The Ottumwa Police Department will be holding its Annual Citizens Police Academy in February and March of 2023. The Academy gives citizens an opportunity to learn first-hand about local law enforcement. The curriculum covers patrol operations, crime investigation, use of force, animal control, drug investigation, and more. The 2023 Academy will meet every Monday at 6 PM beginning Monday, February 6, with the final session on Monday, March 27.

2 DAYS AGO