedly exploring a crafty battery factory ownership scheme where the plant belongs to Ford, whereas Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) provides its management and the battery tech.
notebookcheck.net
Solid-state battery maker Svolt unveils Dragon Armor LFP pack with 500-mile EV range
One of the world's top 10 battery makers - Svolt Energy - just announced the next in cell-to-chassis packing innovations that will result in electric vehicles capable of up to 1,000km (621 miles) of range on a charge in a safer manner. Svolt's innovative packing system, dubbed Dragon Armor, is chemistry-agnostic and can be used for any type of cell, from the affordable LFP ones that Tesla uses in its standard range vehicles, to high-nickel performance batteries like the ones in the Model S.
notebookcheck.net
Jaw-droppingly priced RTX 4080 is selling like hot cakes on Newegg
Nvidia announced the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 on September 20. While both cards have been commended for their stellar performance increases over RTX 30 Ampere GPUs, many have bemoaned Nvidia’s lackluster pricing, especially for the RTX 4080. But it appears RTX 4080’s sky-high price tag hasn’t dissuaded customers from buying the board as the card has become the best-selling GPU on Newegg.
notebookcheck.net
Displace TV: Wireless OLED Smart TV with no power cable teased ahead of CES 2023 showcase
Displace, a startup, has announced what promises to be an unusual OLED Smart TV. Reputedly, the Displace TV dispenses with a power cable. Instead, Displace installs four proprietary batteries that should last up to 180 hours between charges. In other words, Displace claims that the batteries will last for a month when using its TV for 6 hours per day. Assuming the Displace TV offers the same power efficiency as other OLED Smart TVs, it would need to pack approximately 15 kWh worth of batteries.
notebookcheck.net
Head-scratching Samsung Galaxy S23 series pricing dilemma could cause release date delay as leaker offers optimistic suggestion
A leaker has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 release date cannot be pinned down at the moment due to concerns raised about pricing the upcoming smartphones. The tipster @TheGalox_ has offered up a timeframe window of “mid to late February” for a release of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, but nothing more precise than that date range is mentioned, although it is later expressed that it will be “worth the wait”.
notebookcheck.net
SpinQ presents world's first portable quantum computers
AI and quantum computing are supposed to be the two main technologies that will influence our evolution the most in the coming years. While AI seems to be seeing a much more accelerated development thanks to all sorts of open source projects, quantum computing experimentation requires exorbitantly expensive and cumbersome hardware. Developments in the quantum computing field have been relatively slow, but some companies like China-based SpinQ and Japan-based Switch-Science are already looking into solutions that can help democratize access for the masses.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla makes the most fuel-efficient vehicles followed by Subaru
Despite the consumer trend towards bigger and heavier vehicles with more horsepowers in the past few years, most manufacturers managed to improve the fuel economy of their fleets hence lower the overall emissions footprint significantly, says the EPA. In its latest 2022 Annual Automotive Trends Report, it marked the absolute lowest level of real-world new car emissions of 347 grams per mile.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla throws in another freebie to entice December buyers
Instead of an outright price cut, Tesla keeps piling incentives for American and European customers if they take buy a car for a December delivery from the EV maker. After the generous credit towards the purchase of a car in stock both in the US and Europe, Tesla now adds free Supercharger miles.
Comments / 0