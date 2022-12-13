ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Lake City Reporter

County lays track for rail partner

EDAB also approves incentive for U.S. Cold Storage expansion. Columbia County officials are hoping to soon be on board with a partner to oversee its rail lines. During an Economic Development Advisory Board meeting Wednesday morning, Economic Development…
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City gunfire strikes vehicle

According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers near N. Davis Street heard shots fired around 7:50 p.m. They were unable to identify the source of the gunfire. At 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate property damage involving stray gunfire. The victim told officers they were traveling...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Folkston family loses their home in weekend fire, chief says

FOLKSTON, Ga. — A family lost their home over the weekend in a fire in Folkston, according to Charlton Fire Rescue Chief C.L. Lewis. The family, which includes 2 adults and 6 teens, were not hurt. Some pets were killed, Lewis said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
FOLKSTON, GA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Live Oak fugitive apprehended

Suwannee County law enforcement officers arrested a Live Oak man Wednesday morning wanted in connection with several robberies. According to a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) social media post, SCSO deputies and Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) officers arrested Monte Deaundre Ellis, 21. Ellis was found hiding at a residence in the 400 block of Louis Avenue in Live Oak.
LIVE OAK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Semi driver dies in 1-10 accident

An Alabama man died when his tractor-trailer left I-10 in Columbia County on Monday and collided with a dirt embankment. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 47-year-old Daleville, Alabama man was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound near mile marker 293 at 2:45 p.m. when he traveled off the road onto the right grass shoulder.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Human remains found in Gilchrist County

BELL — Agents with FDLE and deputies with Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Monday (Dec. 5) in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County. The remains have not been identified. Investigators are working with the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab and 8th Circuit...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pedestrian dies in collision

A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy