Beware, Swampscott, of police phone scams!

SWAMPSCOTT – Since Monday afternoon, three phone scams have been recorded by the Swampscott Police Department. The scammer(s) pretend to be officers in the department and call residents soliciting money.

Voicemail messages were reportedly left with the callback number of 781-747-2155. According to Ted Delano, Police Detective, the caller requests various amounts of currency or gift cards for paying off a fine or a fee.

“Often, they’ll say that you need to pay us, so we’re going to issue a warrant. The police department doesn’t operate like that,” said Delano. The Police Department wants to inform the public that they will never solicit payments or issue warrants over the phone.

The Police Department’s number is 781-595-1111. This is the only official number. The Swampscott police have called the fake number ending in 2155 and received a recording of a male voice saying, “You have reached the Swampscott Police Department Investigations.” They do not yet have the ability to track it.

Residents should exercise caution when asked to donate money online and over the phone to an alleged fund or association. The Swampscott Police Department advises residents to terminate the call when they suspect it may not be legitimate and then give the police a call. “ We’ll have an officer to take a report,” said Delano.

On Nov. 4, the Nahant Police Department was also made aware of a scam that involved the “national Police Association” asking for a “donation.” The Nahant Police Department wrote on their Facebook page, “Please be advised that the Nahant Police Department or the Nahant Police Union MCOP local 194 do not solicit donations. This is most likely a scam.”

It is not unusual for scammers to pretend to be law enforcement to gain the trust of residents. Delano wants residents to stay protected during the holiday.

