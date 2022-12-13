OPPO Find X6 series tipped to launch with potentially Xiaomi 13 Pro-rivalling 50MP telephoto lenses

Read full article on original website
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 officially confirmed for February 7 launch event
The OnePlus 11 is coming. After a series of teasers and leaks, OnePlus has finally announced its plans for the release of its next-gen flagship phone, the OnePlus 11. As shared on its official pages a short while ago, OnePlus has now confirmed a launch event for the OnePlus 11. "Cloud 11. A OnePlus Launch Event," the teaser image reads. "February 7. New Delhi. Witness the Shape of Power". It's safe to say that the OnePlus 11 will be making its grand debut on that date.
Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen with 8 MP camera and 15 million word vocabulary unveiled
The Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen is now crowdfunding in China. You can use the multifunctional gadget to translate text by scanning a document. Multiple scanning angles allow you to translate line by line with laser-assisted positioning or a paragraph at a time using an 8 MP camera on the back of the product. You can also use a voice translator and convert recordings to text on the device or in the accompanying app.
Apple Mac mini: Apple still prototyping M2 and M2 Pro-based mini-PCs
Over two years have passed since Apple introduced the current Mac mini, one of the company's first devices to launch with its in-house silicon. Since then, Apple has launched various Macs powered by in-house chipsets, as well as several iPads. However, the Mac mini remains on the Apple M1, which sits within a design that is over a decade old at this point.
HTC Vive Flowcus: Official render and hardware details teased for Meta Quest Pro competitor ahead of CES 2023 showcase
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget Leaks / Rumors. HTC has begun teasing its return to the consumer VR market, having released the business-focused Vive Focus 3 last year. According to Shen Ye, HTC Vive's Global Head of Product, the unnamed VR headset will be 'one of the lightest that's on the market' with mixed VR support thanks to colour video pass-through. Additionally, the headset will be self-contained and will support 6DOF controllers with optical hand tracking. Eye tracking remains unknown at this stage, although Brad Lynch asserted last month that this functionality would be available eventually via a dedicated module.
Nubia Z50 launches as China's cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone
The Motorola Moto X40 is now officially no longer the world's most affordable new Android smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, now that Nubia has unveiled its Z50 flagship in full. Then again, the X40 retains the higher display refresh rate of the 2 at 165Hz, with the...
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 – Why it's not coming to Europe
5G Android Foldable Touchscreen Smartphone Review Snippet. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 represents the second generation of this foldable smartphone. It is based on a large, internal 8.02 inch OLED display which uses LTPO 2.0 to adapt the frame rate to between 1 and 120 Hz. When folded, the user has access to a smaller, 6.56 inch AMOLED display which can also operate at up to 120 Hz. The Xiaomi smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, boasts 12 GB of RAM, and, depending on the variant, has either 256, 512, or 1024 GB of internal storage.
Xiaomi Watch S2: 42 mm and 46 mm smartwatches now available in China ahead of likely global release
Xiaomi has started selling the Watch S2 in China, a smartwatch series that consists of 42 mm and 46 mm sizes. Only available in China for now, the Xiaomi Watch S2 features bright AMOLED displays, advanced health features and long battery life, regardless of the model chosen. Xiaomi is now...
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 outperforms the Apple A16 Bionic in GPU tests
MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200 over a month ago. At the moment, Vivo's new X90 series models are the only MediaTek Dimensity 9200-powered smartphones on the market. Popular performance tester Golden Reviewer has now put the Vivo X90 and the Dimensity 9200 through GPU benchmarks, with the results showcasing the new Immortalis-G715 performance chops.
Deal | MSI Stealth GS77 with Intel Core i7-12700H and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti now 28% off on Amazon
Introduced in early 2022, the MSI Stealth GS77 had introductory prices ranging between US$1,799 and no less than US$4,199 (for the Intel Core i9-12900H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 32 GB/1 TB configuration). Now, that top configuration is now available on Amazon with a 19% discount that brings it down to US$3,399.99. Thankfully, a better deal can be found when going for the setup that includes the same video card and memory/storage amounts while using the Intel Core i7-12700H processor instead. In this case, the 28% discount brings the US$3,699 list price down to US$2,650.
