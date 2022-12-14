Read full article on original website
France Breaks USA’s Mixed 4×50 Free Relay World Record with 1:27.33
SCM (25m) France’s mixed 4×50 free relay team set a new world record by more than half a second on Friday night, combining for a time of 1:27.33 to take down the United States’ previous mark of 1:27.89 from 2018. MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS...
Jordan Crooks Demolishes 50 Free Semi-Final Field In 20.31, Tying #4 All-Time
SCM (25m) It’s truly been an international breakout this week for Cayman Islands native Jordan Crooks, who has parlayed his success in the NCAA over the last 15 months into a phenomenal showing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. Crooks is staking his claim as one of the...
Mollie O’Callaghan Breaks Oceanian 50 Back Record Twice En Route To Bronze Medal
SCM (25m) Mollie O’Callaghan put her incredible versatility on display once again during Friday night finals in Melbourne, lowering the Oceanian and Australian Record in the women’s 50 backstroke for the second time in as many swims en route to winning the bronze medal. The 18-year-old finished in...
Lani Pallister Completes Distance Sweep With 1500 Oceanic Record – 15:21.43
SCM (25m) Australia’s Lani Pallister completed her distance sweep with a dominating performance in the 1500. Pallister touched the wall at 15:21.43, marking a new personal best time and a new Oceanic record. Pallister finished over 25 seconds ahead of Japan’s Miyu Namba, nearly lapping her in the process....
Ryan Murphy on Starting Error That Resulted in 50 Back World Title
SCM (25m) We saw an odd turn of events on Night 4 in Melbourne when right as the men’s 50 back final fired off, there was a 2nd beep at the start which signaled the competitors to stop. However, 5 of them swam the full 50 back, including Isaac Cooper (who went 22.49) and Ryan Murphy (initially touching behind Cooper).
U.S. Men Shatter SCM 4×200 Free Relay by Nearly Three Seconds in Melbourne
SCM (25m) GOLD: United States – 6:44.12 (World Record) The United States’ squad of Kieran Smith, Carson Foster, Trenton Julian, and Drew Kibler closed out tonight’s finals session at the 2022 SC World Championships in Melbourne by shattering the World Record in the men’s 4×200 free relay. The splits were phenomenal all-around, providing some life to the U.S. men’s team, which has been very up-and-down here in Melbourne this week.
2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 2 Pick’em Contest Scoring Update
SCM (25m) This post contains the results from day two of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Here are the event winners from day 2:. Mixed 4×50 medley relay: United States – 1:35.15. Women’s 800 free: Lani Pallister – 8:04.07. Women’s 100 back:...
2022 Short Course World Championships Day 4: Asia Shows Up
SCM (25m) Day four of the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships saw Asian swimmers get on the board in multiple events, both on the men’s and women’s sides. While the continent has been relatively quiet leading up to the halfway point of this competition, we saw Japan and China get things done to capture multiple pieces of hardware on the night.
Maggie MacNeil Breaks Own World Record in SCM 50 Back – 25.25
SCM (25m) World Record: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021. World Junior Record: 26.13 – Olivia Smoliga, USA (2012) Championship Record: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021. 2021 Champion: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN) RESULTS:. GOLD: Maggie MacNeil (Canada) – 25.25 (World Record) SILVER: Claire...
Australian Teams Smash Commonwealth, Oceanian Records In 200 Free Relay
SCM (25m) The third night of finals from Melbourne was capped off with a pair of tantalizing battles in the 200 freestyle relay, and both Australian teams delivered. Although the women’s team fell shy of victory, the quartet of Meg Harris (23.98), Madi Wilson (23.51), Mollie O’Callaghan (24.01) and Emma McKeon (22.73) combined to win the silver medal and crack the Commonwealth Record in a time of 1:34.23, also lowering the Oceanian and Australian Records in the process.
Tyler Downs & Greg Duncan Win 3-Meter Synchro At 2022 USA Diving Winter Nationals
MORGANTOWN, W.V. – Tyler Downs (Ballwin, Mo./RipFest) and Greg Duncan (Oakton, Va./Purdue Diving) won the men’s synchronized 3-meter gold medal for the second year in a row Thursday at the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. Downs and Duncan also won...
2022 Short Course Worlds Champs: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25m) Men’s 4×50 Free Relay Lineups (names not listed yet) We’re back for Day 3 of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne. This prelims session hits the ground running, with heats of the 50 backstroke. After tying with Torri Huske for gold in the 50 fly, world record holder Maggie MacNeil begins her defense of her 2021 world title. On the men’s side, after winning the 100m backstroke and posting a sizzling 50 split on the mixed 4×50 medley relay, it’ll be Ryan Murphy who comes in riding the hot hand.
2022 Short Course Worlds: 3 Teams Opt for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order
SCM (25m) Great Britain and Germany brought their ‘A’ team in prelims and are sticking with them (Medi Harris, Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, and Anna Hopkin for Britain and Ole Braunschweig, Anna Elendt, Marius Kusch, and Angelina Kohler for Germany.) Both teams are opting for different strategies than the typical male-male-female-female order, as is Japan who is alternating female-male-female-male. Japan’s relay will be the same as prelims, but swapping out Moe Tsuda for AJ Soma.
Day 2 Relay Analysis: Douglass Rips 24.0 Fly Split, Martinenghi & Fink Sub-25 On BR
SCM (25m) The world record run in relays continued on Day 2 of the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, as all-time marks fell in the mixed 200 medley relay and women’s 800 free relay. In the mixed medley, the U.S. quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Kate Douglass...
Julie Jensen Breaks Danish Record to Qualify 1st From 50 Back Prelims
SCM (25m) With only three athletes in attendance, Denmark has been quiet so far at this week’s World Championships, but their breakthrough came on Thursday in the women’s 50 backstroke heats when Julie Kepp Jensen qualified first in a new Danish Record of 25.85. That time broke her...
Watch: Bert le Clos Erupts as ‘Chad 2.0’ Surges to 200 Fly Win at Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Bert le Clos first stole the show during a post-race interview at the London 2012 Olympics after his son, Chad, stunned Michael Phelps to win gold in the 200 butterfly. A decade later, Bert is still Chad’s No. 1 supporter as he cheered him on to 200 fly victory at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
Jordan Crooks Jumps From No. 114 to No. 5 All-Time with 20.36 50 Free at SC Worlds
SCM (25m) Jordan Crooks lowered his hours-old Cayman Islands record in the 50 freestyle by nearly a second on the fourth day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, clocking a 20.36 to lead all qualifiers in prelims. Crooks’ new lifetime best catapults him into the top-five performers of all...
The King Is Back: Chad Le Clos On World Record Watch In 100 Fly
SCM (25m) Surprise surprise, the king is back. At the age of 30, after more than a decade of success at the highest level of the sport, Chad Le Clos swam the fastest 200 fly of his career on Thursday at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, reclaiming gold in the event for the first time since 2016.
Chad Le Clos: “I’ve Waited So Long For This Moment” (Day 3 Flash Quotes)
SCM (25m) After introducing us to Le Clos 2.0 during the World Cup, Chad Le Clos stormed home in the final of the men’s 200 butterfly at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, closing with a 55.78 back half to secure the gold medal. Le Clos’ winning time...
2022 Short Course Worlds: Day 2 Finals Preview
SCM (25m) Day two of the 2022 Short Course World Championships is here, bringing us finals of the mixed 4×50 medley relay, women’s 800 free, men’s and women’s 100 back and 50 fly, and women’s 4×200 free relay alongside semifinals of the 100 free and 100 breast.
