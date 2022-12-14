Read full article on original website
Related
NFL rumors: Tom Brady reportedly wants Byron Leftwich gone from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Here’s one out of left field. It’s not hard to argue that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news
With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
Locker Room Preview: Packers star Kenny Clark announced as guest
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After Monday night’s matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room. Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will highlight the positives, critique the negatives, and look forward to Green Bay’s Christmas Day game at Miami. Packers star […]
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status
Will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl? That’s perhaps the biggest Alabama football storyline with the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State slated for New Year’s Eve. Young and Anderson, the Tide’s two best players, have been garnering a considerable amount of NFL Draft hype ever since last year. While both Alabama […] The post Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5-Star Offensive Lineman, No. 20 Overall Prospect, Announces His Commitment
The first season for head coach Mario Cristobal at Miami did not go as planned on the field. But that hasn't stopped Cristobal from cleaning up on the recruiting trail. Miami landed a commitment from five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola on Thursday. Okunlola, ranked as the No. 20 ...
Draft guru Todd McShay has Eagles making uncharacteristic first-round choice
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't selected a running back in the first round of the NFL draft in over 30 years, but that's precisely what ESPN's Todd McShay predicts the team will do four months from now. McShay believes that general manager Howie Roseman will not only shy away from his...
Seahawks Tyler Lockett return from injury in 2022 gains steam after surgery
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a brutal hand injury on Thursday that will cause him to undergo surgery. But even with this setback, Lockett remains determined to bounce back and return to the Seahawks in 2022. Lockett fractured one of his fingers in Seattle’s 21-13 loss to the 49ers in Week 15. NFL Network’s […] The post Seahawks Tyler Lockett return from injury in 2022 gains steam after surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rapoport: Steve Keim’s future as Cardinals GM ‘in doubt’ and ‘up in air’
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from his duties on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence. Citing law and wanting to give Keim privacy, the team left the reasoning for his absence at that. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added vague details on Thursday,...
Robert Saleh raises eyebrows with Zach Wilson ‘trust’ comments
Zach Wilson will replace the injured Mike White at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday. But whether the Jets believe in Wilson and trust him in their crucial game against the Detroit Lions might still be in question. Wilson was benched after a brutal Week 11 performance against...
Mike Tomlin playing games with QB decision vs. Panthers
As the Steelers get ready to take on the Panthers in Week 15, head coach Mike Tomlin has a decision to make at quarterback. However, Tomlin isn’t quite yet ready to delve into what his actual quarterback plan is. Rookie Kenny Pickett enters the week doubtful to play due...
3 Buccaneers predictions for Week 15 vs. Bengals
The 2022 NFL regular season is coming down to a wire, meaning every game can have serious implications in the playoff battle. With the Bucs set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, it is time for our Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 15 predictions. Tampa...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
The Miami Dolphins (8-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Bills prediction and pick. Miami has cooled off since a blistering start and has lost two straight games heading into this week. The Dolphins sit two games […] The post NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his right side. “A couple in a row,” White said, “that makes that area just kind of really vulnerable.”
‘Totally different animal’: Buffalo meteorologist sends warning to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins for Bills game
Ahead of a snowy matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, a couple of folks from Buffalo are starting to warn QB Tua Tagovailoa about the weather that he’s about to face. A meteorologist for a local Buffalo station (who also lived in Hawaii like Tagovailoa) had this to say about the conditions that the Miami team will face, per the Palm Beach Post.
Patriots’ Matthew Judon explains frustration over NFL’s drug testing
New England Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon began his Thursday by sending a complaint to the league. Judon, who’s tied for the league lead in sacks, tweeted a screenshot of an email saying that he’d been selected for a random drug test – again. “Dear @NFLPA @NFL, leave me the F alone please,” Judon wrote in the […] The post Patriots’ Matthew Judon explains frustration over NFL’s drug testing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Isn’t our final goal’: Kyle Shanahan reacts to 49ers clinching NFC West with win over Seahawks
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are the kings of the NFC West after a convincing 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, but Shanahan says the team has a bigger goal in mind. “I’m very proud of our team and what we accomplished throughout the year to get to this,” […] The post ‘Isn’t our final goal’: Kyle Shanahan reacts to 49ers clinching NFC West with win over Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Photo Of Mississippi State's Stadium Going Viral On Tuesday
The football world is mourning the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who passed away on Monday night following complications related to a heart condition. He was 61 years old. In the hours following his death, the football world flocked to social media with tributes for the beloved head coach.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll’s heartbroken reaction to Tyler Lockett injury
The Seattle Seahawks had injury added to insult during their Thursday Night Football loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, as star wide receiver Tyler Lockett sustained a finger injury late in the fourth quarter of the defeat. After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told the media that Lockett’s finger is broken and […] The post Seahawks HC Pete Carroll’s heartbroken reaction to Tyler Lockett injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0