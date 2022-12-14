ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

NEWS CENTER Maine

Jim Montgomery, Bruins coach and former UMaine player, doing better on and off ice since firing, rehab

BOSTON — Jim Montgomery was at his lowest point after he was fired by the Dallas Stars for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem. Three years later, he is at the top of the NHL, coaching the Boston Bruins to the best record in the league so far this season. It wouldn’t have been possible if not for the lessons learned during his exile, his rehab and his climb back through the coaching ranks.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Avoids Disaster, Survive OT Scare From Lakers

The Boston Celtics survived disaster Tuesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-110, in overtime at Crypto.com Arena. The Celtics improved to 22-7 on the year, while the Lakers dropped to 11-16. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics looked like their season was going to hit a...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Marcus Smart Abruptly Left Game Late In Celtics Win Over Lakers

With the Boston Celtics trying to close out the Los Angeles Lakers in the final minute of overtime Tuesday night, Marcus Smart made an uncharacteristic move by abruptly leaving the game. The veteran guard sure had a valid reason for doing so, which he revealed following Boston’s 122-118 overtime win...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Mac Jones Had This Message For Patriots Ahead Of Raiders Game

TUCSON, Ariz. — As the Patriots walked off the practice field Wednesday at the University of Arizona, New England’s young leader had a message for his teammates. Just because the Patriots aren’t back home in Foxboro, Mass., this week, quarterback Mac Jones stressed, that doesn’t mean they should be approaching their preparation for Sunday’s vitally important matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders any differently.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

