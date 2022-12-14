ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Watch David Pastrnak’s Game-Winning Shootout Goal To Beat Islanders

David Pastrnak called game for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins were in a back-and-forth battle all night with the New York Islanders, as the Black and Gold saw a two-goal lead and one-goal lead disappear leading to overtime and eventually a shootout. It was thanks to goals by Jake DeBrusk and Pastrnak in the shootout that Boston was able to walk away with a 4-3 victory over the Islanders, moving to 15-0-1 at home this season. But it was the Pastrnak goal that deserves much of the attention.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Incredible Effort’ Withstood Islanders In Win

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins displayed perhaps their most grit in order to pull out a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Both teams stuck around for a flat-out battle, which consisted of two equalizers in regulation from the Islanders’ offense along with a scoreless overtime period. David Pastrnak sent New York packing when he netted the game-decider in the shootout.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Avoids Disaster, Survive OT Scare From Lakers

The Boston Celtics survived disaster Tuesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-110, in overtime at Crypto.com Arena. The Celtics improved to 22-7 on the year, while the Lakers dropped to 11-16. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics looked like their season was going to hit a...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jayson Tatum ‘Wanted The Moment’ With Clutch Shot Over LeBron James

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn’t shy away from what was in front of him in the final seconds of regulation Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Celtics trying to respond after a 20-point collapse and needing a bucket to send the game to overtime, Tatum found himself face-to-face with LeBron James and met the challenge head-on.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Game-Time Decision Vs. Kings

If the Bruins want to make it three straight wins Thursday night, they may have to do it shorthanded. Hampus Lindholm wasn’t on the ice for Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, which quickly had fans in a panic about what happened to the defenseman. Turns out he showed up to practice but was sent home.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Disastrous Stretch Leads To Shootout Loss Vs. Kings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost another home shootout Thursday night, falling, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The Bruins fell to 23-4-2, while the Kings improved to 16-12-5. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins have been the best third-period team in hockey...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Robert Williams Reportedly Plans To Make Season Debut Vs. Magic

The Boston Celtics reportedly aren’t going to hold back Robert Williams anymore. Williams, who is recovering from an arthroscopic surgery he had on his left knee in late September, is expected to make his season debut for the Celtics when they take on the Orlando Magic on Friday at TD Garden, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lines, Pairings

The Bruins are back in action Thursday night as they hope to win their third-straight game. Boston will take on the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden after beating the Islanders in a shootout Tuesday. Jake DeBrusk led the Black and Gold with two goals and one assist against New York, and it was David Pastrnak that scored the game-winner in the shootout. Goalie Linus Ullmark put on another fabulous performance between the pipes, continuing his campaign as one of the top goaltenders in the NHL.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Former NBA Player Believes Celtics Road Trip Was ‘Terrible’

One former NBA champ wasn’t too impressed with the latest Boston Celtics road trip. Richard Jefferson, who spent 17 seasons in the NBA, wasn’t too impressed by the Celtics’ six-game road trip. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Toronto Raptors, the Celtics fell on back-to-back nights against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. Yet, after capping off the trip with a nail-biting overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Jefferson described the 4-2 run as “terrible.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward Close To Returning From Injury

Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward yet again is going through another injury-riddled season. The 13-year NBA veteran has been sidelined for the last nine games due to a left shoulder injury, but reportedly could make his return to the court Friday night when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Remains Man Of Mystery With Bruins Goalies

Jim Montgomery is an open book about a lot of things but not when it comes to who’s starting in net for the Bruins. Oftentimes Boston’s head coach is tight-lipped about whether Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark will lead the Bruins out on the ice for their game, and it was more of the same Thursday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams’ Pregame Outfit

It appears Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is taking fashion tips from Jayson Tatum. As NBA players tend to do, the two showed off their pregame outfits as they arrived together for Boston’s matchup against the rival Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. Williams wore purple...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Paul Pierce Trolls LeBron James After Celtics OT Win Over Lakers

Celtics legend Paul Pierce certainly still bleeds green, and it seemed nothing warmed his heart more than witnessing Boston defeat its rival Los Angeles Lakers in overtime at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. And for Pierce, the thrilling win was made even better since it came at the expense of...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Marcus Smart Abruptly Left Game Late In Celtics Win Over Lakers

With the Boston Celtics trying to close out the Los Angeles Lakers in the final minute of overtime Tuesday night, Marcus Smart made an uncharacteristic move by abruptly leaving the game. The veteran guard sure had a valid reason for doing so, which he revealed following Boston’s 122-118 overtime win...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy