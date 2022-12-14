ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress announces tentative government funding deal to avoid shutdown

Congress announced a tentative framework for an omnibus spending bill late Tuesday evening, despite objections from House Republicans who want to pass one next year after the GOP controls the House.Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy and ranking Republican Richard Shelby, along with House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, announced the framework on Tuesday evening. An omnibus spending bill approves funding for multiple departments rather setting them apart individually. “We’re sorting out the details and we’ll continue to do that,” Ms DeLauro told The Independent.But the statements did not include Republican ranking member Representative Kay Granger. Republicans want to pass...
WASHINGTON STATE
Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

The Senate agreed to a stopgap funding bill on Thursday night that will keep the government open for one more week as lawmakers work toward a longer-term deal that would fund the government through next year. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has the details. Dec. 16, 2022.
Where Congress' negotiations stand to avoid government shutdown

Congress is struggling to reach a deal on a massive government funding package and only has five days left to avert a government shutdown. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on the latest negotiations and what is contained within the billions of dollars keeping Congress from agreeing. Dec. 12, 2022.
DENIED! Federal Judge Rejects Former WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Request To Withdraw Subpoena

A federal judge denied former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s request to withdraw a subpoena issued against her regarding the Biden Administration’s alleged conspiracy to censor conservative voices on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development came on Friday when United States Magistrate Ivan Davis rejected Psaki’s request to quash the subpoena.Davis also reportedly said he was “unimpressed” with the former White House press secretary’s argument, and ordered the issue be sent back to Louisiana where the case – alongside the state of Missouri – was first brought against the Biden Administration.Psaki initially filed her request in Alexandria, Virginia and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information

When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
HAWAII STATE
