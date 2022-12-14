Read full article on original website
Related
Police release new video in search for gunman who shot 9 people in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said new surveillance video could be the key to finding the person who shot nine people downtown in July. Over the past five months, investigators have interviewed dozens of people, but the person responsible is still out there. It has really been a group...
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
foxsports640.com
Man shoots attacker from his vehicle in McDonald’s parking lot
BREVARD COUNTY, FL– Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man who reportedly attacked another man in a McDonald’s parking lot. The incident was reported on Dec. 11th at…
WESH
Two 14-year-old girls hit by car outside Seminole County high school
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two students were hit by a vehicle in front of Lake Brantley High School on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs, according to Seminole County Public Schools. Altamonte Springs police say the students hit were both 14-year-old females. One of them injured her ankle. The...
veronews.com
3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
Man accused of ‘brutal’ rape, attempted murder of Orange County woman in custody
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they arrested a man wanted for an alleged violent attack. Deputies said Bruce Whitehead was arrested after a tip came in around 7 a.m. on his whereabouts. Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will have updates on Eyewitness...
wogx.com
Body camera shows chaos break out during shooting in downtown Orlando
The Orlando Police Department released new body camera video from an officer that shows the moments during a shooting in downtown Orlando in July that injured nine people. The video shows the quick response by officers when the gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground, according to police.
fox35orlando.com
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
fox35orlando.com
Video shows street racers leading Florida deputies on chase, sheriff's office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were arrested after being accused of street racing and leading Orange County deputies on a chase, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they recently spotted two motorcyclists driving recklessly through the county near Michigan Ave. and Westmoreland Drive in Orlando. In video released by the agency, the motorcyclists come close to nearly hitting someone standing on a sidewalk while rounding a corner.
Police: 2 teens arrested in relation to shooting of 19-year-old outside Jones H.S. football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two teenagers are in custody on charges related to a deadly shooting outside of a Jones High School football game, Orlando police announced Thursday. Police Chief Eric Smith said Jeremiah Cundiff, 17, has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm for the death of Gamaine Brown, 19, in November.
Person injured, person of interest in custody after shooting at Palm Bay home
PALM BAY, Fla. — A person was injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at a home, the Palm Bay Police Department said. The shooting was reported at a home on Pinewood Drive near Palm Bay Road Northeast and South Babcock Street. Police said a person of interest was taken...
click orlando
Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
fox35orlando.com
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
click orlando
TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44...
‘Brutal rapist’ sought after woman mutilated in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are asking for help finding a man they described as a “brutal rapist” with “unmistakable” tattoos. Deputies said Bruce Whitehead, 54, raped, mutilated and tried to kill a woman off Pine Hills Road near North Lane on Dec. 10.
Deputies: 2 dead after shooting, SWAT response at Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead after a shooting at a home in west Orange County. Deputies responded to Alston Drive near Hiawassee Road around 3 p.m. Monday, and they didn’t leave until almost midnight. Orange County deputies were also backed up by SWAT units. A...
Passerby discovers human remains near Osceola County high school
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A passerby discovered human remains Wednesday near Liberty High School, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were discovered along Pleasant Hill Road near Kissimmee. A death investigation is now underway. Check back for updates on this developing story. See a map of...
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
WESH
Sanford police: Woman repeatedly rammed vehicle with kids inside
SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County woman is accused of repeatedly ramming a vehicle with children inside. According to documents from Sanford police, officers were called to 3rd Drive and Burrows Lane on Saturday afternoon for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said an incident...
Comments / 0