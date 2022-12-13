Read full article on original website
Lake City Reporter
County lays track for rail partner
EDAB also approves incentive for U.S. Cold Storage expansion. Columbia County officials are hoping to soon be on board with a partner to oversee its rail lines. During an Economic Development Advisory Board meeting Wednesday morning, Economic Development…
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City gunfire strikes vehicle
According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers near N. Davis Street heard shots fired around 7:50 p.m. They were unable to identify the source of the gunfire. At 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate property damage involving stray gunfire. The victim told officers they were traveling...
WCJB
Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosting food distribution in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a food distribution on Thursday. The distribution starts around 10 a.m. The nonprofit organization says that this will be the only distribution for the month of December. After this distribution, the Pantry will be closed from December 19th...
Clay County commissioners unanimously approve new impact fee for development projects
A new impact fee passed unanimously, 5-0, at Tuesday night’s Clay County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The board decided that the new fee will start June 1, 2023, instead of allowing for the standard 90-day period to go into effect.
‘Please do not give money to panhandlers’: Sheriff urges Clay County residents to ‘give wisely’
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook and Betsy Condon, chair of the County Commission, went live on Facebook Friday to educate residents on how to “give wisely” this holiday season.
WCJB
Progress being made in lawsuit between four Micanopy firefighters and the town of Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Negotiators may be closing in on a legal settlement between a group of firefighters and the town of Micanopy. Four firefighters filed a lawsuit against the town in August, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. Federal...
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activity
There is police activity in Green Cove Springs around several Clay County District Schools due to activity with a firearm in the area, Clay County District Schools Coordinator of Communication Terri Dennis said.
Action News Jax
‘We really need help’: Nuisance home in Fernandina Beach concern neighbors
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — Neighbors in Fernandina Beach are voicing their concerns about a home they believe is in desperate need of attention, as large piles of trash and debris are spread across the yard. They say it’s just one example of why they hope to see a Public...
swineweb.com
Florida: Alachua County will spend $2.5M in federal aid on a publicly-owned meat processing facility
Commissioners for a Florida county has voted unanimously to spend $2.5 million for a meat processing plant in the town of Newberry, according to a report by local radio station WUFT. The money is part of the $52.25 million allocated to Alachua County through the American Rescue Plan Act, which...
WCJB
Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
Lake City Reporter
K-9 Officer Loki passes away after cancer diagnosis
LIVE OAK — The end of watch for one of Suwannee County’s most loved officers came yesterday morning. Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Officer Loki, a veteran of five years with the agency,…
Action News Jax
Folkston family loses their home in weekend fire, chief says
FOLKSTON, Ga. — A family lost their home over the weekend in a fire in Folkston, according to Charlton Fire Rescue Chief C.L. Lewis. The family, which includes 2 adults and 6 teens, were not hurt. Some pets were killed, Lewis said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
mainstreetdailynews.com
Live Oak fugitive apprehended
Suwannee County law enforcement officers arrested a Live Oak man Wednesday morning wanted in connection with several robberies. According to a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) social media post, SCSO deputies and Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) officers arrested Monte Deaundre Ellis, 21. Ellis was found hiding at a residence in the 400 block of Louis Avenue in Live Oak.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Semi driver dies in 1-10 accident
An Alabama man died when his tractor-trailer left I-10 in Columbia County on Monday and collided with a dirt embankment. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 47-year-old Daleville, Alabama man was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound near mile marker 293 at 2:45 p.m. when he traveled off the road onto the right grass shoulder.
WCJB
Lake City Police arrest gunman accused of shooting a man outside Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for shooting someone in a vehicle outside a Dollar General Store in Lake City. Officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, on the charge of aggravated battery after a person was found on West Duval Street Wednesday with a gunshot wound. Officers say the victim was rushed to the emergency room.
WCJB
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
Citrus County Chronicle
Human remains found in Gilchrist County
BELL — Agents with FDLE and deputies with Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Monday (Dec. 5) in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County. The remains have not been identified. Investigators are working with the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab and 8th Circuit...
Action News Jax
One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Calico Jack Way on Tuesday morning. According to police, there was an argument between two individuals, and at one point, one of them was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pedestrian dies in collision
A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?
If you've been lucky enough to see the northern lights, it's an experience you'll likely never forget. This is a breathtaking experience that makes you feel like a small part of a very vast world. But the lights are also unpredictable. You need the right kind of weather in the right place at the right time to see them.
