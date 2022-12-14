ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

Snow showers Thursday before a cold weekend

Snow’s to fly before lunchtime Thursday — then on and off into Friday — as the first phase of a multi-week cold period takes hold in the wake of Wednesday’s wind driven rain. Wednesday was Day #6 without sun, a streak showing little sign of giving...
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers this evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers this evening with light accumulations possible. Cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 20s.Another round of snow showers is in the forecast for Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be colder in the low 30s.An isolated snow shower is possible Saturday, otherwise it will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s.Finally some clearing takes place on Sunday in the afternoon. Despite some sunshine, we'll have highs only in the upper 20s.Next week will feature a much colder airmass with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens. Snow chances will be with us for the middle and end of next week.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the evening. Low 29°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 30°SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for snow showers. High 28°
WGN TV

Rain arrives, flurries to follow

The wide ranging impact of low pressure in the Central Plains spread rain into the Chicago area Tuesday evening. This rain is expected to continue during the morning hours Wednesday, let up a little in the afternoon and then come back in with a vengeance Wednesday night. Total rainfall for this storm could well exceed an inch in most areas.
WGNtv.com

Chicago holding first annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is holding its first annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest. Residents are encouraged to use their “ingenuity and imagination” to create names by Jan. 6, 2023. The city is going to pick the top six names and each one will represent a plow in Chicago’s six snow districts.
WGNtv.com

See how much rain last night’s system dumped on Chicago area

Chicago’s NOT BEEN ALONE in the country with its gray skies and heavy precip of the past 24 hours. It’s been 7 days since the sun has shone in any significant way here in Chicago (there were brief peeks of sun this morning before clouds thickened). A list...
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow mix

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widespread rain is likely Wednesday evening, with a chance for heavy downpours between 6:00 p.m. until midnight. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rain chances linger through at least 3:00 a.m. It will be cold enough for areas northwest of Chicago to see a rain and wet snow mix. Some accumulation is possible, but mainly for areas near Rockford. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy skies and mainly dry for Thursday morning. A chance for sprinkles and snow flurries for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.Scattered snow showers for Friday with highs in the low 30s. Some isolated areas of light snow will also be possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s.Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s on Sunday. Cold next week with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens.TONIGHT: 100% chance of rain this evening with heavy downpours likely. Wet snow is possible in the northwestern suburbs. Low 35°THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles and flurries. High 37°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. High 31°
WGNtv.com

Heavy rain will turn to snow showers on Thursday

–A 6th day without sun—and wind and rain to boot in what is the area’s heaviest rain system in 3 months (since Sept.) –Additional heavy rain is expected tonight. Colder air circulating into the area past midnight is to take the rain over to snow west suburbs first—with mixed flurries possible in the city before a pause in the precip takes hold toward daybreak—but that pause is temporary.
WGNtv.com

Wind, driven rains, then a drop in temps: Skilling tracking winter storm

Strong winds and significant rains are head toward Chicago Tuesday into Wednesday night. Wind driven rains to produce Chicago’s heaviest rain tally in three months. Models suggest rainfalls will be in the 1-1.80″ range, making the incoming storm system the wettest here since September. That’s not all bad...
NBC Chicago

Will Chicago Have a White Christmas This Year?

Whether or not flakes of snow actually fall on Dec. 25, a Christmas is considered to be white when there is at least an inch of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. Historically, the probability of seeing a white Christmas in the Chicago area is fairly...
