Read full article on original website
Related
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Net Worth: Was the Singer a Millionaire at the Time of Her Death?
How much was Irene Cara's net worth at the time of her death?. Cara's death has been a hot topic since her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced it on Saturday morning. She revealed on the singer's Twitter account that she passed away in her Florida home. "Irene's family has requested...
Irene Cara Reportedly Lived Like a ‘Recluse’ in Her Final Days Say Neighbors of the ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer
Irene Cara reportedly lived like a 'recluse' in her final days say neighbors who lived in the singer and songwriter's Florida neighborhood.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
James Earl Jones: Hollywood’s Iconic Voice Served As An Officer in the US Army
Actor James Earl Jones has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood. From the haunting villain of Darth Vader in Star Wars‘ to the courageous Mufasa in The Lion King, he has an impressive resume. Even more so is his service with the US Army as an officer, making him a decorated soldier both on- and off-screen.
NCIS: Hawaii writer and story editor Yakira Chambers passes away at 42 due to 'acute asphyxiation'
NCIS: Hawaii writer and story editor Yakira Chambers has passed away at 42 years old. Chambers' preliminary cause of death is reportedly acute asphyxiation, family sources told Deadline. The Insecure actress was reportedly with her mother outside of a mall in Newport Beach in California last week when she collapsed.
‘KPOP’ Team on Abrupt Closing of Broadway Musical: “We Never Got a Fair Chance”
Leading members of KPOP’s creative team are addressing the news of the history-making Broadway musical’s closing, which producers announced Tuesday. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, book writer Jason Kim, composer Helen Park, and producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes shared their reactions to the closing and what they felt may have fueled the show’s struggle to lift off after 44 previews and 17 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' to Close in December Two Weeks After Opening on Broadway'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets...
‘Flipping Out’ star Jeff Lewis buys LA estate for $5.92M
Television personality Jeff Lewis has bought himself a new California home shortly after selling his old one. The interior designer shelled out slightly more than what he made on his Hollywood Hills home for another Los Angeles property. The star of Bravo’s long-running, Emmy-nominated “Flipping Out” closed Thursday on a Spanish-style chateau in LA’s Hancock Park neighborhood. Lewis, 52, was represented by Douglas Elliman agent Carrie Berkman Lewis in the purchase, for which he paid $5.92 million. (In February, he made $5.2 million selling his custom-designed, high-tech Hollywood Hills property, The Post reported at the time.) Through an oversize front door, the two-story spread...
Neil Diamond Surprises Opening Night Audiences Of His ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Musical With ‘Sweet Caroline’: Watch
Neil Diamond fanatics were already on cloud nine during the opening night of his Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise on Sunday, Dec. 4. But there were really in for a treat when the crooner, 81, surprised audiences at the Broadhurst theater with a rendition of his anthem “Sweet Caroline.”
‘Stomp’ to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-Broadway
Stomp, the award-winning percussion, rhythm and comedy production created by Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell, will take its final off-Broadway bow this winter. On Tuesday, producers announced the long-running show would close, with its final performance at the Orpheum Theatre set for Jan. 8, 2023. The closing is “due to declining ticket sales,” a spokesperson for the production told The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets Broadway Run for June 2023Broadway League, Actors' Equity Reach Tentative Agreement on Contract'The Wiz' to Be Reimagined for Limited Broadway Revival Arriving in Spring 2024 “We are so proud...
NPR
Three superstar divas power opera 'The Hours' - coming to movie theaters everywhere.
The novel "The Hours" continues its long-running life. Michael Cunningham's book received a Pulitzer Prize back in the 1990s. It was later adapted into a film. And now it's an opera. The Metropolitan Opera production stars three divas, Renee Fleming, Joyce DiDonato and Kelli O'Hara. It'll be broadcast in movie theaters on Saturday. Jeff Lunden reports.
Neil Diamond gives a surprise performance at Broadway opening five years after retiring due to Parkinson's
Music icon Neil Diamond gave a surprise performance of his hit song "Sweet Caroline" at the opening night of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" on Broadway.
‘Ohio State Murders’: ‘Sublime’ Audra McDonald returns to the stage in ‘bracing’ Adrienne Kennedy play
Fans of the extraordinary Audra McDonald have had a long wait for her return to the Broadway stage. Yes, she did host the 2021 Tony Awards that were previously postponed by the pandemic, and yes, she has been starring in “The Good Fight” with countless theatre alums, but nothing compares to seeing McDonald live. After three and a half years, the actress now leads the first production of an Adrienne Kennedy play on Broadway: “Ohio State Murders” opened at the newly-minted James Earl Jones Theatre on Dec. 8. In “Ohio State Murders,” McDonald plays Suzanne Alexander, a writer who returns to...
Comments / 0