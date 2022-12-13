Police Log: 12-14-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

John Aiello, of 33 High St. was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, assault and battery on a construction worker, and disturbing a correctional institution, and violating probation at 6:42 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 1:24 p.m. Monday at 300 Washington St.; at 8:13 p.m. Monday at 1067 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 6:23 p.m. at Waitt Avenue and Western Avenue.; at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday at 113 Rockaway St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:12 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Holyoke Street and Keslar Avenue.; at 11:53 a.m. Monday at 121 Franklin St.; at 1:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Cook Street and Hollingsworth Street.; at 3:25 p.m. Monday at 136 Central Ave.; at 3:25 p.m. Monday at 112 Market St.; at 3:31 p.m. Monday at 102 Rockaway St.; at 5:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Conomo Avenue.; at 5:33 p.m. Monday at 365 Boston St.; at 7:04 p.m. Monday at 233 Chestnut St.; at 8:55 p.m. Monday at 15 Lander St.; at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday at 60 Boston St.; at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday at Oakville Street.; at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday at 35 Lynnfield St.; at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Essex Street.; at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at 9 Broad St.; at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lowell Street and Summer Street.; at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday at 417 Summer St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 12:25 p.m. Monday at Silsbee Street.

A report of an assault at 2:50 p.m. Monday at 33 North Common St.; at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday at 50 Goodridge St.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 12:12 p.m. Monday at 60 Boston St.; at 4:46 p.m. Monday at 350 Boston St.

Thefts

A report of robbery at 1:38 p.m. Monday at 323 Essex St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 5:19 p.m. Monday at 26 High Rock St.

A report of larceny at 9:19 a.m. Monday at 37 Memorial Park Ave.; at 7:57 p.m. Monday at 30 Menlo Terrace.

A report of shoplifting at 2:21 p.m. Monday at 21 Joyce St.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Donna Lee York , 64, of 23 Prince St. Apt. #1, Danvers, was arrested on a straight warrant and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 7:18 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 770 Broadway.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 8:16 a.m. Monday at Bisbee Road; at 8:38 a.m. Monday at 34 Lawndale Ave.; at 9:19 p.m. Monday at Staples Office Supply Store, 444 Broadway Apt. #B; at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday at Square One Mall, 1201 Broadway

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:07 a.m. Monday at Vincent Street at Johnson Street; at 7:42 a.m. Monday at 68 Fairmount Ave.; at 12:58 p.m. Monday at 37 Endicott St.; at 2:41 p.m. Monday at Salem Turnpike at Ballard Street

Thefts

A report of shoplifting at 1:56 p.m. Monday at Macy’s Department Store, 1201 Broadway; at 2:24 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 770 Broadway

