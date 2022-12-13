Read full article on original website
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple amid company's feud with Elon Musk: 'Conflict of interest'
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, criticized Apple for their content moderation policies, citing a "conflict of interest" in how they conduct business.
Elon Musk in danger of losing world’s richest person title to this French magnate
Elon Musk is in danger of losing his long-held title of world’s richest individual on Wednesday morning following months of tumult at Twitter and his various other business interests. Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury goods firm LVMH, temporarily topped Musk on Forbes’ real-time billionaires list. LVMH’s subsidiaries include Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon. Musk had regained a slight edge over Arnault later Wednesday morning, only to lose the top spot again. Forbes estimated Arnault’s wealth at $185.8 billion and Musk’s fortune at $185.4 billion as of 11:35 a.m. ET. Indian infrastructure magnate Gautam Adani ranks third on Forbes’ list, followed...
Jeff Bezos wants you to be careful with your money
Many are inclined to spend a pretty penny during the end-of-the-year holiday sales, but billionaire Jeff Bezos has advice for shoppers this year. When asked if consumers should “batten down the hatches” with the looming recession, the Amazon CEO gave a serious warning in an interview with CNN on Saturday.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
First Thing: Senate rescinds army Covid vaccine mandate
Democrats agree to Republican demands to scrap vaccination requirement for service members to win support for $858bn defense bill. Plus, Trump’s superhero card collection
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
Former City Pages writer Aaron Rupar among several journalists suspended by Twitter
Independent journalist and former City Pages writer Aaron Rupar was among a number of journalists who had their Twitter accounts suspended on Thursday. Rupar joined WCCO Radio’s Henry Lake to talk about the suspension.
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
JESSE WATTERS: The New York Times writers are losing money and the greedy executives don't care
Jesse Watters reacts to The New York Times writers striking for allegedly not receiving pay increases and pushing for a 'fair contract' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. But Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts that he described as “basically assassination coordinates.” He provided no evidence for that claim. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent. Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about the new policy and Musk’s rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident he said affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
LVMH’s Bernard Arnault Surpasses Elon Musk as the World’s Richest Person
Back in October 2021, Elon Musk’s net worth surpassed a bonkers $300 billion, making him the world’s first person to reach the milestone and the richest at that time. This week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been supplanted as the world’s richest person by LVMH CEO, Bernard Arnault. The French businessman has held the title four times before—in December 2019, January 2020 as well as May and July of 2021. He surpassed Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person last summer with a net worth of $186.3 billion. When the markets closed on Thursday, the tycoon’s net worth was reportedly...
The World’s Wealthiest People (December 7, 2022)
As of December 7, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $189.2 billion, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Bernard Arnault (No. 2, $184.8 billion), Gautam Adani (No. 3, $136.1 billion); and Jeff Bezos (No. 4, $111.6 billion). Warren Buffett is the fifth-richest person globally,...
No, USA TODAY did not report Elon Musk’s Neuralink ‘killed nearly 3,000 monkeys’
Neuralink, one of Elon Musk’s companies, held a demonstration on Nov. 30 that claimed to show a monkey with one of the company’s brain implants typing using only its mind. Though not as high-profile as other Musk-owned companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, Neuralink has drawn attention for its lofty ambitions of creating “a fully implantable, cosmetically invisible brain-computer interface” and criticism from animal rights groups about how it tests its product.
Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock
When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. Changing his company's name from Facebook (a brand name that was recognized globally) to Meta drove the point home. Social media on devices with screens represents the past. The future lies in virtual reality.
Winter in Silicon Valley: The tech companies hit hardest by mass layoffs
Tech companies are attempting to ride out an industry downturn through a growing wave of layoffs.
