Springfield, MO

KYTV

How to travel with gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ll be toting Christmas gifts to the homes of family or friends, or on a vacation, here are some things to consider. If you’re flying, you can bring your gifts to the airport wrapped but, be aware, security may need to unwrap them. If any of your gifts involve liquids, like snow-globes, they must have less than 3.4 oz to go in your carry-on bag. Otherwise, you can check larger liquids in your checked bag. If you’re bringing toys and they use batteries, some may not be allowed on a flight; check the TSA website for details. In addition, if you’re packing water, Nurf or other toy guns or swords you may get flagged by security. Those items can look the same as the real thing under the X-ray machine.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Securing your home for the holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since the beginning of December, more than two dozen burglaries have occurred in Springfield. The majority of residential burglaries have occurred in north Springfield but others are spread out throughout the city, at varying times of day. Especially at a time when many people have valuable...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Tips to wear your jewelry worry-free

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a favorite piece of jewelry? Maybe it was expensive and you’re worried you’ll lose it. Luisa with Cornerstone Fine Jewelry is back to show us ways you can secure your pieces, so you can wear them without a second thought.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

KY3 for Kids & Care to Learn: Winter Weather Essentials & Safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bundling up is essential in battling the bitter cold in the Ozarks, but many kids don’t have essential winter weather gear. That’s why KY3 and Care to Learn are teaming up to produce a series of messages about the importance of winter items and how it impacts the success of a child.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Winterize your home before your wallet and pipes pay the price

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year for hot chocolate, cozy sweaters, and home maintenance. Subfreezing temperatures are returning to the Ozarks, and winterizing your home can save you thousands if done correctly. “You want to make sure your hoses are disconnected from the hose bibs, you...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: How to make the perfect Christmas ham

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Looking for a delicious dish for the holidays? Michael and Alyssa are back in the kitchen cooking a delicious Brown Sugar Mustard Glazed ham courtesy of Zimmerman Meats. Recipe: https://cafedelites.com/brown-sugar-mustard-glazed-ham.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City of Branson, Mo., names new chief of police

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The city of Branson named its new police chief on Thursday. Eric Schmitt assumes the role immediately. Chief Schmitt served as the assistant chief in the Branson Police Department since July 2017 after serving 25 years as a law enforcement officer in the metro Denver area.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Do Good with Daniel: Treehouse Nonprofit Helping Veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A husband and wife, inspired by their two sons returning home from military service, are making it their mission to help local veterans here in the Ozarks. Leah Houchin created Treehouse, a nonprofit with her husband. She explained to Daniel Posey that their goal is to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s Mark Twain Elementary opens new storm shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mark Twain Elementary is celebrating the opening of a new storm shelter. The new building will keep students safe during severe weather and create a better learning environment. In 2019 the Springfield Public School board approved the construction of a building that would provide shelter for students,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Community Partnership of the Ozarks helps hundreds with food and shelter during bitter cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many in Springfield seek shelter and life-saving help as the temperature drops. Wednesday night, more than 200 people in need of food and a warm place to stay lined up at Grace United Methodist Church downtown for food and a shuttle to a shelter. The line takes place in the back parking lot of the church Wednesday night. It stretched around the corner to feed some their day’s first meal.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

