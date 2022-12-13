ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keosauqua, IA

ottumwaradio.com

Danny Cantrell

Danny Ray Cantrell age 48 of Fairfield, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home. There will not be any services at this time. Danny was born August 4, 1974, in Fort Worth, TX to Randy Cantrell and Linda Sue Webster. Danny loved his dogs and his friends. He...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Larry Diers

Larry Dean Diers age 64 of Brighton, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home. Larry was welcomed into this world by Julius F. and Margaret A. (Hollander) Diers on September 23, 1958 in Fairfield, Iowa. Larry was the instantly the focal point of the family and admired dearly...
BRIGHTON, IA
ottumwaradio.com

KKSI Athlete of the Week: Charlie Handling, Ottumwa Bowling

Josh, Brenda, and the team at Meridian Credit Union in Ottumwa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Ottumwa bowler Charlie Handling, our 101.5 KKSI-FM Athlete of the Week!. Handling, a senior, shot a team-best 445 series with a high game of 247. His efforts helped Ottumwa win last...
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

KRKN Athlete of the Week: Max Wheaton, Fairfield Basketball

State Farm Agent Shawn McCarty, serving southeast Iowa from his office at 604 W Burlington in Fairfield, along with Ottumwa Radio Group want to congratulate Fairfield basketball player Max Wheaton, our 104.3 KRKN Athlete of the Week!. Wheaton, a senior, scored 19 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, and dished out 6...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ottumwaradio.com

KTWA Athlete of the Week: Trey VanWyk, Oskaloosa Bowling

Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Oskaloosa bowler Trey VanWyk, our 92.7 KTWA Athlete of the Week!. VanWyk, a sophomore, shot the best game (279) and best series (558) for the Indians as Oskaloosa defeated Norwalk in a dual meet last week. Our KTWA...
OSKALOOSA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week: Davis County Girls Bowling

Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the Davis County Girls Bowling squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. Last week, the Mustangs defeated Centerville in...
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Former Keokuk Emergency Management Coordinator Charged with Theft

The former Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator has been arrested following a state audit. Larry Smith, 66, has been charged with second-degree theft. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says was taken into custody after a state audit determined Smith traded the Emergency Management Agency’s 2006 diesel truck for $800 to a fleet dealership in September.
ottumwaradio.com

Citizens Police Academy Announced

The Ottumwa Police Department will be holding its Annual Citizens Police Academy in February and March of 2023. The Academy gives citizens an opportunity to learn first-hand about local law enforcement. The curriculum covers patrol operations, crime investigation, use of force, animal control, drug investigation, and more. The 2023 Academy will meet every Monday at 6 PM beginning Monday, February 6, with the final session on Monday, March 27.

