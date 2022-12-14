ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home

NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say

ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple people arrested in connection to protests over 'Cop City' site

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least three people were arrested, accused of throwing rocks and fireworks at a fire station in DeKalb County. The arrests happened Tuesday along Bouldercrest Road in the woods right near the planned site for a controversial training center for first responders that critics call it cop city amid a massive police presence.
fox5atlanta.com

3 Riverdale firefighters injured, 1 critical after fire engine crashes

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Three Clayton County firefighters were injured when the fire engine in which they were riding lost control while responding to a call. It happened around 9:20 a.m. Thursday along Taylor Road at Taylor Circle, near Riverdale Fire Station No. 2. The Clayton County police said the engine...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed by car while walking on Cleveland Road near Bogart, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 44-year-old man died after he was struck by a car On Wednesday near Bogart. Police responded to the area at around 6:25 p.m. and said the unidentified man was walking in the northbound lane of Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia moving in the same direction collided with them.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Clarkston auto shop

CLARKSTON, Ga. - One person is dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a Clarkston auto shop Wednesday morning. Officials with the City of Clarkston have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of Brava Auto Brokers, which is located on the 1300 block of Brockett Road.
CLARKSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday. The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet. The police were told that's...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy