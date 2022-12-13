OPPO Find X6 series tipped to launch with potentially Xiaomi 13 Pro-rivalling 50MP telephoto lenses

Introduced in early 2022, the MSI Stealth GS77 had introductory prices ranging between US$1,799 and no less than US$4,199 (for the Intel Core i9-12900H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 32 GB/1 TB configuration). Now, that top configuration is now available on Amazon with a 19% discount that brings it down to US$3,399.99. Thankfully, a better deal can be found when going for the setup that includes the same video card and memory/storage amounts while using the Intel Core i7-12700H processor instead. In this case, the 28% discount brings the US$3,699 list price down to US$2,650.

4 HOURS AGO