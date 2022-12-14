SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ll be toting Christmas gifts to the homes of family or friends, or on a vacation, here are some things to consider. If you’re flying, you can bring your gifts to the airport wrapped but, be aware, security may need to unwrap them. If any of your gifts involve liquids, like snow-globes, they must have less than 3.4 oz to go in your carry-on bag. Otherwise, you can check larger liquids in your checked bag. If you’re bringing toys and they use batteries, some may not be allowed on a flight; check the TSA website for details. In addition, if you’re packing water, Nurf or other toy guns or swords you may get flagged by security. Those items can look the same as the real thing under the X-ray machine.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO