KIMT

Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
RICEVILLE, IA
KIMT

Freeborn County man pleads guilty to theft, chase in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man charged with a rash of crimes in Winnebago County has pleaded guilty. Eric Williams Jensen, 33, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary, two counts of driving while barred, two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, eluding, and OWI-first offense.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

BB gun brought to a Rochester middle school, situation is 'under control'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A BB gun was brought to school Friday at Dakota Middle School, and the school's leadership said the situation is "under control." Dakota Principal Levi Lundak released the following statement:. Dear Dakota families,. Dakota leadership is aware of and investigating a BB gun that was brought to...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Olmsted Co. storage unit burglarized

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a storage shed burglary that resulted in a lawn mower and two bikes being stolen. It happened Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of Hadley View Ct. NE. when someone cut two padlocks to a shed. The victim reported a lawn mower and...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

7 catalytic converters stolen from Stewartville Auto Sales

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Stewartville Auto Sales had seven catalytic converters stolen off vehicles earlier this month. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the loss is estimated at $5,300 and no suspects have been identified. The thefts happened between Dec. 5-12.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Austin man hurt following 2-vehicle crash on I-90

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was hurt Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicholas Smith, 43, was taken to St. Marys Hospital after his 2022 Chevy Equinox collided with a 2005 Peterbilt driven by Leanard Winter, 64, of Kikenny, Minnesota. The...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A holiday giving tradition continues for the Rochester Police Department. Thanks to a generous donation to the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, participating officers will receive a $100 bill to give to someone they think could use a hand this holiday season. “Compassion is one of our...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Family Service Rochester seeks volunteers for snow removal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local organization is looking for more volunteers to help clear sidewalks and driveways of snow. Family Service Rochester has been offering aid to senior citizens for six decades, with services like transportation, meals on wheels, and assistance with things like snow removal and lawn mowing. After...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester Community Warming Center seeks more volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community Warming Center is seeking more volunteers this holiday season. The center is asking for volunteers to help provide guests with food service, warm blankets, and social support. There is always a need for volunteers year-round, and there are still plenty of vacancies to be...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester company honored as one of Minnesota's leading exporters

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester company is among those honored Wednesday with the Governor’s International Trade Awards or International Investment Awards for their leadership and excellence in global trade and investment. Seer Medical LLC, an Australia-based company, established its first U.S. office in Rochester this year, with...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

DMC EDA announces two new board members

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two new board members have been appointed to the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. Roberta (Bobbie) Dressen, president and CEO of the Medical Alley Association, and Dennis Dahlen, CFO of Mayo Clinic, will be replacing Harry Hoffman and Jerry Bell, who will be stepping down at the end of this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

RPS approves its list of legislative priorities at Tuesday's meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public School Board approved its list of 2023 legislative priorities at its meeting on Tuesday. -An increase of the basic education formula by 5% each year, which would held address staffing shortages in teaching, mental health staffing, bus drivers, para professionals and more. -Innovative ways to...
