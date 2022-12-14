ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 44-year-old man died after he was struck by a car On Wednesday near Bogart. Police responded to the area at around 6:25 p.m. and said the unidentified man was walking in the northbound lane of Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia moving in the same direction collided with them.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO