ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
veronews.com

3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
VERO BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Body camera shows chaos break out during shooting in downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department released new body camera video from an officer that shows the moments during a shooting in downtown Orlando in July that injured nine people. The video shows the quick response by officers when the gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground, according to police.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video shows street racers leading Florida deputies on chase, sheriff's office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were arrested after being accused of street racing and leading Orange County deputies on a chase, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they recently spotted two motorcyclists driving recklessly through the county near Michigan Ave. and Westmoreland Drive in Orlando. In video released by the agency, the motorcyclists come close to nearly hitting someone standing on a sidewalk while rounding a corner.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
PALM BAY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford police: Woman repeatedly rammed vehicle with kids inside

SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County woman is accused of repeatedly ramming a vehicle with children inside. According to documents from Sanford police, officers were called to 3rd Drive and Burrows Lane on Saturday afternoon for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said an incident...
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy