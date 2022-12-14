ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1051thebounce.com

Michigan TV News Anchor Gets Proposal of a Lifetime

Guys, here’s a pro tip: If you want to propose to your significant other, put some thought into it. Make it romantic. Take some tips from this cute news story about a news anchor getting proposed to on the air. WLNS 6 News this Morning anchor Kiyerra Lake got...
WILX-TV

Will Mid-Michigan see a white Christmas?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as one inch or more of snow on the ground. The big question is will our area see a white Christmas?. Mid-Michigan hasn’t had much luck as of late with a white Christmas. In fact, Dec. 25, 2021...
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
WILX-TV

Funding awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan Homes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties were awarded on Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. $8.4 million will be given to local organizations to build 76 new homes and build or...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Dixon no longer running for MIGOP chair

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Failed gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will not be running for the Michigan Republican Party Chair. Dixon and current state GOP leaders were highly critical of one another last month. Republican leaders blamed Dixon’s policies for the party’s disastrous performance in the midterm elections, while Dixon said the party’s leaders had failed. […]
WILX-TV

Win a $2,500 Shopping Spree to Becky Beauchine Kulka

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways lead us to Becky Beauchine Kulka!. They gave us the clue to the tenth and final day of giveaways. CLUE...
OKEMOS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade

A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
