LA’s Available Hospital Beds Have Hit The Lowest Number In Years
On Dec. 12, there were just 242 open adult hospital beds in all of L.A. County.
NBC Los Angeles
Super Subvariants Infect Thousands a Day With Covid in SoCal, Including I-Team's Joel Grover
Three highly contagious COVID subvariants have fueled a 120% increase in COVID cases in LA County from a month ago, public health officials said Thursday. Among the 3100 or so new cases each day is NBC4 Investigative reporter Joel Grover, who decided to find out what subvariant infected him. After...
COVID in LA County: New infections drop, but deaths rise, officials call it sign of what could come
It's a major concern for health officials: despite a recent drop in cases, Los Angeles County is reporting a jump in the number of COVID-19 infections of more than 100% in the past month.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Back Above 1,300 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back above 1,300 Wednesday, while the county reported more than 4,200 new infections.
LA County COVID: 7,845 new cases, 39 deaths in last 3 days
With coronavirus infections continuing their upward trend in Los Angeles County, health officials Monday reported 7,845 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional virus-related deaths since Saturday. Updated virus-related hospitalization data was not immediately available, but the latest state numbers, released Saturday, showed 1,267 people in the hospital, down by 41...
Long Beach reports 2 coronavirus deaths as new daily cases remain high, other metrics drop
These are the first coronavirus-related deaths in a week and a half. The post Long Beach reports 2 coronavirus deaths as new daily cases remain high, other metrics drop appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Loma Linda Children's Hospital is full
Loma Linda Children’s Hospital is the one of the only children’s hospitals east of Los Angeles. According to medical director Dr. Merrick Lopez, it’s been filled with sick kids for the past few months. “We transfer between five to 10 patients out and then just get the...
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
erienewsnow.com
'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives
At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
KTLA.com
Recent rains send trash and debris streaming toward SoCal beaches
Heavy rains across Southern California have sent a stream of trash and debris flowing down the San Gabriel River while the garbage-filled water ends up getting dumped into the ocean. KC Fockler, co-chair of the Seal Beach/Huntington Beach Surfrider Foundation, who went to see the mess, said he couldn’t believe...
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
Eater
For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach
At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
beckersdental.com
Pacific Dental Services, MemorialCare form joint venture for dental-medical integration
Pacific Dental Services and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare have formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. The DSO and the health system plan to open at least 25 co-located locations in the next five years, with PDS-supported dental offices inside select MemorialCare Medical Group health centers across California's Orange and Los Angeles counties, according to a Dec. 12 news release MemorialCare shared with Becker's.
Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California
A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
foxla.com
Student who fatally overdosed at Bernstein High was missing for 8 hours, attorney says
LOS ANGELES - The family of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District following Melanie's overdose death at Bernstein High School. The suit alleges the district knew the campus bathrooms were a ‘drug haven’ where students regularly buy, sell and consume drugs.
iPhone ‘Emergency SOS’ leads to rescue after 250-foot fall into canyon
LOS ANGELES — Dramatic video shows the moment a helicopter reeled a couple to safety after their car flew hundreds of feet into a canyon. The Los Angeles County Fire Department was initially called to the scene of a crash off the Angeles Forest Highway on Tuesday afternoon, where a vehicle had reportedly gone off the road and into the canyon.
Eater
Meet the Bad-Ass Asian American Bakers Reshaping LA’s Desserts Scene
A new wave of small-production bakers working out of home, commercial, and ghost kitchens throughout Southern California are playing with Asian flavors in their desserts — and the results are fantastic, with dishes as diverse as cheesecake baos flavored with White Rabbit candy, Rice Krispies treats punctuated with mochi and black sesame, and pandan mochi egg tarts. From home cooks to French-trained pastry chefs, these new-school Los Angeles bakers are taking their favorite ingredients from their Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean backgrounds and melding them with familiar desserts.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
NBC Los Angeles
Travel to the Moon, via Palos Verdes Peninsula, at ‘Astra Lumina'
Mapping our course to the moon and the stars far beyond would take a number of complex steps, we imagine, and getting back home? Also a rather time-consuming task, which is something to consider, especially around the busy holiday season. But we can stay put on this planet and find...
