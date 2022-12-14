Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
2 in custody after large police response near Gwinnett County hotel
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There is a large police presence outside a hotel on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. SKYFOX flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall. Officers led a person in handcuffs near the...
Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to avoid arrest, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night. Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East. [DOWNLOAD:...
Man dead after walking into Norcross home with gunshot wound, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in a Norcross neighborhood. Gwinnett County police say a 23-year-old man was found dead at a home on Stanfield Court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers say they were called to the home around 7...
Woman arrested after officers find toddler’s body in her Cherokee County home, officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested after authorities say officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County. Canton police said on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m., officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a Canton home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home
NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
fox5atlanta.com
Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say
ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple people arrested in connection to protests over 'Cop City' site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least three people were arrested, accused of throwing rocks and fireworks at a fire station in DeKalb County. The arrests happened Tuesday along Bouldercrest Road in the woods right near the planned site for a controversial training center for first responders that critics call it cop city amid a massive police presence.
fox5atlanta.com
3 Riverdale firefighters injured, 1 critical after fire engine crashes
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Three Clayton County firefighters were injured when the fire engine in which they were riding lost control while responding to a call. It happened around 9:20 a.m. Thursday along Taylor Road at Taylor Circle, near Riverdale Fire Station No. 2. The Clayton County police said the engine...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed by car while walking on Cleveland Road near Bogart, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 44-year-old man died after he was struck by a car On Wednesday near Bogart. Police responded to the area at around 6:25 p.m. and said the unidentified man was walking in the northbound lane of Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia moving in the same direction collided with them.
Teens go joyriding in stolen vehicle; 1 arrested, 1 on the run, Ga. police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Union City police arrested one teen and are looking for another, after the two teens allegedly stole a car. The UCPD Traffic Unit was alerted via camera technology of a stolen vehicle driving through the city. Police responded, spotted the vehicle and attempted to box it in, but the teens accelerated, eluding police, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Clarkston auto shop
CLARKSTON, Ga. - One person is dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a Clarkston auto shop Wednesday morning. Officials with the City of Clarkston have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of Brava Auto Brokers, which is located on the 1300 block of Brockett Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old could be victim of human trafficking, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a missing 11-year-old Clayton County girl could be at risk of human trafficking. Police said social media sleuths have hindered investigators while they try to find the girl. The Clayton County Police Department said officers learned R'Kayla Briggs left home on Mallard Drive in...
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom, son busted in Peachtree City drug raid
Peachtree City police say 17-year-old Bradley Kantor and his mother, Ashley Kantor, did not learn their lesson after a similar raid in 2021. The two were arrested and booked.
fox5atlanta.com
Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday. The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet. The police were told that's...
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect who killed Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are hoping a new image taking from security footage will help investigators in the manhunt for a murder suspect accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer. It's been more 48 hours since police found 59-year-old Officer Scott Riner shot to death in the parking...
