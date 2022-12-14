Read full article on original website
On Your Side: Matilda Jane Clothing ‘winding down business’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sellers of a popular kid’s clothing line received word this week they’re out of a job. They tell On Your Side that this news comes at the worst time, before Christmas. Sellers, also known as Trunk Keepers, of Matilda Jane Clothing were told the...
How to travel with gifts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ll be toting Christmas gifts to the homes of family or friends, or on a vacation, here are some things to consider. If you’re flying, you can bring your gifts to the airport wrapped but, be aware, security may need to unwrap them. If any of your gifts involve liquids, like snow-globes, they must have less than 3.4 oz to go in your carry-on bag. Otherwise, you can check larger liquids in your checked bag. If you’re bringing toys and they use batteries, some may not be allowed on a flight; check the TSA website for details. In addition, if you’re packing water, Nurf or other toy guns or swords you may get flagged by security. Those items can look the same as the real thing under the X-ray machine.
SPONSORED The Place: Stuff your stockings with Avon cosmetics
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Looking for some last-minute stocking stuffers? Avon with Penny is a physical store located in Springfield where you’ll find a range of items from cosmetics, to hair care and even electronics.
Securing your home for the holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since the beginning of December, more than two dozen burglaries have occurred in Springfield. The majority of residential burglaries have occurred in north Springfield but others are spread out throughout the city, at varying times of day. Especially at a time when many people have valuable...
Who’s the Richest Person in Missouri? This Guy Worth $8 Billion
Wealth is a strange word. Richness can be measured by how full one's life is. However, when it comes down to pure dollars and cents, there's one person in Missouri who has a net worth above and beyond anyone else and he's worth an estimated $8 billion dollars. Stacker just...
SPONSORED: Spend your holiday season at the Tanger Outlets in Branson!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Still need to get some shopping done for the holidays? Tanger Outlets in Branson have something for everyone!
SPONSORED The Place: Tips to wear your jewelry worry-free
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a favorite piece of jewelry? Maybe it was expensive and you’re worried you’ll lose it. Luisa with Cornerstone Fine Jewelry is back to show us ways you can secure your pieces, so you can wear them without a second thought.
KY3 for Kids & Care to Learn: Winter Weather Essentials & Safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bundling up is essential in battling the bitter cold in the Ozarks, but many kids don’t have essential winter weather gear. That’s why KY3 and Care to Learn are teaming up to produce a series of messages about the importance of winter items and how it impacts the success of a child.
SPONSORED: Make your red kettle donations go further with Bass Pro
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Feeling generous? If you drop money in the Salvation Army’s red kettles at Bass Pro, the company will match it up to 25 thousand dollars!
Winterize your home before your wallet and pipes pay the price
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year for hot chocolate, cozy sweaters, and home maintenance. Subfreezing temperatures are returning to the Ozarks, and winterizing your home can save you thousands if done correctly. “You want to make sure your hoses are disconnected from the hose bibs, you...
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
Holiday giving in Bolivar reaches out to over 1,300 people in need of food, gifts for Christmas
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A holiday tradition for 38 years is going on Wednesday and Thursday in Bolivar. The Polk County Christian Social Ministries is holding its annual “Share Your Christmas” event for families in need at the First Assembly of God Activities Building. The long lines stretching...
SPONSORED The Place: How to make the perfect Christmas ham
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Looking for a delicious dish for the holidays? Michael and Alyssa are back in the kitchen cooking a delicious Brown Sugar Mustard Glazed ham courtesy of Zimmerman Meats. Recipe: https://cafedelites.com/brown-sugar-mustard-glazed-ham.
City of Branson, Mo., names new chief of police
BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The city of Branson named its new police chief on Thursday. Eric Schmitt assumes the role immediately. Chief Schmitt served as the assistant chief in the Branson Police Department since July 2017 after serving 25 years as a law enforcement officer in the metro Denver area.
Springfield Lost and Found Grief Center weighs in on coping with the suicide of a loved one
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people wonder, “how could someone so happy on the outside be hurting so much inside?” following the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. But it’s not just celebrities. Diane Heitman has been visiting the Lost and Found Grief Center in Springfield...
Do Good with Daniel: Treehouse Nonprofit Helping Veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A husband and wife, inspired by their two sons returning home from military service, are making it their mission to help local veterans here in the Ozarks. Leah Houchin created Treehouse, a nonprofit with her husband. She explained to Daniel Posey that their goal is to...
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The developer of a proposed project in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield has asked the city to postpone his application. BK&M, LLC had requested to rezone around three acres of the property at the intersection of National and Sunshine Street. The proposed development faced criticism from the neighborhood.
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard or seen it in countless books, songs, and movies: a magical, snowy, white Christmas. Many of us dream of the picturesque blanket of snow after Santa’s visit. Some of us do not. Either way, it’s rare for the Ozarks. “I did...
Springfield’s Mark Twain Elementary opens new storm shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mark Twain Elementary is celebrating the opening of a new storm shelter. The new building will keep students safe during severe weather and create a better learning environment. In 2019 the Springfield Public School board approved the construction of a building that would provide shelter for students,...
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Community Partnership of the Ozarks helps hundreds with food and shelter during bitter cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many in Springfield seek shelter and life-saving help as the temperature drops. Wednesday night, more than 200 people in need of food and a warm place to stay lined up at Grace United Methodist Church downtown for food and a shuttle to a shelter. The line takes place in the back parking lot of the church Wednesday night. It stretched around the corner to feed some their day’s first meal.
