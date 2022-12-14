Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
‘It’s sad and they’re stuck’: Maine man adopted from Ukraine reacts to Russia’s war in Ukraine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The work of the Family Adoption Program at Maine Children’s Home in Waterville is not over after a child is placed with a family. They are there to offer a lifetime of support to adoptive families. Since Russia’s war against Ukraine broke out, they have...
themainewire.com
Maine Atheist’s Complaint Gets Nativity Scene Yanked from Downtown Bucksport
The town of Bucksport has pulled a Christmas nativity scene from public property after receiving a complaint from an atheist activist who lives in Litchfield. Tom E. Waddell, the local chapter president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, complained to Bucksport officials about the depiction of sweet baby Jesus and asked them to also accommodate his request for a poster showing the Bill of Rights.
wabi.tv
Maine mom shares her adoption story: ‘It makes me smile’
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 113,000 kids in the U.S. are waiting for a home. TV5 spoke to one mom who feels she’s been called to adoption, so much so, it is taking up her home and work life. Nicole Rancourt just jumped on board becoming the newest...
ngxchange.org
Board welcomes new manager, considers library schedule, Intervale Pizza beer/wine license, rail corridor, DEI
The Select Board officially welcomed new Town Manager Bill Kerbin at their meeting last week, with appreciation for his commitment to the town and apologies for the to-do list that awaits him. “We’re sorry!” said Vice Chair Paul Larrivee about the long task list, prompting laughter all around.
Home Instead leaves no Mainer feeling alone this Christmas
GORHAM, Maine — People in Maine have a way of making everyone feel loved and remembered during the holiday season, especially Home Instead. Home Instead, along with the Gorham Police Department, is spreading holiday cheer by going door-to-door and delivering gifts to 740 seniors this year throughout Cumberland County.
Have You Seen Bob Marley’s Send Off for Portland’s Pat Callaghan Retirement?
Just looking at Portland's king of comedy Bob Marley makes me giggle. But his take on Pat Callaghan leaving News Center Maine after 40 some odd years is priceless. What would be even funnier is if Pat Callaghan actually did exactly what Bob thinks he's going to do. Just go about his life and announce his presence no matter where he is.
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
newsfromthestates.com
Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance
Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
WMTW
Sanford police, NH mayor at odds after homeless woman dropped off at Manchester shelter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mayor of Manchester, New Hampshire, is putting the city of Sanford on blast after she says police drove a homeless woman to a shelter that did not have beds available. Sanford police, however, tell a different story. Sanford police have a unit that is specially...
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
WMTW
Sources describe chaos at the Livermore Falls Fire Department amidst EMS license termination
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — Multiple sources within the town of Livermore Falls describe a failure of leadership from town manager Amanda Allen, which they say directly led to the Livermore Fire Department losing its EMS license and preventing it from responding to calls. The Jay Fire Department is currently...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is The State Capitol of Maine?
Augusta eventually became the site of the state's capital and was chosen because of its central location. The town was already on the navigable Kennebec River, and the Canibas Indians had built a trading post near the fort. They donated land for the new state house, which was deeded to the state for $10.
WMTW
Maine reactions to U.S. arrest of alleged Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am 103 attack
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two victims of the 1988 terrorist attack that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, had attended Bowdoin College, in Brunswick, Maine. The bombing killed 270 people – 11 people on the ground, 259 passengers and crew, including 35 American students coming home from a Syracuse University-led semester abroad in London.
Homemade firearm, hatchet confiscated at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND, Maine — Transportation Security Administration officers detected a homemade firearm in a man's carry-on bag at the Portland International Jetport on Wednesday. According to a Twitter post by TSA New England on Thursday, TSA officers also found a hatchet in the carry-on bag. Portland police responded to the...
TSA Discover Homemade Gun During Search At Maine Airport
Just like Santa, this is the busiest time of the year for our TSA security workers. Between a few days before Thanksgiving and a few days after New Years, they are slammed. Not only are they dealing with people who are traveling for work, they are dealing with millions more (nationwide) who are traveling to spend the Holidays with family.
WMTW
Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers
LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022
During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
Maine Man Arrested for Ramming a Gate at the Airport in Augusta
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after an incident at the Augusta airport that ended with him allegedly smashing a gate with his truck. Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully says Augusta Police responded to the Augusta State Airport at approximately 2:00 Tuesday afternoon in response to a report of a possible hit and run. By the time their investigation was over, Corey Adams, 28, was taken into custody on multiple charges. Responding officers went to the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road where the alleged crash happened, but the driver of a silver Toyota Tundra fled the scene.
Comments / 0