The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announced Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. Shenoy
How Jim Montgomery Reacted To David Pastrnak’s Game-Winner
BOSTON — David Pastrnak played hero for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, as he netted the game-deciding goal against the New York Islanders to notch the team’s NHL-best 15th win at home. After a scoreless overtime period, the Bruins and Islanders were sent to a shootout. That’s...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Incredible Effort’ Withstood Islanders In Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins displayed perhaps their most grit in order to pull out a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Both teams stuck around for a flat-out battle, which consisted of two equalizers in regulation from the Islanders’ offense along with a scoreless overtime period. David Pastrnak sent New York packing when he netted the game-decider in the shootout.
Taylor Hall Feels ‘Lots To Correct’ For Bruins After Loss To Kings
The outcome didn’t tip in the favor of the Boston Bruins on Thursday night as they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout at TD Garden. And even if the Bruins came out on the winning side, forward Taylor Hall believes Boston still would have been left unsatisfied.
Bruins’ Derek Forbort Had Hilarious Thought Before Shorthanded Goal
Bruins defensemen Derek Forbort doesn’t often get an opportunity to score, so he doesn’t have much of a plan leading into each shot attempt. Forbort, a penalty-killing specialist who leads the Bruins in shorthanded time on ice, scored just his second goal of the season Tuesday night. His tally helped Boston take a 3-2 lead shortly before the third period in what ended up becoming a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders. Forbort, of course, got his goal shorthanded, as Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk found him trailing on a breakaway.
Ultimate Question Of The Week: What’s Your Favorite Dessert?
Bruins fans sure have a sweet tooth. NESN’s George Balekji visited The Causeway in Boston to ask Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: what’s your favorite dessert?. To hear what the fans had to say, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented...
Jayson Tatum ‘Wanted The Moment’ With Clutch Shot Over LeBron James
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn’t shy away from what was in front of him in the final seconds of regulation Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Celtics trying to respond after a 20-point collapse and needing a bucket to send the game to overtime, Tatum found himself face-to-face with LeBron James and met the challenge head-on.
NBC Connecticut
Fan Had Part of Finger Bitten Off During Wild Brawl at Bruins-Coyotes Game
A fan had part of their finger bitten off during a crazy brawl at a recent Arizona Coyotes game, team CEO Xavier Gutierrez confirmed at the NHL's Board of Governors meetings Monday. During the Coyotes' matchup with the Boston Bruins on Friday, a brawl broke out in the stands of...
Who is the Boston Celtics' drippiest player this season?
Who is the Boston Celtics’ drippiest player, as the kids these days are wont to say?. One might think that it could be star wing Jaylen Brown given his interests in fashion and design, particularly since the Georgia native has his 7uice Brand of gear he hawks down in the city’s seaport.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Avoids Disaster, Survive OT Scare From Lakers
The Boston Celtics survived disaster Tuesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-110, in overtime at Crypto.com Arena. The Celtics improved to 22-7 on the year, while the Lakers dropped to 11-16. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics looked like their season was going to hit a...
Bruins’ Brad Marchand Says He’s Not Yet Where He Wants To Be
Brad Marchand returned to the Boston Bruins a month ahead of schedule from double-hip surgery, had 21 points going into Thursday’s game and potted a goal in the eventual shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings. But it’s still not enough for the forward. The Bruins blew a...
Kings Currently Fifth In League In Goals Allowed, Take On Bruins
The Los Angeles Kings are struggling on defense. The Boston Bruins welcome the Kings to TD Garden on Thursday night and look to keep up the winning momentum. Los Angeles is averaging 3.69 goals allowed per game this season, ranked fifth in the league right behind the St. Louis Blues.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lines, Pairings
The Bruins are back in action Thursday night as they hope to win their third-straight game. Boston will take on the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden after beating the Islanders in a shootout Tuesday. Jake DeBrusk led the Black and Gold with two goals and one assist against New York, and it was David Pastrnak that scored the game-winner in the shootout. Goalie Linus Ullmark put on another fabulous performance between the pipes, continuing his campaign as one of the top goaltenders in the NHL.
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During During Bruins-Kings To Win Signed Brad Marchand Jersey
Thursday’s Bruins game against the Kings will net someone a very memorable prize. Boston continues its homestand following Tuesday’s shootout win over the New York Islanders. The Black and Gold likely face another competitive matchup against Los Angeles at TD Garden. Those who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Kings...
Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Game-Time Decision Vs. Kings
If the Bruins want to make it three straight wins Thursday night, they may have to do it shorthanded. Hampus Lindholm wasn’t on the ice for Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, which quickly had fans in a panic about what happened to the defenseman. Turns out he showed up to practice but was sent home.
David Krejci Will Return To Bruins Lineup After Two-Game Absence
After missing the last two games, David Krejci will return to the Bruins. Krejci suffered a lower-body injury in Boston’s loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 9. It’s unclear what the extent of Krejci’s injury was or when he suffered it, but he blocked a shot during the 4-3 defeat and missed the final 10 minutes of the first period. He returned for the remainder of the game and played just over 15 minutes.
Jim Montgomery Remains Man Of Mystery With Bruins Goalies
Jim Montgomery is an open book about a lot of things but not when it comes to who’s starting in net for the Bruins. Oftentimes Boston’s head coach is tight-lipped about whether Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark will lead the Bruins out on the ice for their game, and it was more of the same Thursday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams’ Pregame Outfit
It appears Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is taking fashion tips from Jayson Tatum. As NBA players tend to do, the two showed off their pregame outfits as they arrived together for Boston’s matchup against the rival Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. Williams wore purple...
Why Former NBA Player Believes Celtics Road Trip Was ‘Terrible’
One former NBA champ wasn’t too impressed with the latest Boston Celtics road trip. Richard Jefferson, who spent 17 seasons in the NBA, wasn’t too impressed by the Celtics’ six-game road trip. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Toronto Raptors, the Celtics fell on back-to-back nights against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. Yet, after capping off the trip with a nail-biting overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Jefferson described the 4-2 run as “terrible.”
LeBron James Wants No Part Of Moral Victory In Lakers’ Loss To Celtics
The Lakers have taken the Philadelphia 76ers and the Celtics into overtime in two of their last three games, but LeBron James is more focused on the face his team has lost four of their last five games. Los Angeles went on a 31-5 run late in the third quarter...
Paul Pierce Trolls LeBron James After Celtics OT Win Over Lakers
Celtics legend Paul Pierce certainly still bleeds green, and it seemed nothing warmed his heart more than witnessing Boston defeat its rival Los Angeles Lakers in overtime at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. And for Pierce, the thrilling win was made even better since it came at the expense of...
