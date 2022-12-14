ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Japan chooses ‘war’ as kanji of the year amid Ukraine conflict and Abe assassination

By Justin McCurry in Tokyo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vA7vN_0jhkrnpJ00
A buddhist priest writes the kanji character 'sen' meaning 'war' at a temple in Kyoto, Japan.

People in Japan have chosen the kanji character for “war” as the symbol that sums up 2022 – a year marked by conflict in Ukraine and the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The character, chosen in a public vote, reflected Japanese sentiment about the state of the world, as well as heightened anxiety over the weak yen and high cost of living, according to the annual contest’s organisers, the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation.

By contrast, last year was dominated by Olympic-themed choices after Tokyo hosted the summer Games in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the shooting of former prime minister Abe, and the rapid yen depreciation and inflation faced in daily life have caused anxiety for many people,” the foundation said in a statement.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead while making an election campaign speech in July, allegedly by a man who resented his connections to the Unification church.

Live TV broadcasts of this week’s announcement showed Seihan Mori, head priest at Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, write the character on a large piece of washi paper with an ink-soaked calligraphy brush. “I hope the ‘war’ ends next year and people can live in peace,” Mori said.

The character, which is pronounced as sen in words such as senso (war) and ikusa (battle) when it appears on its own, was the kanji of choice in 10,804 of the 223,768 entries.

While many people cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, others said their choice had been influenced by North Korean missile launches and the daily struggle posed by rising food prices. Some said they had been moved to select the kanji by sporting drama, including the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Japanese professional baseball and the World Cup in Qatar.

“I was surprised, frustrated, angry and sad by the war in Ukraine. I am also angry at myself for not being able to do anything about it,” said one voter who picked the character.

This year’s poll, now in its 28th year, was not entirely gloomy, however. The kanji for contentment came second, followed by the character for enjoyment. But the inclusion, in fourth and fifth place, of the ideograms for expensive and strife suggested that many will be glad to see the back of 2022.

The kanji for kin, meaning gold or money, won last year’s vote after Japan won a record 27 gold medals at the Tokyo Games. The 2020 winner was mitsu, meaning dense, crowded and close: three situations people in Japan were urged to avoid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The sen character last topped the poll in 2001, the year of the 9/11 attacks.

With Agence France-Presse

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin suggests possibility of settlement to end war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin mentioned a potential settlement to end his war in Ukraine on Friday while still claiming that his “special military operation” was going to plan. “The settlement process as a whole, yes, it will probably be difficult and will take some time. But one way or another, all participants in this process will have to agree with the realities that are taking shape on the ground,” the Russia president said during remarks at a press-conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
The Guardian

The Guardian

533K+
Followers
122K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy