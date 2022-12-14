Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
Snow showers Thursday before a cold weekend
Snow’s to fly before lunchtime Thursday — then on and off into Friday — as the first phase of a multi-week cold period takes hold in the wake of Wednesday’s wind driven rain. Wednesday was Day #6 without sun, a streak showing little sign of giving...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers this evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers this evening with light accumulations possible. Cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 20s.Another round of snow showers is in the forecast for Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be colder in the low 30s.An isolated snow shower is possible Saturday, otherwise it will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s.Finally some clearing takes place on Sunday in the afternoon. Despite some sunshine, we'll have highs only in the upper 20s.Next week will feature a much colder airmass with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens. Snow chances will be with us for the middle and end of next week.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the evening. Low 29°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 30°SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for snow showers. High 28°
City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not in front of your sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.
Rain arrives, flurries to follow
The wide ranging impact of low pressure in the Central Plains spread rain into the Chicago area Tuesday evening. This rain is expected to continue during the morning hours Wednesday, let up a little in the afternoon and then come back in with a vengeance Wednesday night. Total rainfall for this storm could well exceed an inch in most areas.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Is Ready For Arctic Blast, City Officials Say. Here’s How To Stay Warm And Avoid A Snow-Related Ticket This Season
CHICAGO — Chicago leaders are warning residents to start preparing for the cold, snowy weather heading our way. Temperatures this week are expected to stay in the 20s and 30s, but an arctic blast could lead to a dramatic dip and “MUCH colder” weather coming up, according to the National Weather Service.
An Arctic Blast Is Coming, Bringing ‘MUCH Colder’ Weather To Chicago Next Week, Experts Say
CHICAGO — An arctic blast will hit Chicago next week — with the bitter cold expected to continue through Christmas. The rest of this week could see snow and chilly temperatures, with most days expect to be in the 20s and 30s, according to the National Weather Service. That’s about average for Chicago at this time of year.
WGNtv.com
Chicago holding first annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is holding its first annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest. Residents are encouraged to use their “ingenuity and imagination” to create names by Jan. 6, 2023. The city is going to pick the top six names and each one will represent a plow in Chicago’s six snow districts.
WGNtv.com
See how much rain last night’s system dumped on Chicago area
Chicago’s NOT BEEN ALONE in the country with its gray skies and heavy precip of the past 24 hours. It’s been 7 days since the sun has shone in any significant way here in Chicago (there were brief peeks of sun this morning before clouds thickened). A list...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow mix
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widespread rain is likely Wednesday evening, with a chance for heavy downpours between 6:00 p.m. until midnight. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rain chances linger through at least 3:00 a.m. It will be cold enough for areas northwest of Chicago to see a rain and wet snow mix. Some accumulation is possible, but mainly for areas near Rockford. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy skies and mainly dry for Thursday morning. A chance for sprinkles and snow flurries for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.Scattered snow showers for Friday with highs in the low 30s. Some isolated areas of light snow will also be possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s.Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s on Sunday. Cold next week with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens.TONIGHT: 100% chance of rain this evening with heavy downpours likely. Wet snow is possible in the northwestern suburbs. Low 35°THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles and flurries. High 37°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. High 31°
WGNtv.com
Heavy rain will turn to snow showers on Thursday
–A 6th day without sun—and wind and rain to boot in what is the area’s heaviest rain system in 3 months (since Sept.) –Additional heavy rain is expected tonight. Colder air circulating into the area past midnight is to take the rain over to snow west suburbs first—with mixed flurries possible in the city before a pause in the precip takes hold toward daybreak—but that pause is temporary.
WGNtv.com
Wind, driven rains, then a drop in temps: Skilling tracking winter storm
Strong winds and significant rains are head toward Chicago Tuesday into Wednesday night. Wind driven rains to produce Chicago’s heaviest rain tally in three months. Models suggest rainfalls will be in the 1-1.80″ range, making the incoming storm system the wettest here since September. That’s not all bad...
Will Chicago Have a White Christmas This Year?
Whether or not flakes of snow actually fall on Dec. 25, a Christmas is considered to be white when there is at least an inch of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. Historically, the probability of seeing a white Christmas in the Chicago area is fairly...
Snow, Icy Conditions Cause Crashes Across Chicago Area, Including 8-Car Accident in Elgin
Thursday night’s wintry weather across the Chicago area caused accidents in numerous locales, with one wreck in suburban Elgin involving at least eight vehicles, according to officials. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 20 and McLean Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., according to Elgin police. In all,...
What Are The Chances We Get A White Christmas in Illinois?
As my 9-year-old says, "It's not Christmas until it snows," she's right it doesn't feel like Christmas just yet. It's got most of us thinking will there be a White Christmas? Well, the US National Weather Service Chicago shares what the chances are of seeing a White Christmas this year.
Rain Turns to Snow Overnight, with Waves of Snow Showers Expected in Coming Days
The Chicago area saw plenty of rain on Wednesday, but that will soon transition to snow showers in some suburbs, setting the stage for a turbulent conclusion to the week that will feature multiple rounds of wintry weather. The first step in that process will occur overnight, when temperatures drop...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Chicago
While Chicago isn't exactly known for romance, it's one of the best places in the world to meet people -- making it an ideal location for singles to call home.
Wind, rain, snow, cold: breaking down the next few days in Chicago as a major system moves through – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A major winter weather system is inching closer to the Chicago area after dumping feet of snow across the upper Great Plains. However that system is merging with severe rain storms coming off the Gulf which will push the rain/snow line north of Illinois. While the push from the south will keep winter […]
