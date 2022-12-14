ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home

NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say

ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
Man killed by car while walking on Cleveland Road near Bogart, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 44-year-old man died after he was struck by a car On Wednesday near Bogart. Police responded to the area at around 6:25 p.m. and said the unidentified man was walking in the northbound lane of Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia moving in the same direction collided with them.
44-year-old man hit and killed by car in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 44-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Athens-Clarke County Dec. 14. He was walking north on Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia struck him. He was taken to a hospital by emergency personnel, where he later died. The man’s name has not been released.
Retired officer gives tips on avoiding road rage violence

ATLANTA - After 17 rounds were fired into a woman's vehicle, she was able to walk away with just an injury. Now, Atlanta authorities are using her case as a learning lesson in road rage. The incident occurred over the weekend on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta. The 24-year-old driver...
