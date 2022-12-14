Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
wfxrtv.com
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR 75th Anniversary Full Interview
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR 75th Anniversary Full Interview. Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR …. Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR 75th Anniversary Full Interview. Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co. ShaWanda Weatherspoon, owner of 3112 Catering Co. joins WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson in the Community Kitchen to create some...
cardinalnews.org
Gainsboro library in Roanoke, Ferrum community get historical markers
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has announced it will add seven new historical markers around the state, including ones in Roanoke and Franklin County. The Roanoke marker is for the Gainsboro Branch Library, the first library for Black Virginians west of Richmond. During the 1940s, the Gainsboro librarian secretly kept books and other materials that city officials attempted to censor. That marker was sponsored by former Mayor Nelson Harris, who has been instrumental in getting other markers in the Roanoke Valley approved, mostly recently the one to Olympic gold medalist Norvel Lee in Botetourt County. See background story: “Nelson Harris is Roanoke’s historical marker champion.”
wfxrtv.com
Teddy Bear Toss
Rail Yard Dawgs donate toys collected to kids in Roanoke. Rail Yard Dawgs donate toys collected to kids in Roanoke. Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co. ShaWanda Weatherspoon, owner of 3112 Catering Co. joins WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson in the Community Kitchen to create some chocolatey dishes. Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co.
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Cholocate lovers are celebrating National Chocolate Covered Anything Day! December 16th is a day! Drizzle, dip, or dunk your favorite foods in every kind of chocolate imaginable on this day.
WSET
New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers
LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
WSET
City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and LYH Regional team up for exciting new project
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are teaming up for an exciting new industrial and aeronautical project. They're calling it the Aiport Commerce Park. A project that has been in discussion for nearly two decades just received a grant...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Hidden Histories reaches fundraising goal for Henrietta Lacks statue
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After exceeding its fundraising goals of $160,000, the Roanoke Hidden Histories project will launch the next phase of completing the Henrietta Lacks statue at Lacks Plaza on Monday, Dec. 19. The project will focus on acknowledging and documenting painful and troubling aspects of shared history...
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
Martinsville announces Fire Chief’s retirement
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — After serving the City of Martinsville for 25 years, Fire Chief Ted Anderson Jr. has announced his retirement. The City of Martinsville says Chief Anderson will retire on Dec. 31 and effective on Jan. 1 Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Howell will take his place. They say Chief Anderson has been in his current role for seven years but has served the department for 25 years. Chief Anderson has dedicated 37 years of his life to the fire service in Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes
WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Meet Milo
Milos is available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA. Milos is available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA. Flames in Florida: Liberty prepares for the Boca …. Flames in Florida: Liberty prepares for the Boca Raton Bowl. Bags by Brenda: Goodview woman raises money for area …. Bags by Brenda:...
chathamstartribune.com
Who makes what in Danville
Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
cardinalnews.org
Carilion opens neurology clinic in Rocky Mount; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org:. Carilion opens neurology clinic in Franklin County. Carilion Clinic has opened first neurology clinic in Franklin County. The new practice is located at 1171 Franklin St. in Rocky Mount. The facility,...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to host Mega Adoption Event at the Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. – There are plenty of four-legged friends who need a forever home. Angels of Assisi is hosting another Holiday Extravaganza Mega Pet Adoption at the Berglund Center just before the Christmas holiday. Ten other rescue groups across the valley will be joining the organization for the event.
