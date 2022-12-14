David Pastrnak called game for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins were in a back-and-forth battle all night with the New York Islanders, as the Black and Gold saw a two-goal lead and one-goal lead disappear leading to overtime and eventually a shootout. It was thanks to goals by Jake DeBrusk and Pastrnak in the shootout that Boston was able to walk away with a 4-3 victory over the Islanders, moving to 15-0-1 at home this season. But it was the Pastrnak goal that deserves much of the attention.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO