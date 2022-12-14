Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan TV News Anchor Gets Proposal of a Lifetime
Guys, here’s a pro tip: If you want to propose to your significant other, put some thought into it. Make it romantic. Take some tips from this cute news story about a news anchor getting proposed to on the air. WLNS 6 News this Morning anchor Kiyerra Lake got...
WILX-TV
Will Mid-Michigan see a white Christmas?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as one inch or more of snow on the ground. The big question is will our area see a white Christmas?. Mid-Michigan hasn’t had much luck as of late with a white Christmas. In fact, Dec. 25, 2021...
What You Need to Know About Miss Michigan Before the Miss America Pageant
The annual Miss America Pageant takes place Thursday night, and Miss Michigan is ready to make the state proud. Here’s what you need to know about the show and about Miss Michigan before the big night. How do I watch?. The show will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. on...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
WILX-TV
‘Grass Lape’ - Michigan teen finalist on The Voice sees hometown support
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 16-year-old Brayden Lape advanced to the finals on season 22 of The Voice. Now being called ‘Grass Lape,’ his Mid-Michigan hometown said they have been cheering Brayden on since the season started back in September. “It is super exciting for us to have Brayden...
WILX-TV
Brayden Lape excited for final round of ‘The Voice’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The excitement is building across mid-Michigan as one of our competes to wins a national contest. Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape is the youngest finalist on this season of “The Voice.”. The 16-year-old high school sophomore told News 10 he still can’t believe a guy...
WILX-TV
Funding awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan Homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties were awarded on Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. $8.4 million will be given to local organizations to build 76 new homes and build or...
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Michigan
Welcome to Flavortown.
WILX-TV
Eversight celebrates 75 years of restoring sight through donation, transplantation, and research
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Working to restore sight and prevent blindness through the healing power of donation, transplantation, and research, Eversight is celebrating 75 years. Nonprofit eye banks were established in every state, often by Lions Clubs to meet the critical demand for corneal tissue to treat preventable blindness.
Dixon no longer running for MIGOP chair
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Failed gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will not be running for the Michigan Republican Party Chair. Dixon and current state GOP leaders were highly critical of one another last month. Republican leaders blamed Dixon’s policies for the party’s disastrous performance in the midterm elections, while Dixon said the party’s leaders had failed. […]
19 of the most epic Christmas displays, events to road trip to in Southeast Michigan
From a holiday forest walk-through and drive-thru light displays to Cirque’s first-ever Christmas show to some of the most over-the-top home light displays we’ve ever seen, Southeast Michigan has no shortage of Christmas lights to check out this holiday season. Here are 20 of the most epic Christmas...
WILX-TV
Win a $2,500 Shopping Spree to Becky Beauchine Kulka
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways lead us to Becky Beauchine Kulka!. They gave us the clue to the tenth and final day of giveaways. CLUE...
Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade
A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
Michigan sees COVID-19 cases climb for 3rd consecutive week
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to indicate three weeks of cases increasing, rather than a four-week increase. Michigan identified 13,043 new coronavirus infections and 181 new COVID-19 deaths last week, according to the latest update by the Department of Health and Human Services. The increase in cases...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales
The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
WWMTCw
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
