Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Toppenish Family Maternity Center to close doors in 2023
TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Astria Toppenish Hospital will be closing the Family Maternal Center due to financial strains. The center will officially close their doors for the final time on January 14 at midnight. Astria Health attributes labor shortages and rising costs to the center's closure. In a press release,...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their locations...
nbcrightnow.com
Roslyn nurse named to Federal Advisory Committee
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Rhonda Holden, a nurse from Roslyn is one of 17 people in the country selected by the Biden-Harris administration to join a new Federal Advisory Committee. Holden's selection to the Ground Ambulance and Patient Billing (GAPB) Advisory Committee was announced on December 13. "I believe we can...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima River Canyon one of the top winter fishing destinations in country
YAKIMA, Wash.- FishingBooker, the world's largest platform for booking fishing trips has compiled a list of top winter fishing destinations for 2023 and the Yakima River Canyon has made the list. "The Canyon is a special place for anglers, locals and visitors," said Adam Stewart, Communications and Travel Manager for...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire destroys home in Selah
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a residence on the afternoon of December 15. According to the SFD the intensity of the fire made it manpower intensive. Six agencies and fire districts worked on the fire, including Selah, the Yakima Training Center Professional firefighters...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in Yakima hit-and-run arrested in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Detectives with the Kennewick Police's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located and arrested a suspect on the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick on December 15. The 26-year-old male suspect had an active felony arrest warrant in connection to a hit-and-run in Yakima. According to Kennewick Police...
nbcrightnow.com
4 injured, one killed in Kittitas County crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle crash on SR 97 on December 3 left one person dead and four others injured. According to the Washington State Patrol a Honda Civic with two people in it was moving northbound on SR 97 when the driver lost control and moved into the southbound lanes of traffic.
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested for deadly stabbing in White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old man on December 13 for the murder of Julius Kurt Hill II, who was killed in White Swan last October. Hill was 38 when he was stabbed to death on October 7, according to YCSO. Detectives...
nbcrightnow.com
More Patchy Freezing Fog Tonight....Air Stagnation Advisory For Yakima
Patchy freezing fog and cold chilly temperatures will dominate our weather pattern all week. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid and upper 20s all week with overnight lows in the teens and single digits. Bridges and overpasses are incredibly icy, drive with extra caution. There is a slight...
Comments / 0