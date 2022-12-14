Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Two trials set over different versions of gun vs. knife confrontation in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – A dispute involving a gun and a knife has led to criminal trials for two Mower County men. Brian Keith Ketchum, 37 of Austin, and Htay Reh, 21 of Austin, have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. On November 23, the Austin Police Department says...
Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
Freeborn County man pleads guilty to theft, chase in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man charged with a rash of crimes in Winnebago County has pleaded guilty. Eric Williams Jensen, 33, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary, two counts of driving while barred, two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, eluding, and OWI-first offense.
Wanted Rochester man remains on the loose a day after deputy shot at his vehicle
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wanted man remains on the loose Thursday following a situation Wednesday night where he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect vehicle. Jesse Johnson, 38, was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree...
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
BB gun brought to a Rochester middle school, situation is 'under control'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A BB gun was brought to school Friday at Dakota Middle School, and the school's leadership said the situation is "under control." Dakota Principal Levi Lundak released the following statement:. Dear Dakota families,. Dakota leadership is aware of and investigating a BB gun that was brought to...
Olmsted Co. storage unit burglarized
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a storage shed burglary that resulted in a lawn mower and two bikes being stolen. It happened Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of Hadley View Ct. NE. when someone cut two padlocks to a shed. The victim reported a lawn mower and...
7 catalytic converters stolen from Stewartville Auto Sales
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Stewartville Auto Sales had seven catalytic converters stolen off vehicles earlier this month. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the loss is estimated at $5,300 and no suspects have been identified. The thefts happened between Dec. 5-12.
Austin man hurt following 2-vehicle crash on I-90
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was hurt Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicholas Smith, 43, was taken to St. Marys Hospital after his 2022 Chevy Equinox collided with a 2005 Peterbilt driven by Leanard Winter, 64, of Kikenny, Minnesota. The...
Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A holiday giving tradition continues for the Rochester Police Department. Thanks to a generous donation to the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, participating officers will receive a $100 bill to give to someone they think could use a hand this holiday season. “Compassion is one of our...
Family Service Rochester seeks volunteers for snow removal
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local organization is looking for more volunteers to help clear sidewalks and driveways of snow. Family Service Rochester has been offering aid to senior citizens for six decades, with services like transportation, meals on wheels, and assistance with things like snow removal and lawn mowing. After...
Rochester Community Warming Center seeks more volunteers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community Warming Center is seeking more volunteers this holiday season. The center is asking for volunteers to help provide guests with food service, warm blankets, and social support. There is always a need for volunteers year-round, and there are still plenty of vacancies to be...
Minnesota's first professional cornhole competitor is right here in the Med City
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota's first professional cornhole competitor is right here in the Med City. Lexi Hugeback is a student at Rochester Community and Technical College. She also plays basketball. But what we haven't seen is all the time Lexi has put in practicing cornhole. And it's paying off. KIMT...
One Year Later: Communities continue rebuilding after the December tornadoes
On December 15, 2021, a line of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and embedded tornadoes raced across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. A Moderate Risk of severe weather was in place that day as forecasts called for unprecedented severe weather for December. This is a look at the severe weather...
Austin Public Schools get hands-on experience at Hormel Institute during Young Scientist Program
AUSTIN, Minn. – The Hormel Institute is launching the Young Scientist Program in partnership with Austin Public Schools. The program will engage 6-8 grade students that are interested in biomedical research and science fields. The students will be placed in research laboratories throughout The Hormel Institute to learn through...
Rochester company honored as one of Minnesota's leading exporters
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester company is among those honored Wednesday with the Governor’s International Trade Awards or International Investment Awards for their leadership and excellence in global trade and investment. Seer Medical LLC, an Australia-based company, established its first U.S. office in Rochester this year, with...
DMC EDA announces two new board members
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two new board members have been appointed to the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. Roberta (Bobbie) Dressen, president and CEO of the Medical Alley Association, and Dennis Dahlen, CFO of Mayo Clinic, will be replacing Harry Hoffman and Jerry Bell, who will be stepping down at the end of this year.
RPS approves its list of legislative priorities at Tuesday's meeting
ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public School Board approved its list of 2023 legislative priorities at its meeting on Tuesday. -An increase of the basic education formula by 5% each year, which would held address staffing shortages in teaching, mental health staffing, bus drivers, para professionals and more. -Innovative ways to...
Rochester health experts advice on recognizing and managing holiday stress
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holidays are here... which for some can bring more stress than joy. To mitigate some of that stress experts suggest taking time to find peace in those around you, like spending quality time with family, turning off your devices, and trying something new. It’s also a...
