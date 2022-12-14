Read full article on original website
Related
Congress announces tentative government funding deal to avoid shutdown
Congress announced a tentative framework for an omnibus spending bill late Tuesday evening, despite objections from House Republicans who want to pass one next year after the GOP controls the House.Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy and ranking Republican Richard Shelby, along with House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, announced the framework on Tuesday evening. An omnibus spending bill approves funding for multiple departments rather setting them apart individually. “We’re sorting out the details and we’ll continue to do that,” Ms DeLauro told The Independent.But the statements did not include Republican ranking member Representative Kay Granger. Republicans want to pass...
Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown
The Senate agreed to a stopgap funding bill on Thursday night that will keep the government open for one more week as lawmakers work toward a longer-term deal that would fund the government through next year. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has the details. Dec. 16, 2022.
Where Congress' negotiations stand to avoid government shutdown
Congress is struggling to reach a deal on a massive government funding package and only has five days left to avert a government shutdown. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on the latest negotiations and what is contained within the billions of dollars keeping Congress from agreeing. Dec. 12, 2022.
Senate passes TikTok bill that would ban app from government devices
The Senate passed a new bill that would stop government devices from accessing TikTok due to security concerns with China. A separate bipartisan bill would ban TikTok altogether in the U.S. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has the latest.Dec. 16, 2022.
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
DENIED! Federal Judge Rejects Former WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Request To Withdraw Subpoena
A federal judge denied former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s request to withdraw a subpoena issued against her regarding the Biden Administration’s alleged conspiracy to censor conservative voices on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development came on Friday when United States Magistrate Ivan Davis rejected Psaki’s request to quash the subpoena.Davis also reportedly said he was “unimpressed” with the former White House press secretary’s argument, and ordered the issue be sent back to Louisiana where the case – alongside the state of Missouri – was first brought against the Biden Administration.Psaki initially filed her request in Alexandria, Virginia and...
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information
When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
Attorney Claims Trump Would Have Immunity Even If He'd Said To 'Burn Congress Down'
Donald Trump's lawyer said a president should be shielded from lawsuits even if he was “seeking to destroy our constitutional system.”
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
GOP county's refusal to certify election results could flip result of Arizona House seat
A rural GOP county in Arizona could cost its own party a House seat in an already narrow majority if it does not certify its election results.
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
A majority of voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm cycle, raising questions about his electoral strength as he launches a third White House bid. About 20% of voters say Trump was the “clear loser” in the midterm elections, with another 14% saying...
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
Popculture
Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
Donald Trump Explains Why He Thinks His Supreme Court Justices Betrayed Him
The former president once again attacked SCOTUS after it cleared the way for his tax returns to be released to Congress.
NBC News
561K+
Followers
63K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5