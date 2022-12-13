Read full article on original website
Danny Cantrell
Danny Ray Cantrell age 48 of Fairfield, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home. There will not be any services at this time. Danny was born August 4, 1974, in Fort Worth, TX to Randy Cantrell and Linda Sue Webster. Danny loved his dogs and his friends. He...
Larry Diers
Larry Dean Diers age 64 of Brighton, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home. Larry was welcomed into this world by Julius F. and Margaret A. (Hollander) Diers on September 23, 1958 in Fairfield, Iowa. Larry was the instantly the focal point of the family and admired dearly...
KKSI Athlete of the Week: Charlie Handling, Ottumwa Bowling
Josh, Brenda, and the team at Meridian Credit Union in Ottumwa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Ottumwa bowler Charlie Handling, our 101.5 KKSI-FM Athlete of the Week!. Handling, a senior, shot a team-best 445 series with a high game of 247. His efforts helped Ottumwa win last...
KRKN Athlete of the Week: Max Wheaton, Fairfield Basketball
State Farm Agent Shawn McCarty, serving southeast Iowa from his office at 604 W Burlington in Fairfield, along with Ottumwa Radio Group want to congratulate Fairfield basketball player Max Wheaton, our 104.3 KRKN Athlete of the Week!. Wheaton, a senior, scored 19 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, and dished out 6...
KTWA Athlete of the Week: Trey VanWyk, Oskaloosa Bowling
Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Oskaloosa bowler Trey VanWyk, our 92.7 KTWA Athlete of the Week!. VanWyk, a sophomore, shot the best game (279) and best series (558) for the Indians as Oskaloosa defeated Norwalk in a dual meet last week. Our KTWA...
97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week: Davis County Girls Bowling
Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the Davis County Girls Bowling squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. Last week, the Mustangs defeated Centerville in...
Former Keokuk Emergency Management Coordinator Charged with Theft
The former Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator has been arrested following a state audit. Larry Smith, 66, has been charged with second-degree theft. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says was taken into custody after a state audit determined Smith traded the Emergency Management Agency’s 2006 diesel truck for $800 to a fleet dealership in September.
Police: Ottumwa Man Tried Meeting Up with Undercover Officer Posing as a Teen
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after allegedly setting up to meet a child he was messaging who was actually an undercover police officer. 53-year-old Robert Honbarger has been charged with enticing a minor under 16, a Class D felony. According to court records, Honbarger proposed meeting with an individual...
Citizens Police Academy Announced
The Ottumwa Police Department will be holding its Annual Citizens Police Academy in February and March of 2023. The Academy gives citizens an opportunity to learn first-hand about local law enforcement. The curriculum covers patrol operations, crime investigation, use of force, animal control, drug investigation, and more. The 2023 Academy will meet every Monday at 6 PM beginning Monday, February 6, with the final session on Monday, March 27.
