Read full article on original website
Related
Man dead after walking into Norcross home with gunshot wound, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in a Norcross neighborhood. Gwinnett County police say a 23-year-old man was found dead at a home on Stanfield Court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers say they were called to the home around 7...
Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to avoid arrest, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night. Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East. [DOWNLOAD:...
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home
NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
Family believes teens who attacked Clayton 17-year-old at school may be responsible for killing him
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jordin Robinson, 17, was killed after being found shot several times inside a vacant home in his Clayton County neighborhood last week. Now, his family wants to know if an attack at school had something to do with his death. His parents were too distraught...
fox5atlanta.com
2 in custody after large police response near Gwinnett County hotel
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There is a large police presence outside a hotel on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. SKYFOX flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall. Officers led a person in handcuffs near the...
Woman arrested after officers find toddler’s body in her Cherokee County home, officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested after authorities say officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County. Canton police said on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m., officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a Canton home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old could be victim of human trafficking, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a missing 11-year-old Clayton County girl could be at risk of human trafficking. Police said social media sleuths have hindered investigators while they try to find the girl. The Clayton County Police Department said officers learned R'Kayla Briggs left home on Mallard Drive in...
fox5atlanta.com
Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say
ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed by car while walking on Cleveland Road near Bogart, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 44-year-old man died after he was struck by a car On Wednesday near Bogart. Police responded to the area at around 6:25 p.m. and said the unidentified man was walking in the northbound lane of Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia moving in the same direction collided with them.
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
atlantanewsfirst.com
44-year-old man hit and killed by car in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 44-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Athens-Clarke County Dec. 14. He was walking north on Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia struck him. He was taken to a hospital by emergency personnel, where he later died. The man’s name has not been released.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman says gun violence has to stop after her car is hit by a bullet
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - Bullets hit a woman's car as she was taking her daughter to dance class. Anne Koehler says she is thankful she and her daughter are okay, but she is angry and scared. Koehler says they were driving down Snapfinger Woods Road in DeKalb County when she...
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect who killed Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are hoping a new image taking from security footage will help investigators in the manhunt for a murder suspect accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer. It's been more 48 hours since police found 59-year-old Officer Scott Riner shot to death in the parking...
Teens go joyriding in stolen vehicle; 1 arrested, 1 on the run, Ga. police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Union City police arrested one teen and are looking for another, after the two teens allegedly stole a car. The UCPD Traffic Unit was alerted via camera technology of a stolen vehicle driving through the city. Police responded, spotted the vehicle and attempted to box it in, but the teens accelerated, eluding police, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Mom, son busted in Peachtree City drug raid
Peachtree City police say 17-year-old Bradley Kantor and his mother, Ashley Kantor, did not learn their lesson after a similar raid in 2021. The two were arrested and booked.
fox5atlanta.com
Retired officer gives tips on avoiding road rage violence
ATLANTA - After 17 rounds were fired into a woman's vehicle, she was able to walk away with just an injury. Now, Atlanta authorities are using her case as a learning lesson in road rage. The incident occurred over the weekend on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta. The 24-year-old driver...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia woman arrested for hiding body of adopted 10-year-old son, police say
Buckeye police said that Crystal Wilson was arrested in her home in Gainesville, Georgia on Sunday. She is being charged with concealing a dead body.
Buckhead fatal stabbing: Suspect's family apologizes 'with profound sorrow' to victim's family
ATLANTA — The family of the 23-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old woman at her Buckhead home on Saturday have released a statement condemning the suspect's actions. The statement comes one day after Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with murdering Eleanor Bowles. In their statement, the...
Comments / 2