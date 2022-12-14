ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Jim Montgomery Reacted To David Pastrnak’s Game-Winner

BOSTON — David Pastrnak played hero for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, as he netted the game-deciding goal against the New York Islanders to notch the team’s NHL-best 15th win at home. After a scoreless overtime period, the Bruins and Islanders were sent to a shootout. That’s...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Incredible Effort’ Withstood Islanders In Win

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins displayed perhaps their most grit in order to pull out a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Both teams stuck around for a flat-out battle, which consisted of two equalizers in regulation from the Islanders’ offense along with a scoreless overtime period. David Pastrnak sent New York packing when he netted the game-decider in the shootout.
Bruins’ Derek Forbort Had Hilarious Thought Before Shorthanded Goal

Bruins defensemen Derek Forbort doesn’t often get an opportunity to score, so he doesn’t have much of a plan leading into each shot attempt. Forbort, a penalty-killing specialist who leads the Bruins in shorthanded time on ice, scored just his second goal of the season Tuesday night. His tally helped Boston take a 3-2 lead shortly before the third period in what ended up becoming a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders. Forbort, of course, got his goal shorthanded, as Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk found him trailing on a breakaway.
Ultimate Question Of The Week: What’s Your Favorite Dessert?

Bruins fans sure have a sweet tooth. NESN’s George Balekji visited The Causeway in Boston to ask Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: what’s your favorite dessert?. To hear what the fans had to say, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented...
Jayson Tatum ‘Wanted The Moment’ With Clutch Shot Over LeBron James

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn’t shy away from what was in front of him in the final seconds of regulation Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Celtics trying to respond after a 20-point collapse and needing a bucket to send the game to overtime, Tatum found himself face-to-face with LeBron James and met the challenge head-on.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Avoids Disaster, Survive OT Scare From Lakers

The Boston Celtics survived disaster Tuesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-110, in overtime at Crypto.com Arena. The Celtics improved to 22-7 on the year, while the Lakers dropped to 11-16. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics looked like their season was going to hit a...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lines, Pairings

The Bruins are back in action Thursday night as they hope to win their third-straight game. Boston will take on the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden after beating the Islanders in a shootout Tuesday. Jake DeBrusk led the Black and Gold with two goals and one assist against New York, and it was David Pastrnak that scored the game-winner in the shootout. Goalie Linus Ullmark put on another fabulous performance between the pipes, continuing his campaign as one of the top goaltenders in the NHL.
Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Game-Time Decision Vs. Kings

If the Bruins want to make it three straight wins Thursday night, they may have to do it shorthanded. Hampus Lindholm wasn’t on the ice for Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, which quickly had fans in a panic about what happened to the defenseman. Turns out he showed up to practice but was sent home.
David Krejci Will Return To Bruins Lineup After Two-Game Absence

After missing the last two games, David Krejci will return to the Bruins. Krejci suffered a lower-body injury in Boston’s loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 9. It’s unclear what the extent of Krejci’s injury was or when he suffered it, but he blocked a shot during the 4-3 defeat and missed the final 10 minutes of the first period. He returned for the remainder of the game and played just over 15 minutes.
Jim Montgomery Remains Man Of Mystery With Bruins Goalies

Jim Montgomery is an open book about a lot of things but not when it comes to who’s starting in net for the Bruins. Oftentimes Boston’s head coach is tight-lipped about whether Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark will lead the Bruins out on the ice for their game, and it was more of the same Thursday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams’ Pregame Outfit

It appears Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is taking fashion tips from Jayson Tatum. As NBA players tend to do, the two showed off their pregame outfits as they arrived together for Boston’s matchup against the rival Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. Williams wore purple...
Why Former NBA Player Believes Celtics Road Trip Was ‘Terrible’

One former NBA champ wasn’t too impressed with the latest Boston Celtics road trip. Richard Jefferson, who spent 17 seasons in the NBA, wasn’t too impressed by the Celtics’ six-game road trip. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Toronto Raptors, the Celtics fell on back-to-back nights against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. Yet, after capping off the trip with a nail-biting overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Jefferson described the 4-2 run as “terrible.”
Paul Pierce Trolls LeBron James After Celtics OT Win Over Lakers

Celtics legend Paul Pierce certainly still bleeds green, and it seemed nothing warmed his heart more than witnessing Boston defeat its rival Los Angeles Lakers in overtime at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. And for Pierce, the thrilling win was made even better since it came at the expense of...
