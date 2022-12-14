Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fan’s fingertip bitten off in fight at Bruins game in Arizona, reports say
A brawl in the stands at a Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes game last week cost one person the tip of their finger, which was bitten off in the altercation with other fans, reports said. A half-dozen people were involved in the fight, during a game last Friday at the...
Jim Montgomery, Bruins coach and former UMaine player, doing better on and off ice since firing, rehab
BOSTON — Jim Montgomery was at his lowest point after he was fired by the Dallas Stars for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem. Three years later, he is at the top of the NHL, coaching the Boston Bruins to the best record in the league so far this season. It wouldn’t have been possible if not for the lessons learned during his exile, his rehab and his climb back through the coaching ranks.
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Miami loses Commitment of a Top Prospect
Miami is now without the commitment of Connor Lew.
"Half of the people went straight to the bus with the clothes we had on the game from last night, everybody’s drunk" — Stephen Jackson recalls how he and his team partied in Miami before a game
Jackson takes us behind the scenes of the famous "Miami flu"
Celtics Wrap: Boston Avoids Disaster, Survive OT Scare From Lakers
The Boston Celtics survived disaster Tuesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-110, in overtime at Crypto.com Arena. The Celtics improved to 22-7 on the year, while the Lakers dropped to 11-16. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics looked like their season was going to hit a...
Why Marcus Smart Abruptly Left Game Late In Celtics Win Over Lakers
With the Boston Celtics trying to close out the Los Angeles Lakers in the final minute of overtime Tuesday night, Marcus Smart made an uncharacteristic move by abruptly leaving the game. The veteran guard sure had a valid reason for doing so, which he revealed following Boston’s 122-118 overtime win...
Mac Jones Had This Message For Patriots Ahead Of Raiders Game
TUCSON, Ariz. — As the Patriots walked off the practice field Wednesday at the University of Arizona, New England’s young leader had a message for his teammates. Just because the Patriots aren’t back home in Foxboro, Mass., this week, quarterback Mac Jones stressed, that doesn’t mean they should be approaching their preparation for Sunday’s vitally important matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders any differently.
