Report: Free-Spending Mets Interested in Twins Star Carlos Correa

By Nick Selbe
 2 days ago

New York’s offseason spending spree could continue with what would be a mammoth acquisition.

Already possessing a projected 2023 payroll well beyond the luxury tax threshold, the Mets are reportedly showing interest in the biggest free agent still available: shortstop Carlos Correa.

New York is reportedly at least looking into the possibility of signing Correa, according to The Athletic ‘s Ken Rosenthal, Dan Hayes and Andy McCullough . Should Correa end up in Queens, he would slide over to third base, with Francisco Lindor staying put at shortstop.

While it’s unclear how seriously the Mets are pursuing Correa, the fact that such a move seems feasible is a testament to how all-in owner Steve Cohen and the team’s front office has been this winter. To date, the team has committed over $386 million in free agent contracts to five players: Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, José Quintana and David Robertson.

With luxury tax penalties, the Mets would pay approximately $421 million in payroll in 2023, easily the most in MLB history.

Correa, 28, would almost certainly command at least $30 million per season from whichever team he opts to sign with. A two-time All-Star, he hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs for the Twins last season. He’s hit at least 20 home runs in six out of seven full-length seasons since debuting in 2015.

