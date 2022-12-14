BOSTON — Jim Montgomery was at his lowest point after he was fired by the Dallas Stars for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem. Three years later, he is at the top of the NHL, coaching the Boston Bruins to the best record in the league so far this season. It wouldn’t have been possible if not for the lessons learned during his exile, his rehab and his climb back through the coaching ranks.

