Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
notebookcheck.net
RTX 4060 Ti specifications surface revealing fewer CUDA cores and 20 W higher TGP vs RTX 3060 Ti
Nvidia is gearing up to release the RTX 4060 Ti with 4,352 CUDA cores and a 220 W TGP if the newest leak from kopite7kimi is anything to go by. Moreover, the board is reportedly based on an AD106 Lovelace GPU. Geforce GPU Leaks / Rumors. Nvidia is expected to...
CNET
Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot
There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
Digital Trends
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti shows up on Geekbench's OpenCL database
It has been widely known that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB would end up as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Some reports suggested Nvidia would launch it at CES 2022 alongside the Ada Lovelace laptop GPUs. A couple of new Geekbench entries show how the graphics card fares in its OpenCL benchmark.
Best Holiday SSD and Hard Drive Deals
These are the best SSD and HDD deals — guaranteed to expand the storage on your PC without emptying your wallet.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
The best holiday laptop deals that you can still get
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday has come and gone, but there are still tons of great deals available on laptops. Several retailers are...
notebookcheck.net
Leaked PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPUs suggest RTX 4070 Ti is just a rebadged RTX 4080 12 GB
Ever since Nvidia scrapped the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB, speculation has been high that the company will bring the GPU back as the RTX 4070 Ti. Earlier this month, we saw an ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti appear on Italian retailer Drako.it with a January 5 release date. Thanks to VideoCardz, it now appears that Nvidia will almost certainly launch the ill-fated RTX 4080 12 GB as the RTX 4070 Ti.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS VivoWatch 5 Aero debuts in Taiwan with changed design ahead of global release
ASUS has taken its first step to offering to VivoWatch 5 Aero globally. Unveiled in September at IFA 2022, the VivoWatch 5 Aero combines a small display with a sensor array placed beneath it. According to ASUS, the VivoWatch 5 Aero is the world's first fitness tracker to offer this functionality, with ECG and PPG sensors contained within a small ring for taking measurements from a fingertip.
notebookcheck.net
Fresh Xperia 1 V leaks support and contradict tipster's specifications prediction for Sony's 2023 flagship smartphone
Back in October, the well-known Xperia leaker ZACKBUKS offered up a guess of what the Sony Xperia 1 V specifications would be. In charge of proceedings would be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 16 GB of RAM for support. Storage was predicted at 256 GB and 512 GB options, while the main camera system was put down as potentially 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. The tipster offered no prediction about the design but guessed the Xperia 1 V release date would be in summer 2023 with the device coming with Android 13.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i5-13500 outperforms AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench benchmark leaks
Intel has not released the Core i5-13500 yet, but an engineering sample has already demonstrated superiority over the Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench R23. For context, other Raptor Lake desktop processors have been spotted before too, such as the Core i5-13400 and Core i5-13600KF. Currently, Intel is expected to announce Raptor Lake parts next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
Corsair's Bendable Xeneon Flex Monitor Will Cost $1999, Pre-Orders Start Dec 15
The Corsair Xeneon Flex is a bendable 45-inch QHD monitor that will cost $1999 and be available to pre-order starting Dec. 15.
Vendor Confirms RTX 4070 Ti is a Resurrected RTX 4080 12GB
Colorful has confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is indeed Nvidia's "unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB.
The Verge
The latest Motorola Moto G Play is a 4G-only phone for $170
It’s an easy bet that most new phones announced in 2023 will come with 5G, but there’s going to be at least one LTE-only device on shelves next year: the $169 Motorola Moto G Play (2023). It’s the latest edition of Motorola’s budget-tier phone since the 2021 G Play, and it comes with an updated screen and camera array — but nary a 5G band on its spec sheet.
iPad (2022) vs Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: Which should you buy?
On the surface, the iPad has some important upsides compared to our favorite ChromeOS tablet, but the Duet 3 is worth choosing once you take accessories into account.
makeuseof.com
DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WIFI DDR4 Review: Stealthy and Solid
The MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WIFI DDR4 is a quality budget-oriented board that comes with premium audio codec, four M.2 sockets, capable power delivery, and more. Priced around $300, it’s a viable option but costs more than other similarly equipped DDR4 boards.
