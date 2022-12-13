ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Elon Musk in danger of losing world’s richest person title to this French magnate

Elon Musk is in danger of losing his long-held title of world’s richest individual on Wednesday morning following months of tumult at Twitter and his various other business interests. Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury goods firm LVMH, temporarily topped Musk on Forbes’ real-time billionaires list. LVMH’s subsidiaries include Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon. Musk had regained a slight edge over Arnault later Wednesday morning, only to lose the top spot again. Forbes estimated Arnault’s wealth at $185.8 billion and Musk’s fortune at $185.4 billion as of 11:35 a.m. ET. Indian infrastructure magnate Gautam Adani ranks third on Forbes’ list, followed...
Deseret News

Jeff Bezos wants you to be careful with your money

Many are inclined to spend a pretty penny during the end-of-the-year holiday sales, but billionaire Jeff Bezos has advice for shoppers this year. When asked if consumers should “batten down the hatches” with the looming recession, the Amazon CEO gave a serious warning in an interview with CNN on Saturday.
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
The Associated Press

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. But Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts that he described as “basically assassination coordinates.” He provided no evidence for that claim. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent. Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about the new policy and Musk’s rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident he said affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
Robb Report

LVMH’s Bernard Arnault Surpasses Elon Musk as the World’s Richest Person

Back in October 2021, Elon Musk’s net worth surpassed a bonkers $300 billion, making him the world’s first person to reach the milestone and the richest at that time. This week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been supplanted as the world’s richest person by LVMH CEO, Bernard Arnault.  The French businessman has held the title four times before—in December 2019, January 2020 as well as May and July of 2021. He surpassed Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person last summer with a net worth of $186.3 billion. When the markets closed on Thursday, the tycoon’s net worth was reportedly...
ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest People (December 7, 2022)

As of December 7, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $189.2 billion, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Bernard Arnault (No. 2, $184.8 billion), Gautam Adani (No. 3, $136.1 billion); and Jeff Bezos (No. 4, $111.6 billion). Warren Buffett is the fifth-richest person globally,...
9News

No, USA TODAY did not report Elon Musk’s Neuralink ‘killed nearly 3,000 monkeys’

Neuralink, one of Elon Musk’s companies, held a demonstration on Nov. 30 that claimed to show a monkey with one of the company’s brain implants typing using only its mind. Though not as high-profile as other Musk-owned companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, Neuralink has drawn attention for its lofty ambitions of creating “a fully implantable, cosmetically invisible brain-computer interface” and criticism from animal rights groups about how it tests its product.
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock

When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. Changing his company's name from Facebook (a brand name that was recognized globally) to Meta drove the point home. Social media on devices with screens represents the past. The future lies in virtual reality.
CALIFORNIA STATE

