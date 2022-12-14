ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR 75th Anniversary Full Interview

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR 75th Anniversary Full Interview. Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR …. Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell NASCAR 75th Anniversary Full Interview.
Gainsboro library in Roanoke, Ferrum community get historical markers

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has announced it will add seven new historical markers around the state, including ones in Roanoke and Franklin County. The Roanoke marker is for the Gainsboro Branch Library, the first library for Black Virginians west of Richmond. During the 1940s, the Gainsboro librarian secretly kept books and other materials that city officials attempted to censor. That marker was sponsored by former Mayor Nelson Harris, who has been instrumental in getting other markers in the Roanoke Valley approved, mostly recently the one to Olympic gold medalist Norvel Lee in Botetourt County. See background story: “Nelson Harris is Roanoke’s historical marker champion.”
Teddy Bear Toss

Rail Yard Dawgs donate toys collected to kids in Roanoke.
Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co.

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Cholocate lovers are celebrating National Chocolate Covered Anything Day! December 16th is a day! Drizzle, dip, or dunk your favorite foods in every kind of chocolate imaginable on this day.
New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
Roanoke Hidden Histories reaches fundraising goal for Henrietta Lacks statue

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After exceeding its fundraising goals of $160,000, the Roanoke Hidden Histories project will launch the next phase of completing the Henrietta Lacks statue at Lacks Plaza on Monday, Dec. 19. The project will focus on acknowledging and documenting painful and troubling aspects of shared history...
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer

The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
Martinsville announces Fire Chief’s retirement

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — After serving the City of Martinsville for 25 years, Fire Chief Ted Anderson Jr. has announced his retirement. The City of Martinsville says Chief Anderson will retire on Dec. 31 and effective on Jan. 1 Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Howell will take his place. They say Chief Anderson has been in his current role for seven years but has served the department for 25 years. Chief Anderson has dedicated 37 years of his life to the fire service in Virginia.
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
Cheryl E Preston

Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes

WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
Furry Friends: Meet Milo

Milos is available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA.
Who makes what in Danville

Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
Carilion opens neurology clinic in Rocky Mount; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org:. Carilion opens neurology clinic in Franklin County. Carilion Clinic has opened first neurology clinic in Franklin County. The new practice is located at 1171 Franklin St. in Rocky Mount. The facility,...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

