ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

MEAC mourns loss of former commissioner

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPMW5_0jhkrulA00

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) mourns the passing of former commissioner Charles S. Harris, who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. He was 71.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Harris family and everyone whose life Charles touched,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “We are appreciative of his contributions to the MEAC and its member institutions throughout his tenure, and we recognize the impact he had on intercollegiate athletics as a whole.”

Harris took over as commissioner in July 1996, succeeding Kenneth Free and becoming the league’s second full-time commissioner. He served in that role until April 2002. During his tenure, Norfolk State University was admitted to the conference and women’s bowling was sanctioned as a conference-sponsored sport.

Harris also brought the MEAC Basketball Tournament back to Virginia – in 1997, the tournament was held in Norfolk, before moving to Richmond in 1998, where it was held through 2005.

Following his tenure with the MEAC, Harris was named Director of Athletics at Averett University, becoming the first African-American to be appointed to such a position in the USA South Athletic Conference.

By the time he retired from Averett in 2021, Harris had added the titles of Vice President of Student Services and Executive Vice President of the University to his resumé.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fviFU_0jhkrulA00



Harris began his career in athletics administration at the University of Michigan, where he worked in the athletics department while attending the Graduate School of Journalism. He then joined the University of Pennsylvania in 1979 as the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation – becoming the first African-American and youngest athletics director in the Ivy League.

In 1985, Harris was named Director of Athletics at Arizona State University, making him the first African-American to serve as Athletic Director at the institution and in what was then the Pac-10 Conference.

Harris served on nearly 30 NCAA committees throughout his career, including Chair of the NCAA Division I Management Council in 2002 and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee from 1992-99. Over the course of his career, no fewer than 14 individuals that he hired went on to become major college Athletic Directors.

Harris was a 1973 graduate of Hampton University, where he earned a degree in Mass Media Arts.

Services for Harris will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at Hanes Lineberry Funeral North Elm Chapel , 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, N.C. 27401. The service will also be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to: Averett University, 420 W. Main Street, Danville, VA 24541, care of the Averett Ascending Capital Campaign designated for the Charles S. Harris Field House .

The post MEAC mourns loss of former commissioner appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Norfolk State and Hampton take the Battle of the Bay to Las Vegas

WAVY – It’s one of the oldest and most fierce basketball rivalries in the commonwealth, the Battle of the Bay between Norfolk State and Hampton University. Former conference mates, Hampton no longer plays in the MEAC. The Pirates are members of the CAA while Norfolk State still competes in the MEAC. The two teams still […]
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Peninsula All-Star Classic kicks off Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Tommy Reamon grew up on the Peninsula and now he puts a lot of his efforts into giving back to the youth in his home community. Reamon is the director of Saturday's City on My Chest Peninsula All-Star Classic, which kicks off at Darling Stadium in Hampton at 1:00. The contest will feature 70 of the top players in Hampton, Newport News, York, James City and Williamsburg, from grades nine through 12.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

NSU Surprises Commencement Speaker Missy Elliott

In addition to bestowing an honorary degree on the university’s Commencement speaker Missy Eliott, NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston also gave the superstar a special pair of NSU sneakers. Portsmouth native and multi-Grammy award-winning musical superstar Melissa “Missy” Arnette Elliott was the keynote speaker on Saturday (Dec 10) at Norfolk State’s 109th commencement ceremony. The university awarded degrees to around 400 graduates.
NORFOLK, VA
MadameNoire

Missy Elliott Is Degreed Up, Earns 2nd Honorary Doctorate

Missy Elliott celebrates receiving her second honorary doctorate.  The legendary and multi-talented musician was honored by Norfolk State University on Dec. 10, and delivered the keynote commencement speech to the institution’s Class of 2022.  “Two time Doctorate ‘Dr. Elliott,'” Elliott proudly penned on Instagram. “I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾. Thank you @norfolkstateuniversity for having me […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk. Virginia Wesleyan downs top ranked Christopher Newport. Down 23 at halftime, the Marlins stormed back to win the game on a buzzer beater!. Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Washington Huddle:...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
tcc.edu

TCC grad cooks up a successful catering business

Monika Banks is no stranger to food preparation and management. She comes from a long line of food enthusiasts with her stepfather, mother and grandmother all avid cooks. “I grew up in the kitchen, but I wanted to learn how to do everything the right way,” Monika said.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused …. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
NORFOLK, VA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy