Arizona State

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news

With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room Preview: Packers star Kenny Clark announced as guest

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After Monday night’s matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room. Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will highlight the positives, critique the negatives, and look forward to Green Bay’s Christmas Day game at Miami. Packers star […]
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones

Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status

Will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl? That’s perhaps the biggest Alabama football storyline with the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State slated for New Year’s Eve. Young and Anderson, the Tide’s two best players, have been garnering a considerable amount of NFL Draft hype ever since last year. While both Alabama […] The post Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Seahawks Tyler Lockett return from injury in 2022 gains steam after surgery

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a brutal hand injury on Thursday that will cause him to undergo surgery. But even with this setback, Lockett remains determined to bounce back and return to the Seahawks in 2022. Lockett fractured one of his fingers in Seattle’s 21-13 loss to the 49ers in Week 15. NFL Network’s […] The post Seahawks Tyler Lockett return from injury in 2022 gains steam after surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

3 Buccaneers predictions for Week 15 vs. Bengals

The 2022 NFL regular season is coming down to a wire, meaning every game can have serious implications in the playoff battle. With the Bucs set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, it is time for our Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 15 predictions. Tampa...
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022

The Miami Dolphins (8-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Bills prediction and pick. Miami has cooled off since a blistering start and has lost two straight games heading into this week. The Dolphins sit two games […] The post NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Associated Press

Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his right side. “A couple in a row,” White said, “that makes that area just kind of really vulnerable.”
ClutchPoints

‘Totally different animal’: Buffalo meteorologist sends warning to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins for Bills game

Ahead of a snowy matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, a couple of folks from Buffalo are starting to warn QB Tua Tagovailoa about the weather that he’s about to face. A meteorologist for a local Buffalo station (who also lived in Hawaii like Tagovailoa) had this to say about the conditions that the Miami team will face, per the Palm Beach Post.
ClutchPoints

Patriots’ Matthew Judon explains frustration over NFL’s drug testing

New England Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon began his Thursday by sending a complaint to the league. Judon, who’s tied for the league lead in sacks, tweeted a screenshot of an email saying that he’d been selected for a random drug test – again. “Dear @NFLPA @NFL, leave me the F alone please,” Judon wrote in the […] The post Patriots’ Matthew Judon explains frustration over NFL’s drug testing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘Isn’t our final goal’: Kyle Shanahan reacts to 49ers clinching NFC West with win over Seahawks

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are the kings of the NFC West after a convincing 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, but Shanahan says the team has a bigger goal in mind. “I’m very proud of our team and what we accomplished throughout the year to get to this,” […] The post ‘Isn’t our final goal’: Kyle Shanahan reacts to 49ers clinching NFC West with win over Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Photo Of Mississippi State's Stadium Going Viral On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who passed away on Monday night following complications related to a heart condition. He was 61 years old. In the hours following his death, the football world flocked to social media with tributes for the beloved head coach.
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll’s heartbroken reaction to Tyler Lockett injury

The Seattle Seahawks had injury added to insult during their Thursday Night Football loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, as star wide receiver Tyler Lockett sustained a finger injury late in the fourth quarter of the defeat. After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told the media that Lockett’s finger is broken and […] The post Seahawks HC Pete Carroll’s heartbroken reaction to Tyler Lockett injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