OPPO Find X6 specs leak points to a beefed-up Android smartphone just an inch away from Pro status
The OPPO Find X6 is projected to launch as a premium Android smartphone, albeit one overshadowed by the debut of a Pro counterpart on the same day. However, according to the latest rumors, the OEM has furnished both X6 variants with all of its latest top-end specs - with the exception of one. Then again, the resulting camera upgrades could leave it thicker and heavier then potential rivals like the new Xiaomi 13.
OnePlus first-gen mechanical keyboard production teased during global anniversary celebration
Accessory Desktop Convertible / 2-in-1 Laptop Gaming Software Windows Linux / Unix. OnePlus' ongoing global 9th anniversary event of today (December 17, 2022) has served in part to unleash its ambitions to get into markets far beyond its traditionally Android-based origins with its new "Featuring X" range. These, apparently, include the PC sector - in terms of peripherals, at least.
OPPO showcases all-glass smartphone concept alongside next-gen mobile device tech prototypes
Accessory Gadget Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. Most of OPPO's freshly-completed Inno Day 2022 event consisted of debuts for products intended for an imminent release to the market. However, the OEM also put some of its concepts for devices that might come after them on display. They include...
Samsung Galaxy 25W Battery Pack: 10,000 mAh power bank launched with Super Fast Charging support for two devices
Samsung has now released the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack, a few weeks after Roland Quandt leaked the device on Twitter. As its name suggests, Samsung has designed a power bank for Galaxy devices that support up to 25 W wired charging. Hence, while the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack cannot fully exploit the capabilities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it can Super Fast charge the Galaxy S22.
JMGO presents N1 Pro and N1 Ultra projectors with Leica branding
JMGO has introduced the N1 Pro and N1 Ultra, a new pair of projectors that are Chinese exclusives for the time being. JMGO has not acknowledged either model on its global social media channels, so we suspect neither are ready for release outside China just yet. If that does ever happen, expect JMGO to seek crowdfunding through platforms like Indiegogo before eventually bringing the projectors to Amazon.
Google Pixel Tablet: Prototype unit leaks with wireless charging speaker dock
An unreleased Pixel device has turned up on Facebook Marketplace again, a few months after Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prototypes emerged. This time, someone is attempting to sell the Pixel Tablet, which Google last previewed in October. As we discussed at the time, Google will offer the Pixel Tablet with a wireless charging speaker dock, which is also included in the listing.
ASUS PL64 mini-PC series introduced with Intel Alder Lake processors in a rugged case
ASUS has unveiled the PL64, another mini-PC series. Following on from the October release of the ExpertCenter PN53 series, the ASUS PL64 combines low-end Intel Alder Lake processors with a rugged chassis and plenty of connectivity. At launch, the ASUS PL64 will come with the following processor options:. Intel Celeron...
Sony Xperia 5 IV drops to lowest price ever
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is a smartphone with character. Sony has opted to give the device a 21:9 aspect ratio and features that are hard to find nowadays, such as a microSD slot, a notification LED and an audio jack. During our review, the Xperia 5 IV delivered some...
Vivo "X Flip" touted to launch as an upcoming clamshell foldable Android smartphone with a high-end SoC
5G Android Chinese Tech Foldable Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The market for the clamshell type of foldable smartphone is finally starting to warm up at the end of 2022, with new additions that, with some exceptions like Motorola's icon-rebooting Razr 22, are their respective maker's take on the product name "Flip", such as the newest addition to the OPPO Find N series.
Doogee S99 coming later this month with a 64 MP night vision camera
With the same rugged design as its predecessor, the Doogee S99 will launch with a camera trio that consists of a 108 MP main shooter which is accompanied by a 16 MP camera for both ultra-wide shots and macros, as well as a 64 MP night vision camera. The first batch will go on sale soon for a promotional price of US$179.
XCLEA H60 Wet-Dry Vacuum Robot with self-cleaning dock to crowdfund
The XCLEA H60 Wet-Dry Vacuum Robot will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The gadget can mop and vacuum simultaneously. The mop can apply up to 12 N of pressure across 4-in (~102 mm) mop heads which rotate 180 times per minute. Plus, the vacuum has a maximum suction power of 3,200 Pa. The robot comes with a self-emptying and cleaning dock, providing hands-free cleaning for up to 60 days thanks to a 101 oz (~3 L) dustbin.
